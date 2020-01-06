Climate Alarmists Winning the War of Words, Despite Evidence that Nothing Unusual is Happening

Opinion By Dr. Jay Lehr & Tom Harris
Thanks largely to Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders and 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg, “existential’ was selected as the word of the year by Dictionary.com. The on-line dictionary describes the phenomenon as follows:
Searches for existential spiked throughout 2019, especially after politicians used the word to characterize the dangers and disruptions climate change is widely held to pose for human life and the environment as we know them.
At a town hall on February 25, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders helped send searches for existential up over 179% when he called climate change “an existential crisis that impacts not just you and me and our generation but our kids and our grandchildren.”
Search volume for existential was higher than average throughout summer and fall 2019. August witnessed fires rage across the Amazon and Hurricane Dorian ravage the Bahamas. Many outlets and organizations discussed these disasters not only in connection to climate but also in existential terms. The non-profit Amazon Watch, for instance, framed the conflagration starkly: “ … it’s not only the Amazon, but our entire planet that is in crisis as the devastation of this life-giving biome poses a real, existential threat for all of humanity.”
September saw the worldwide Climate Strike and major speeches by the Swedish teenage activist Greta Thunberg. On September 18, Thunberg notably urged the US Congress: “I have a dream that the people in power, as well as the media, start treating this crisis like the existential emergency it is.”
Similarly, Oxford Dictionaries picked “climate emergency” as its word of the year. Clearly, alarmists are winning the war of words in the climate debate. Here’s why none of it makes any sense.
Our atmosphere is made up of 78% Nitrogen, 21% Oxygen, 0.9% Argonne, some trace gases and only 0.04% of carbon dioxide (CO2), the gas most often blamed by alarmists for the supposedly ‘existential’ climate change threat. There is no way that this minuscule volume of life-giving gas (the only reason we can inhabit the Earth) is a threat to life as we know it today.
Direct atmospheric CO2 measurements began in 1958 at the Mauna Loa Observatory in Hawaii. They show a steady rise in CO2 from 314 parts per million (ppm) in 1958 to 406 ppm in 2017.
The 40% increase from 280 ppm at the end of World War II to 410 ppm in 2019 is widely recognized to be mainly man-made, derived primarily from fossil fuels, including power plants, factories, and automobiles. But these CO2 levels are neither unusual nor dangerous when viewed in the context of the long-term record of our planet’s climate.
We know from our fossil record that CO2 levels throughout Earth’s history have averaged more than six times our modern concentrations. We also know that nuclear submarines submerged beneath the ocean for weeks at a time, average 5000 ppm CO2, with no health problem ever reported.
Antarctica has had the longest continuous accumulation of ice. It has provided data going back 800,000 years, while data from Greenland in the Northern Hemisphere gives CO2 data going back into the last interglacial period 128,000 years ago. Temperature and CO2 levels have varied during this long period, and importantly, temperature changes preceded changes in CO2. In other words, carbon dioxide has NOT driven temperatures for the last 800,000 years.
During each glacial advance, CO2 levels dropped to dangerously low concentrations, to below 200 ppm. These low levels were dangerous because the minimum threshold for plant life to exist is 150 ppm, and we nearly reached that ‘line of death’ during our most recent ice age. Not only is rising CO2 not a bad thing, it could save civilization for future generations, centuries and thousands of years into the future.
Dr. Patrick Moore, the co-founder of Greenpeace, who now battles the lies that alarmists often tell to enrich themselves, believes the day will come when we will be crushing limestone to add more carbon dioxide to our atmosphere. He seriously describes this future need because the record shows that over the past 150 million years in the fossil record there has been an alarming downward trend toward CO2 starvation.
The forecasters of climate doom assert that CO2 levels have never been as high as today. Well that is only true for the past 800,000 years. They prefer to view the increase of 120 ppm over the past 150 years through the narrow lens of recent geologic time. To properly analyze the current levels, we need to put the data into the proper context. During our current geologic period, called the Quaternary, there has existed the lowest average CO2 levels in the entire history of the Earth. In the lush vegetative days of the dinosaurs, the CO2 levels stood in excess of 1600 ppm. The average C02 concentration in the preceding 600 million years was more than six-times our modern era level.
The combustion of fossil fuels has allowed humanity to increase concentration of this beneficial molecule and perhaps avert an actual CO2-related climate apocalypse. The climate delusion used by alarmists in their attempts to defeat capitalism and destroy human freedom would set us back centuries to a time when backbreaking work and shortened life expectancy was the norm.
Carbon dioxide emissions are not an existential threat, but the climate alarmists most assuredly are.
Portions of this article were excerpted with permission of the author of the book “Inconvenient Facts” by Gregory Wrightstone, which is recommended for everyone desiring the full story of the climate delusion.
Dr. Jay Lehr is Senior Policy Advisor with of the Ottawa, Canada-based International Climate Science Coalition (ICSC) and former Science Director of The Heartland Institute which is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Tom Harris is Executive Director of ICSC and a policy advisor to Heartland.
26 thoughts on “Climate Alarmists Winning the War of Words, Despite Evidence that Nothing Unusual is Happening”
Folks searched for the word – via Google? – because they weren’t sure exactly what it meant and they inherently distrusted use of the word by politicians. One can hope they found out
The word “Existential” will get worn out in a few years and lose its provocative meaning, just as other overused terms have in the past! Remember, sticks and stones can break my bones, but words will never hurt me!
Anyone that believes AGW is a proven hypothesis is either naive or not paying attention.
Or *incapable* of understanding science. (I think this is why most people accept what they are told by the media)
+1
Mind you, hypotheses are not “proven”
Rather, they are “DIS-proven” by application of the null hypothesis principle of the scientific method.
If the subject hypothesis does not hold to just one prediction outcome it purports to explain upon being subjected to the null hypothesis, it is disproven, and can be rejected.
Where to start with null hypotheses disproving the AGW hypothesis . . .
“The 40% increase from 280 ppm at the end of World War II to 410 ppm in 2019 is widely recognized to be mainly man-made, derived primarily from fossil fuels, including power plants, factories, and automobiles.”
That increase maybe widely thought to come from fossil fuel burning but that thought is founded on unverified assumptions and erroneous calculations. Salby has shown the correct way to estimate human additions to the atmosphere. Harde has followed up with publishing and defending those and other first principle methods of determining that contribution. Berry has developed a model to compute it and published that model along with clear proof of some of the errors in the IPCC aproach. Salby has now demonstrated at least seven independent methods to get to his conclusion. No one has reasonably refuted their work. At some point this work needs to become central to any effort to control CO2 in the atmosphere because they clearly show that almost all of that 40% increase is natural.
With respect to Salby, your assertion that no one has refuted him is incorrect. Both Willis Eschenbach and I have done so each more than once, here, years ago. He made several egregios errors like misdefining efold time. Worse, he made different errors in each of his three supposed explanatory presentations. His excuse when called was reconstruction from memory. Beyond sloppy. So bad that Judy Curry decided a proposed back to back joint post wasn’t worth the effort, since so obvious.
“Carbon dioxide emissions are not an existential threat, but the climate alarmists most assuredly are.”
YES! Yet too few know it since too few words name it. And should we maybe stop using misleading alarmist language? …
Dictionary.com:
Emissions: an act or instance of emitting: the emission of poisonous fumes.
“The on-line dictionary describes the phenomenon as follows:”
Can you PLEASE make quotes a different font or something to set it apart from the main text? Readers have to guess where your quote ends.
I agree that climate change is an existential threat to society, but no one has proposed what we’re going to do about those ice sheets that are going to pulverize half of the northern landmasses and aridity in the remaining unglaciated half.
If only the back radiation pseudoscience was real.
We need to pound the fact that if we’re going to reduce CO2 emissions to zero, we have to declare war on China and India. Are any of the Democrat contenders pushing for that? Why not?
Why are folks pushing an agenda they know has ZERO chance of success? They have to be exposed for the lying liars they are.
It has nothing to do with truth and everything to do with supporting the narrative. You don’t need to be a “conspiracy theorist” to understand which side is failing with their narrative. When the majority of the world catches up with the truth there will be hell to pay.
Their narrative, not limited to quasi-scientific prophecy, is more like a ball of yarns that threatens to unwind with catastrophic force. Thus the acutely phobic reaction, desperate pleas, audacious measures, following loss of a principal seat in the global sociopolitical model. Well, that, and revelation of diverse quid pro quos, carbon credits, sales of indulgences, etc. Despite their sincere hopes and dreams, the facts speak to truth, not “truths to facts” (h/t/ Biden). People aren’t that green.
(from the article)
‘Thunberg notably urged the US Congress: “I have a dream that the people in power, as well as the media, start treating this crisis like the existential emergency it is.”’
Hang on? Didn’t Nordic Thanos moan in rage that we had stolen her dreams?
Is she just making this stuff up as she goes? Or is it a literal translation from Swedish and actually means something slightly different?
You have confused me, Greta. HOW DARE YOU.
Thanks largely to Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders and 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg, “existential’ was selected as the word of the year by ”
I’d like to offer Bernie and Greta my most sincere contrafibularities in their interfrastic pericombobulations!
What a collection of tired old strawmen!
” There is no way that this minuscule volume of life-giving gas”
Yawn
“throughout Earth’s history have averaged more than six times our modern concentrations”
Yes, but we weren’t there. The question is whether we can feed 7 billion people in a different climate.
“with no health problem ever reported”
Strawman. No-one ever suggested the problem with CO2 was respiratory.
“carbon dioxide has NOT driven temperatures for the last 800,000 years”
No-one said it was. Something has to force CO2 for that to happen. We’re doing it by digging up and burning Gtons of C. Hasn’t happened before.
“we will be crushing limestone to add more carbon dioxide to our atmosphere”
We’re doing that now. But in the long term, it won’t work, an acid-base thing. The CaO residue will eventually absorb the CO2.
” In the lush vegetative days of the dinosaurs, the CO2 levels stood in excess of 1600 ppm. “
Good for dinosaurs, not so much for mammals.
Semantic games. Proxies in lieu of observations. Hypotheses (“models”) with missing links infilled with brown matter in order to remain compliant with reality. How very Pro-Choice, a hard problem, a wicked solution, even. The climate is a system, that changes, not progressively (i.e. monotonically), but chaotically (“evolutionary”), and, occasionally, liberally (i.e. divergent) with an unpredictable plan outside of a limited frame of reference. The sociopolitical justification for redistributive change is not driven by science (i.e. near-domain philosophy and practice), but through empathetic appeals, psycho and journolistic manipulations forcing diverse phobias, and threats of of cancellation for anyone who denies the flat-Earth and does not remain current with the protection rackets. That said, this game is a double-edged scalpel, and fraught with risk to the hunters and judges who have the audacity to conflate logical domains, abort democracy in darkness, gerrymander the vote, and fail to provide the promised secular incentives to their followers. An existential crisis, indeed.
Roughly 10 years ago (+/- my hazy memory) here on WUWT, I read an account of all of the ways the Earth’s systems work to sequester CO2.
I can’t recall if it was an article or a longish, well written comment, but until then I had not been aware of how greedy for CO2 almost all things terrestrial are and how they literally take CO2 with them to their graves. It may have been a discussion in the context of the Gaia hypothesis, but I really can’t recall.
The take-home that stayed with me is that modern humans are the last best hope of preventing every last bit of CO2 from being sucked out of the atmosphere and sequestered, to end with the demise of all carbon-based lifeforms on Earth.
That’s the real existential threat. Earth’s natural processes are set up to extinguish life. Humans are the last line of defense against total sequestration of CO2.
Someone commenting just a bit before me mentioned that we may have to start liberating CO2 from limestone if we want life to continue. That’s not alarmist, and note that there’s no date on it, but the current “Powers That Be” are not even considering the possibility that we may soon (in geological-ish time) need to solve the problem of too little CO2.
Declaration of a “climate emergency” is tantamount to the declaration of marshal law. Marshal law is declared to combat some existential threat. It inevitably leads to human rights and freedoms going by the wayside. ALL resources of the state are at the beck and call of the state to combat the said existential threat. In the case of “climate change”, it is an enemy that has not even been defined, let alone debated as to whether it is even dangerous, let alone catastrophic.
In a perverse way, “climate change” is an existential threat to humanity, but the threat is from vainly trying to “combat” the non-existent threat.
Climate alarmists may be winning the war of words but their words so far are wasted; the accumulation of CO2 in the atmosphere from whatever source continues at a slightly increasing rate and likewise global human emissions show no sign of a slow-down, let alone a decline.
http://woodfortrees.org/plot/esrl-co2/plot/esrl-co2/trend
http://folk.uio.no/roberan/img/GCB2018/PNG/s09_2018_FossilFuel_and_Cement_emissions_1990.png
Apart from the ‘purely’ pecuniarily motivated, protesting and disrupting is how many of them get their jollies and others, as Richard Lindzen pointed out in 2009:
“… [are] well-meaning individuals who have allowed propagandists to convince them that in accepting the alarmist view of anthropogenic climate change, they are displaying intelligence and virtue For them, their psychic welfare is at stake”.
Using google search results for something as clearly partisan as “climate change” is asking to be misled.
The web is filled with documented stories of evidence showing how Google’s AI interactive search suggestions actively skews search results compared to sites like DuckDuckGo and Bing. Bottomline, don’t trust google to be objective on partisan issues.
It’s like asking the fox if the hens are safe tonight.
“There is no way that this minuscule volume of life-giving gas (the only reason we can inhabit the Earth) is a threat to life as we know it today.”
looks like you are losing the war of logic as well with the lame use of the ‘trace gas’ argument.
“The forecasters of climate doom assert that CO2 levels have never been as high as today. Well that is only true for the past 800,000 years.”
We can’t rule out CO2 spikes in the past, because they blend out over time. CO2 can diffuse through ice. It takes tens of thousands of years to do much, but we have that and then some. The variation of CO2 in the record gets smaller as you go back in time, supporting the notion of diffusion. A spike like we now have would probably show up in the next interglacial record, depending on how long it lasts.
We’re going to shoot the ferals because yada yada and global warmening-
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/shooters-will-cull-more-than-10000-australian-camels-from-the-air-tomorrow-because-they-drink-too-much-water-and-their-flatulence-contribute-to-global-warming/ar-BBYG4Lf
Sporting Shooters saving the planet (you have to qualify with marksmanship) and earning carbon credits so belt up snowflakes and Petaheads. LOL.
Because they have TELEVISION! All you have is graphs and statistics. What is more compelling? Real time videos of flooding,
hurricanes, fires, etc. or graphs and statistics that few understand?