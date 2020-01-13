Obama Official: “Americans Choosing Trump would Send the Signal that they Don’t Care about the Climate”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Climate change consistently ranks dead last on people’s list of priorities, only 36% of US people believe humans are “mainly” responsible for climate change, the USA elected President Trump in 2016, but the Washington Bubble still hasn’t gotten the message.
How bad can the climate crisis get if Trump wins again?
US greenhouse gas emissions are up since 2017 and Trump’s administration has ripped up curbs on climate polluters
Emily Holden in Washington
Sun 12 Jan 2020 20.00 AEDT
Climate pollution in the US is up under Donald Trump and threatens to undermine international efforts to stall the crisis, especially if he wins re-election this year and secures a second term in the White House.
“What they have done is created confusion within the business community and the environmental world as to what are going to be the standards,” said Christine Todd Whitman, who led the Environmental Protection Agency under the Republican president George W Bush. “Essentially every regulation the agency promulgates gets a lawsuit that goes with it, almost inevitably … that’s the only good thing you can say about it.”
Whitman called the approach “mindless” and said “whoever is a bigger donor gets to tell them what the environmental policy should be, it seems”.
Andrew Light, a climate negotiator for President Barack Obama’s state department, said the world is taking note of those efforts, but if Trump is re-elected “you are going to see a lot of people who are worried anew about what the US can do.”
Americans choosing Trump would send the signal that they don’t care about the climate, Light said.
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/jan/12/climate-crisis-if-trump-wins-again
Here’s my prediction for 2020 – I think Tom Steyer will win the Democrat nomination. Not because he is better or more popular than the other candidates, but because “Clinton Cash” author Peter Schweizer might be about to obliterate most of the Democrat front row.
Steyer will run the climate change campaign he is promising to run – and will lose badly to President Trump, because Trump focuses on issues people actually care about.
Will Washington get the message in 2020?
31 thoughts on “Obama Official: “Americans Choosing Trump would Send the Signal that they Don’t Care about the Climate””
Obama buying a house near sea level on Martha’s Vineyard would send a signal that he doesn’t care about climate change.
Don B, that was the first thing that crossed my mind. Too many of these so called climate activists live on a beach somewhere. If any of them believed any of the BS about climate they would all stop using fossil fuels immediately. Of course their lives would be somewhat less desirable than a family of five living on welfare, relying on government hand outs just to eat. Of course fossil fuels will still be needed to maintain even that lifestyle. So many stupid people so little time.
The second thing that crossed my mind was to feed Emily Holden, Andrew Light, and like-minded idiots to the polar bears, because, you know, they are hungry and can’t find ice for their drinks, or something.
A huge environmental/legal story happened on Friday, and no one has noticed because the MSM have put a complete embargo on it. The New York State’s Attorney General had sued Exxon in State Court, claiming that they had intentionally misled investors about Climate Change, and seeking billions of dollars in damages. It was the most serious lawfare attempt yet. On Friday, the case was thrown out of course, and it will not be appealed. It’s over, Exxon won, New York State lost, completely.
It certainly indicates he is aware there is no climate crisis.
Exactly. It can’t get any better or any worse, because there is no such thing as a climate crisis.
What we have is a Baizuo crisis which, fortunately, appears to be getting better and less embarrassing for whiteys like me.
Or believe in the man made narrative.
Obama purchasing THREE homes (that I know of) … including one in the Palm Springs desert where CA is in the grips of a never ending CAGW drought … suggests he doesn’t care about the climate. Well, TBH … he must like the warm climate in Palm Springs. OTOH … that’s simply what rich folk do with their money.
Standing by to transmit the signal. But not from a lack of care about the climate. It’s from a sense of duty to counter the misdirected claims that there is a crisis at all. Let’s see what happens.
Maybe Obama should tell people to vote for Greta instead. No surprise here that it is her dad writing her posts….
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/youve-scripted-my-childhood-facebook-glitch-reveals-greta-thunburgs-father-posting
“Americans choosing Trump would send the signal that they don’t care about the climate” No, Andie, it will signal Americans are not believing lies spewed by liars. The climate is doing what it has always done and will continue to do so despite what anyone has to say about it. DJT is going to be reelected, and the more leftists screech&wail about it the larger the margin will be. I am so glad leftists/greenunists are too stupid to simply shut up.
The only people who give a rat’s axx about climate change are those who are lining their pockets with the public’s hard earned money. I think Steyer fits nicely into that category.
I care very much for the climate which is why I’m a strong supporter of Global Warming.
The alternative to Global Warming is much worse.
only 36% of US people believe humans are “mainly” responsible for climate change,
What percentage think CO2 is a problem?
Actually, I care very much about the climate. I am certain that billions of people resorting to burning wood, trash, and dung to cook and heat their homes in the wake of a destroyed electrical grid and economy would be very bad for it.
Maybe we should all be a little more respectful of the man whose uncle liberated Auschwitz
https://youtu.be/SV1sxq8mqvA
Except that the Russians liberated Auschwitz
https://youtu.be/Qh1dQsfRro8
He also stopped the rising sea level.
Oh its gretas friend, obama 😐 Lets all become amish and be like greta and obama 😐 sarc
I agree, it would send the signal they don’t care about sorcery like they do in the old world. Gosh, I’m shocked!
Christine Todd Whitman IS a Democrat. She joined the Democrat Party when Donald Trump won the Republican nomination for President of the United States. WHY do these less than stellars continue to quote Democrats as if they have something to do with Republican Presidents?
I have no doubt that she had been voting mainly Democrat for years. Even when serving under Bush.
Al Gore’s San Fran place doesn’t exactly signal rising sea levels, either
You may be quite right in your prediction. The previous almost decade long administration in the U.S. opened the floodgates to just about any cockamamie theory of how to control nature. The MSM became the mouthpiece and we are still inundated with climate change nonsense about some far future day.
But it is the corruption that drives this onward. Huge companies backed by immense government funding that have an idea only to go belly up and no one goes to jail. No one responsible has gone to jail for anything in the last 30 years, or more.
“Climate pollution in the US is up under Donald Trump”
Now that’s funny … because we are doing more to curb emissions than anyone else. Why? Fracking & natural gas displacing coal. We are actually the leader in reducing GHGs as a percentage of economic output.
Funny the author didn’t mention that !
“Climate pollution”? WTH!? Sounds like an oxymoron such as … “jumbo shrimp”
Choosing Trump would signal they care about the decline of reproducible science and are concerned about agenda science and over reach administrations run by advocacy groups.
People choosing trump simply send a signal they don’t believe the hype.
Sensible people don’t care about the climate because there is nothing they can do to change it.
Tactics used by the Democrats to get the ‘soft vote’ are being revealed by Larry Nichols, who was closely involved with the Clintons. Now, Larry Nichols is determined to spend the rest of his days exposing these devious strategies. He insists that the American people who normally do not vote or who are severely uninformed, will be enticed, probably financially somehow, to go out and vote for whoever is the most popular Democratic candidate. He’s speaking out at Crowdsource the Truth@csthetruth.com with Jason Goodman.
Understanding tactics is key.
If Trump is re-elected it will be because voters don’t care to have their taxes spent tilting at windmills, or to have their standard of living dramatically eroded in a feeble attempt to appease the weather gods. It will also be because they are smarter and more grounded in reality than the unicorn-riding far left socialists.
Trump is an arrogant, horrible guy. Still much better than Democrats. The sad theater they arranged with the impeachment – most of the process would be inadmissible even in a small claims court. Go lesser evil. (Actually, as bad as he is, he has a lot of common sense, something that eludes the “progressives”.)