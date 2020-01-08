TESS Finds First Earth-Size Planet in the Habitable Zone

/ 49 mins ago January 8, 2020

From NASA

Jan. 7, 2020

TOI 700 Artists' Illustration

In a galaxy 100 light-years away in the constellation Dorado sits a planetary system named TOI 700. It is home to TOI 700 d, the first Earth-size habitable-zone planet discovered by TESS, NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite.

Image Credit: NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center

Last Updated: Jan. 7, 2020

Editor: Yvette Smith

6 thoughts on “TESS Finds First Earth-Size Planet in the Habitable Zone

  1. I’m thinking there is a typo, there is no galaxy 100 light years away. Maybe another solar system within our galaxy that is 100 light years away but not another galaxy.

    Reply

  4. Cool! I wonder if it benefits from the same remarkably stable climate (+/- a couple degrees C) that we’ve enjoyed these past 11000 years or so!

    Reply

  5. In a galaxy 100 light years away

    It’s around 2.5 million light years to Andromeda. I guess that would be in our galaxy, 100 light years away?

    Or is that a joke that went over my head?

    Reply

