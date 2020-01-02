BBC: Blend 20% Hydrogen in Natural Gas to Reduce Home CO2 Emissions

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
BBC’s Roger Harrabin and Keele University thinks it would be a great idea to pump vast quantities of hydrogen into people’s homes, to reduce CO2 emissions from gas powered appliances.
Climate change hope for hydrogen fuel
By Roger HarrabinBBC environment analyst
2 January 2020
A tiny spark in the UK’s hydrogen revolution has been lit – at a university campus near Stoke-on-Trent.
Hydrogen fuel is a relatively green alternative to alternatives that produce greenhouse gases.
The natural gas supply at Keele University is being blended with 20% hydrogen in a trial that’s of national significance.
Adding the hydrogen will reduce the amount of CO2 that’s being produced through heating and cooking.
…
Why not add more than 20% hydrogen?
The 20% proportion was chosen because it’s an optimal blend that won’t affect gas pipes and appliances.
Currently, the UK has only small supplies of hydrogen, but the firm says increasing production would offer a quick way of cutting emissions from heating.
Consultant engineer Ed Syson told BBC News: “The prize is a large one. If we were to roll this system out across the UK it would be on broadly the same scale as offshore wind is today. So it’s a significant technology.
“What’s more, it makes those carbon savings without having customers change their behaviour in any way.”
…
Major drawbacks to hydrogen are cost and availability. The costs are much higher than for natural gas, although the differential will surely shrink as carbon taxes raise the price of burning gas to combat climate change over coming decades.
…Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-50873047
Hydrogen is dangerous. It damages metal pipes, it leaks prolifically through the tiniest cracks, cracks too small for other components of natural gas, it ignites easily and violently over a wide range of fuel air mixtures, and it burns with a flame so hot it is invisible. One slip-up and you are dead – a large scale hydrogen industry will kill people.
But human safety never seems to be the primary concern of climate activists.
Whether its opposing controlled fire safety burns because CO2 emissions, building unstable wind turbines in heavily populated areas, forcing families to install light bulbs which contain toxic mercury, killing people with a rushed climate friendly home insulation programme, and now mixing a dangerous explosive with home natural gas supplies, human safety seems to always come a distant second to a chance to shave a few percent off CO2 emissions.
13 thoughts on “BBC: Blend 20% Hydrogen in Natural Gas to Reduce Home CO2 Emissions”
Tried Hydrogen once before – Hindenberg! Didn’t work out well. Shall we forget what happened and do it again?
Well enough of that kind of stuff and Britain won’t have to worry about climate change.
Really, don’t you realize that they did it in the UK for over a century without any of the problems mentioned in the article!
Are the going to generate the hydrogen from natural gas? 😉
Let’s see… Hydrogen leaks like water through a sieve in ordinary iron gas pipes… Birthday cakes could be a real blow out.
It didn’t cause any problems in my mom’s kitchen.
Last time I checked, we were suffering from a debilitating shortage of hydrogen mines.
Before hydrogen can be burned, it has to first be created. And just about every method of creating hydrogen releases large amounts of CO2.
And yet, with the latest climate cataclysm now pegged at 2050, giving us 30 years to roll out non-emitting nuclear power plants everywhere, we’re tooling about with windmills and sunlight to meet our 24×7 electricity needs.
We are determined to extinct ourselves, aren’t we?
Ooooopsie, did they forget that their main conjecture – that increasing the potent greenhouse gas water vapour – causes climate change. Way to go climate crusaders. Combat this …..
(PS no one mention nitrogen oxides)
How to test the efficacy of this, I think stupid, idea:
1. Introduce 20% H2 into the university gas supply.
Measure the proportion remaining at the burner tips. I’d bet on a 50% loss.
2. Count the explosions and fires that occur. I’d wager they go from zero to at least one in a year.
I guess all these folks have never seen H2 spontaneously ignite.
OR… just give consumers huge subsidies from taxing fuel-oil, coal, petrol … in terms of discounts on new-and-far-more-efficient appliances. With non-diluted CH₄.
Just Saying,
-= GoatGuy ✓ =-
Eric – you are being overly hard on hydrogen, just because this is being proposed as a “solution” to a climate “problem”.
Typical composition of coal gas (which is what we used for heating and cooking before the arrival of natural gas in the UK) from Wikipedia:
Hydrogen 50%
Methane 35%
Carbon monoxide 10%
Ethylene 5%
We survived. Obviously, the toxicity of carbon monoxide was a problem and caused many deaths and was handy for more than a few a few suicides too. But I don’t recall many gas explosions; my unreliable memory seems to recall more explosions due to natural gas leaks than there were back in the coal-gas days, but I could well be wrong and I won’t labour the point.
My unreliable memory seems to be telling me that the trace gases they put in coal gas gave it a much stronger smell than is given to natural gas, perhaps leaks were more detectable in those days for that reason.
Major drawbacks to hydrogen are cost and availability. The costs are much higher than for natural gas, although the differential will surely shrink as carbon taxes raise the price of burning gas to combat climate change over coming decades.
The environmental think tank E3G said in a statement: “Going for hydrogen entails massive infrastructure expenditure. In many cases the additional costs make it look unattractive compared with alternatives (like renewables).
Richard Black from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) told BBC News: “We will and should have hydrogen in the mix of energy options, but it’s not a wonder solution to everything, which you sometimes get the impression from the rhetoric. There is hope – but too much hype.”