Glacier National Park quietly removed ‘Gone by 2020’ signs in 2019—Update

One of our biggest stories of the year was: Glacier National Park quietly removed ‘Gone by 2020’ signs

Here is a video update by Roger Roots.

Throughout Glacier National Park, visitors were met with signs, brochures and messages proclaiming that all of the Park’s glaciers were expected to melt away by 2020.

But by 2019 NOT EVEN ONE of the glaciers had disappeared.

During the winter of 2018-2019–while the St. Mary Visitor Center was closed to the public–the government quietly altered the ‘Gone by 2020’ signs.

And they would have gotten away with it if not for Roger Roots of Lysander Spooner University.

