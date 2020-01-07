Harvard Economics Professor: Global Carbon Tax, Give the Money to China

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Harvard Professor and Guardian author Kenneth Rogoff thinks the best way to tackle climate change is to impose a global carbon tax, then use the money to help China and other poor countries eliminate their energy poverty and dependency on coal.
We must tackle global energy inequality before it’s too late
There should be a worldwide tax on emissions backed by help for developing countries to cut CO2
While denizens of the world’s wealthiest economies debate the fate and fortune of the middle class, more than 800 million people worldwide have no access to electricity. And more than 2 billion have no clean cooking facilities, forcing them to use toxic alternatives such as animal waste as their main cooking fuel. Furthermore, per capita carbon dioxide emissions in Europe and the US are still vastly higher than in China and India. What right do Americans, in particular, have to complain as China increases production in smokestack industries to counter the economic slowdown caused by its trade war with the US? To many in Asia, the inward-looking debate in the west often seems both tone deaf and beside the point.
…
Any solution to the problem requires two interconnected parts. The first and more important is a global tax on CO2 emissions, which would discourage activities that exacerbate global warming and encourage innovation. Equating the price of CO2 emissions globally would eliminate distortions whereby, say, a US-based firm might choose to relocate its most carbon-intensive production to China. Moreover, a worldwide carbon tax would achieve in one fell swoop what myriad command-and-control measures cannot easily replicate.
The second critical component is a mechanism that impels emerging and less-developed economies to buy in to emissions reduction, which can be very costly in terms of forgone growth. In recent years, the biggest contributor to the global increase in CO2 emissions has been fast-growing Asia, where roughly one new coal plant is being built every week. For advanced economies, where the average coal plant is 45 years old, phasing out such facilities is low-hanging fruit in terms of reducing CO2 emissions. But in Asia, where the average age of coal plants is only 12 years, the cost of taxing plants into oblivion makes doing so virtually impossible without outside aid.
…
Kenneth Rogoff is professor of economics and public policy at Harvard University. He was the chief economist of the IMF from 2001 to 2003.
The author, Professor Kenneth Rogoff, is a person of influence; as a former senior figure in the IMF, and as a senior economics professor at one of the USA’s most prestigious universities, his economic theories are helping to shape global policy and the economic ideas of America’s next generation of leaders.
27 thoughts on “Harvard Economics Professor: Global Carbon Tax, Give the Money to China”
An economist says this, huh?
Well, they don’t cal it the dismal science for nothing.
Excuse me. China a POOR COUNTRY? Pullease!
Yeah I do not know many countries the citizens would allow this brain fart.
Once you reached the line where the ‘trade war with the US’ is mentioned, you realise that it’s all the US’ and the West’s fault. And therefore that the ‘learned’ professor has lost the plot completely.
“Harvard Economics Professor: Global Carbon Tax, Give the Money to China”
Where did he say that?
“But in Asia, where the average age of coal plants is only 12 years, the cost of taxing plants into oblivion makes doing so virtually impossible without outside aid.”
there you go nick
He’s just saying you can’t tax plants into oblivion there.
Guardian- the link is at the bottom
And who, perchance, who collect, regulate and disburse this global tax? The UN? Pull the other one!
Proof positive that “Harvard Economics Professor” is an oxymoron. And so is this guy.
“There are some ideas so absurd that only an intellectual could believe them.”
― George Orwell
” oxymoron”
Someone who’s brain has been deprived of oxygen.
With professors like this, who needs enemies?
Please get him a spot at the podium of both conventions to show the next Grubber-style assault on Americans before it happens. They should not be kept in the shadows of the next over reach President.
Besides he looks like Peter Sellers as President Merkin Muffley in “Dr. Strangeglove”
Harvard – is this the place with Professor Naomi Oreskes?
Shovel Ready 2.0 is almost ready for unveiling…the day after the election.
Of course you would need people to administer it and make sure the money was being used correctly , or rather claim it has.
Very nice number that with very serious expenses and of course a significant salary to ensure you get the right people . Now I wonder if Rogoff as anyone in mind for that very nice job , complete with classic UN no tax and diplomatic status ?
“a former senior figure in the IMF, and as a senior economics professor at one of the USA’s most prestigious universities, his economic theories are helping to shape global policy and the economic ideas of America’s next generation of leaders.”
So he’s never had a real job then?
Not long ago I came to understand that 30% of retail profit at Heathrow came from 1% of passengers. The 1% were Chinese.
Economics and climate science share much in how they are practiced in the real world. Both rely on specious theories that are supported by highly questionable statistical models using tremendously manipulated data sets.
Both also have a DISMAL record in prediction.
Or is it so that Asia (China) regards new coal power plants most sensible, will continue this progress, but also like some free tax money from US and EU?
It begs the question how much money Professor Kenneth Rogoff receives from China’s government?
The words of a mentally ill patient start to make perfect sense if you take into account the patient’s perception of reality. Apparently the same is true for Harvard professors.
Harvard is a nasty metastatic carcinoma of marxism, has been for many decades. Long before Berkeley.
IF “restribution” = TRUE
THEN …
Do I need to close the statement?
All faculty members of Harvard, and top administrators, should pay 50% of their salary to China, India and other people-breeding countries to “wean” them off fossil fuel.
Of course, the fossil-fuel-based exports of the Chinese economy would become uncompetitive in World markets.
Another hare-brained scheme from elitist, careerist academia in pursuit of tenure, not worth the paper it is printed on.
The only rational approach is to have about 80% of the world’s primary energy from nuclear for 10-12 billion people, at a cost per kWh far less wind, solar, storage, grid augmentation, etc
It has to be implemented during this century, as FF are diminishing.