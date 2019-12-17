The Atlantic: Investment Bankers Will Save Us from Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to The Atlantic, while governments squabble Investment Bankers are acting to save the planet from global warming.
Why Goldman Sachs Is Fighting Climate Change—And the UN Isn’t
Bankers on Wall Street brought the best news for the climate this week. What’s even happening? ROBINSON MEYER 2:51 PM ET
…
The most recent COP, the 25th, ended on Sunday. It ran two days longer than planned and went, by most accounts, very poorly. “There is no sugarcoating it: The negotiations fell far short of what was expected,” said a vice president of the World Resources Institute, a nonpartisan environmental think tank, in a statement. Corporate Accountability, a progressive advocacy firm, decried the result: “COP25 failed to rise to the challenge of our time.” Even the staid New York Times, in its headline, bemoaned “few commitments and ‘lost’ opportunity” at the meeting.
…
For the most helpful clue, it was best on Sunday not to look to Madrid, where the climate negotiations were wrapping up, but to New York, where a different kind of global governance was unfolding. This weekend, the investment bank Goldman Sachs updated its rules about when and how it would underwrite fossil-fuel projects. Goldman will now refuse to lend money or underwrite oil exploration or drilling in the Arctic, including in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska. It will also decline to finance new thermal coal mines, mountaintop-removal mines, or coal-fired power plants.
Generally, banks both lend capital directly to fossil-fuel companies and also connect those companies with third-party investors. Goldman says its ban applies to both kinds of activity. While other banks around the world—including Barclays and Société Générale—have adopted similar policies, Goldman Sachs is both the first American bank and the largest bank by market value to do so.
Goldman also committed to spend $750 billion on a number of clean-energy and climate-adjacent areas over the next 10 years. And David Solomon, the bank’s chief executive, called for countries to put a price on greenhouse-gas emissions in an editorial in the Financial Times.
…
Now Goldman has also pulled its support for coal. The bank has its own selfish reasons for this surge in climate spending. Among them: It is trying to move into consumer banking in the United States. and is especially keen on capturing climate-concerned millennials for its new online bank Marcus. It has a corporate image to clean that, 10 years after the financial crisis, remains tawdry to say the least. And it needs to recruit chipper young undergraduates (often from Harvard and Yale) to join its ranks, and generally today’s twenty-somethings prefer to avoid complicity in the scorching of the sky. On top of all this, fossil-fuel stocks have systematically underperformed expectations this decade, and financiers are wary of their business further suffering under future climate policy.
…Read more: https://www.theatlantic.com/science/archive/2019/12/goldman-sachs-fighting-climate-change-un/603760/
For once I agree with something The Atlantic published, at least some of it.
Merchant banks like Goldman are surprisingly vulnerable to climate hype. Not only are their investments in fossil fuel potentially imperilled by what they call sovereign risk, the possibility politicians will enact adverse laws which affect their profitability, their lower ranks are rapidly filling with hardline greens, brainwashed Western university graduates who genuinely demand their new workplace respect their values.
I have personally seen these values at play in an internal meeting at a major US merchant bank. On that occasion upper management were apparently caught by surprise, by harsh demands from normally compliant junior staff that they do more to address climate change.
And its not just the junior staff. Upper management of such organizations contains a handful of green influencers, early pioneers of the modern climate movement who graduated in the 90s, who worked their way up the ranks and who now wield substantial influence over corporate policy. The meeting I attended was arranged by a senior management green.
Coal and oil companies will still get their cash, of course. Regardless of what Western banks do, there is a big world outside the anglosphere which is happy to invest in fossil fuel, which regards Western climate activism as an inexplicable own goal, or even as an aggressive underhand attempt to suppress their challenge to Western economic domination.
As the climate movement unravels, as global warming fails to accelerate or goes into reverse, even Western shareholders will eventually challenge the decisions of bankers to deliberately reduce their end of year profits for ideological reasons.
12 thoughts on “The Atlantic: Investment Bankers Will Save Us from Climate Change”
They’ll start changing their minds when they start losing their comfortable high-paying jobs.
But when that happens…they go into government.
Someone mentioned Zerohedge, which can be a bit…extreme at time.
But they aren’t always wrong:
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/750-billion-reasons-why-goldman-rooting-greta-thunbergs-success
“Translation: Goldman made about $15 million selling a bunch of bonds to a bunch of “green” liberals managing other liberals’ money. Because when central banks have taken over the market and Goldman’s own trading desk is shrinking quarter after quarter, and when the coming negative rates will make Goldman’s recent investment into retail banking a disaster, one can always make money betting on liberal guilt, and nobody knows this better than Goldman Sachs… and Greta Thunberg.”
“Vampire Squid”. Indeed.
Hmmm…. is there any way at all to get a firm like Golden Slacks to invest in a network of reliable and “clean” nuclear reactors?
And is there any way – even a remote possibility – to get the Greenbeaners to understand how destructive solar plots and wind turbines are to birds, which WE NEED?????
Goldman Sachs — Ten years ago they were the Left’s favorite boogeyman for their huge role in the Subprime mortgage and worthless CDO fiasco that led to the financial meltdown. And they got bailed out when the AIG got bailed out, because that bail-out money went straight to Goldman’s accounts.
https://www.businessinsider.com/henry-blodget-goldman-sachs-wins-big-in-secret-bailout-via-aig-2009-3
Goladman-Sachs was and still is the vampire quids of World Finance.
https://www.quora.com/Why-is-Goldman-Sachs-seen-as-the-most-atrocious-investment-bank
or this :
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/63/75/01/6375018f5e98724d9ac48acd6a05b63f.jpg
And now suddenly the Left wants to embrace Goldman because they are supporting the Left’s Climate Religion? Talk about stupid. These Leftist guys have the attention span and memory of a cow. No wonder Hillary was able to playthem for rubes while getting campaign cash from Wall Street in 2016.
And Goldman-Sachs will be laughing all the way to the next bail-out from the stupid politicians they own from both sides of the political aisle.
I know it’s cheap and obvious, but that is an insult to cows everywhere.
re: Sara December 17, 2019 at 6:15 pm
Hmmm…. is there any way at all to get a firm like Golden Slacks to invest in a network of reliable and “clean” nuclear reactors? ”
The “answer” isn’t going to be anything s proposed on these pages anyway, so all this is just a ‘paper’ exercise or ‘drill’ …
What? Straight-line projections (or extrapolation) into the future are suddenly going to be correct, are going to be accurate?
If you’re a shareholder, you get a chance every year to vote out the current board. They worry about the vote counts, even if no one is running against them.
If the US Congress ever can gather the cojones to pull the plug on the PTC from wind ventures, those assets would be what gets left stranded. Eventually the US Congress is going to have to face the mounting US deficit problem.
Trick question: Will Congress cut non-discretionary spending for things like SS payments and Medicare, or will they start to slash the discretionary spending for things like the multi-billion dollar renewable energy production tax credits (PTC) first?
It’s really a no brainer what the political choice will be. And when the federal PTC for wind and solar goes, those wind turbines will grind to halt and solar farms will go into receivership.
Thus the political risk is far greater in wind and solar than low cost natural gas and coal projects. And all those landowners who signed multi-decade leases to put those monstrosities on their land will be left with no lease checks coming in and a rusting hulk on their land. And when they try to get answers no one in the bankrupt company or court-appointed receiver will return their phone calls or emails about when it will be resolved.
Goldman Sachs has been pushing this for years because they’ll be brokers under carbon credit schemes and rake in trillions with a little piece of the action on every credit traded.
When you shake hands with Goldie, count your fingers. (a snide remark repeated in various forms all over the internet)
While I was googling for information on Goldman Sachs, I stumbled across a controversial financial markets forecaster. That made me wonder how Piers Corbyn (a controversial climate forecaster) is doing these days.
The same people that got bailed out. What a coincidence. Do you have to work for a living? These people want to make you permanently poor.
Anybody who has to work for a living has to be nuts if they vote for any Democrat next year. Democrats are only going to make you poorer and unemployed while they make investment bankers who went to Harvard and Yale richer. Democrats are only going to make your electricity and gas three times more expensive while they make rich Democrats richer. This Democrat Party is NOT the party that your working grandpa might have supported. They hate you.