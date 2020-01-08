Jan. 7, 2020
In a galaxy 100 light-years away in the constellation Dorado sits a planetary system named TOI 700. It is home to TOI 700 d, the first Earth-size habitable-zone planet discovered by TESS, NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite.
Image Credit: NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center
Last Updated: Jan. 7, 2020
Editor: Yvette Smith
6 thoughts on “TESS Finds First Earth-Size Planet in the Habitable Zone”
I’m thinking there is a typo, there is no galaxy 100 light years away. Maybe another solar system within our galaxy that is 100 light years away but not another galaxy.
You’re absolutely right, Sam. I just made the same operation.
All we need is a Warp Drive.
MJE VK5ELL
Whoa! No galaxy is …100 light years away”. Where IS this new planet? It’s not in this so-called galaxy.”
Cool! I wonder if it benefits from the same remarkably stable climate (+/- a couple degrees C) that we’ve enjoyed these past 11000 years or so!
It’s around 2.5 million light years to Andromeda. I guess that would be in our galaxy, 100 light years away?
Or is that a joke that went over my head?