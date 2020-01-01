One of our biggest stories of the year was: Glacier National Park quietly removed ‘Gone by 2020’ signs
Here is a video update by Roger Roots.
Throughout Glacier National Park, visitors were met with signs, brochures and messages proclaiming that all of the Park’s glaciers were expected to melt away by 2020.
But by 2019 NOT EVEN ONE of the glaciers had disappeared.
During the winter of 2018-2019–while the St. Mary Visitor Center was closed to the public–the government quietly altered the ‘Gone by 2020’ signs.
And they would have gotten away with it if not for Roger Roots of Lysander Spooner University.
8 thoughts on “Glacier National Park quietly removed ‘Gone by 2020’ signs in 2019—Update”
Kudos to Roger Roots. More settled science bites the dust.
Seems like the Park is fine and the Park Service folks are full of schist.
They don’t know what is going to happen so they make stuff up.
Good grief!
Thanks Roger.
those pesky kids!
And they would have gotten away with it, too, if it weren’t for those meddling kids.
Another one bites the dust!
What a wise National Park Service we have. They did not even wait for 2020.
Jackanapes.
Was at the Grand Canyon in July, 2018, and the bird-lady dutifully (and with a stern, this-is-science face) assured us that condor populations were shrinking due to climate change.
Our taxpayer money being spent re-working multiple signs, multiple times that purport to predict the future, when they have difficulty reporting the past.
Translation: Glacier National Park: “We can’t help it if nature isn’t cooperating with our computer models.”