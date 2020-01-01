JoNova: Aussie ABC Disappearing Evidence They Helped Climate Activists Campaign Against Controlled Burns

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t JoNova The government backed Australian Broadcasting Corporation has been caught red handed deleting a facebook post which demonstrates their complicity providing uncritical publicity to a climate activist campaign to disrupt Australia’s bushfire safety controlled burn programme.

The following is a post on an official ABC Facebook page which has been removed from Facebook, but which can still be reached, at least for a short time, via Google Web Cache.

Screenshot: ABC Gippsland Controlled Burn Climate Campaign (link google cache)

Click the google cache link of the deleted facebook post and see for yourself – the google cache link will likely stop working in the near future.

The regions named in the deleted facebook post have been devastated by huge bushfires, or are under threat.

It is disgusting that the ABC encouraged this murderously irresponsible climate activist campaign by providing them with uncritical publicity. But it is even more outrageous the Australian Government ABC is trying to remove evidence of their involvement.

