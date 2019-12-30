Study: Climate change lessons are rare at medical schools

Maya Earls, E&E News reporter
Published: Monday, December 23, 2019
A new survey has found that few medical schools incorporate climate change into their curricula.
Despite the threat climate change poses to human health, very few medical schools have made it a part of their coursework.
The International Federation of Medical Students’ Associations recently conducted a survey of medical schools in 118 countries. Of the medical schools reviewed, the IFMSA found 15.9% have made climate change a part of their curricula.
Dr. Renee Salas, an emergency room doctor and climate change researcher at the Harvard Global Health Institute, said she was not surprised by the results. Through her work at Harvard, she has tried to incorporate climate change into the teachings of U.S. medical schools.
Salas said the survey shows there is an opportunity to train the next generation of physicians so they have the skills necessary to practice in a future where global warming affects every aspect of their jobs.
“Climate change is truly that threat multiplier,” she said. “It impacts, in my opinion, every facet of how we practice medicine.”
The health impacts of climate change are numerous. More days with extreme heat could account for an increase of 1 million deaths each year in India alone (Climatewire, Nov. 1). Wildfires, which are also predicted to increase, pose a threat to people with respiratory conditions (Climatewire, Dec. 16). And the changing climate is exposing more people to vector-borne diseases such as Zika and Lyme (Climatewire, Oct. 30).
Sheri Weiser, a professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, said her own interest in climate change was spurred by research into food insecurity. The more she studied the subject, the more she found the issue was significantly exacerbated by climate change.
For example, an August study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found increased climate shocks could reduce gains that have been made in lowering the rates of stunting caused by poor childhood nutrition. The United Nations also issued a report that found the number of people suffering from hunger in 2018 reached an eight-year high due to economic, political and climate-related factors.
Weiser is now a leader in incorporating climate change into the university’s curriculum.
“One of the biggest barriers is competing priorities,” she said. “And how to add content without taking away content.”
Medical school curriculum by nature is always changing to include new research. An Association of American Medical Colleges survey of 147 medical schools in 2017-2018 found 34.7% were planning to make a curriculum change in the future. The survey found 30.6% of schools already had a curriculum change in the process.
There are natural fits in the curriculum to bring climate change into the conversation, according to Weiser. For example, the study of infectious disease presents an opportunity to discuss how more people could be affected.
Salas echoed that idea, saying that schools can add climate change to lessons of asthma and other conditions.
“My approach is all they need to do is add a climate lens to what they’re already teaching,” she said.
17 thoughts on “Study: Climate change lessons are rare at medical schools”
The big concern I have is that GP doctors are trained to unquestionably accept the results of other professionals for their medical diagnosis, and therefore they are at risk to be duped by other so called professionals, climate scientists. My Dr. is South African and she was mildly surprised that I was a skeptic since she just assumed the climate science must be correct because it is accepted as mainstream in science, media and political circles. The she mentioned the drought in South Africa, (this was a few years back) and I briefly explained that sure, especially South Africa is prone to drought due to its Mediterranean climate similar to California, (and has always suffered through periodic drought) but the biggest cause of the reservoir draw down was population growth and lack of new construction of water storage opportunities. Not to mention political turmoil and corruption. She just smiled and said very interesting. There must not be any doctors left in South Africa….
Modern doctors haven’t progressed far from the witch-doctors of the past. For decades they pushed ‘stress causes ulcers’ and still push ‘fat makes you fat’, the latter of which has resulted in an epidemic of diabetes and wrecked the lives of millions of people. And ‘cholesterol causes heart attacks’, resulting in pushing statins which are great for reducing cholesterol but appear to have no impact on heart attacks.
After all that nonsense, it’s no surprise that they might want to get into ‘climate change’.
How many baseball teams include climate change lessons in their training?
Well, the Sydney Boxing Day cricket test was nearly postponed due to climate change global heating. Top, world class, international athletes can’t cope with a 35c day, in summer, in Australia and play a game thay have trained in?
LOL, (quoting the article): “Climate change is truly that threat multiplier,” she said. “It impacts, in my opinion, every facet of how we practice medicine.”
Isn’t crystal ball gazing outside the expertise of any sort of doctors who *aren’t* actually accredited witch doctors?
” … every facet of how we practice medicine.”
Climate change impacts how she communicates with, diagnoses, treats, and follows up with her patients.
“I know its unseasonably warm doc … maybe even hot, but I got hit and run over by a 240 lb bicyclist … I’ve got dirty oily asphalt in my bloody elbow, my index finger is broken and my thumb is dislocated. Can we try to focus a little bit here?”
First rule of diagnostics …. look for the most proximal cause.
Even if we had more hot days treat the effects of heat, not the cause of the heat. I really doubt that the American Red Cross needs to rewrite the text for the Advanced First Aid course by saying “this heat is due to climate change, therefore we treat heat exhaustion and dehydration differently …. ”
Renee Salas is just one more example of someone trying to make themselves relevant when they can’t find worthwhile topics to study
Let’s be honest — Renee Salas is an im-becile with a college degree.
Warmer weather is beneficial for health, especially warmer winter nights.
Life expectancy has been increasing, as the climate warmed in the past 325 years, especially when you exclude recent trends of young people dying from overdosing and/or shooting each other, which has nothing to do with climate change.
I’m not sure why, but the quality of this website has deteriorated in the past year, from publishing too many articles that climate alarmists would approve of, such as this one.
Real climate science has nothing to do with wild guess predictions like this article.
Do these articles get published here to rile up commenters?
They add nothing to our knowledge of real science.
Boy…. This one sure pegged my B.S. meter. Damned near bent the needle :<)
Clown college
Study: Global warming indoctrination is not sufficient in medical schools
How exactly is global warming a threat to human health?
Having read this post, I don’t know whether to laugh or vomit…. The depths these ‘climate change’ psychotics will stoop to in attempts to embed their delusions into legitimate curricula should be met harshly with required irrefutable physical evidence. Extraordinary demands require extraordinary proofs!
You don’t have irrefutable physical evidence? Rejected! Next!!
It’s odd that most people choose to go on holiday to places which are warm, given how bad for people’s health heat is claimed to be!
The only field of medicine that should include CC would be that of Psychiatry ?
Even if CC were real I’m sure the medicos can deal with either drowning or heatstroke without needing to know its political context 🙂
Our newly minted MD granddaughter went into “Family Practice,” her Texas medical school keeping up with the needs. She went to a cold climate. Acceptance of some biologists I know that it can only get warmer (so we can ignore the cold studies) demands re-education.
“More days with extreme heat could account for an increase of 1 million deaths each year in India alone”
Even if this nonsense did turn out to be true, how does climate change, change how a doctor treats heat stroke?
Global warming is a new religion. It seems to be an intolerant faith based belief system with fanatical followers, sin and repentance rituals and even child saints.
Of course global warming has nothing to do with medical training. And taking time out of what is already a difficult and crowded curriculum to teach global warming would be an absurdity. But forcing aspiring doctors to take classes in global warming would be a test of true belief – a screening process – for new doctors.
Like a religion global warming is supposed to be at the center of everyone’s life, and at the center of all education and learning. I’m not knocking religion. And I don’t care what you choose to believe so long as you don’t hurt anyone else and so long as you don’t use force or the coercion of government to promote your beliefs. The last few time religious fanatics tried to force their religion and religious tests onto others it didn’t turn out to well. In order to get through medical school I don’t think doctors should be forced to swear fealty to this new religion.