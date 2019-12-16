UN bureaucrats chow down on burgers – while attacking meat

Reporting right from Madrid, where climate hypocrisy was alive and well at COP-25
Craig Rucker
They came for your car, your light bulb, your dishwasher and washing machine, your toilet, your electricity, your airline flight and so much more. Now you can add your burger and steak to their list of what they want to legislate, regulate or confiscate out of your existence. YOUR existence. Not theirs.
The global warming agenda is the gift that keeps on giving for everyone who wants to control what you do. Dangerous manmade climate change justifies all manner of meddling, in the name of saving the planet. And like the mafia, UN cops want a piece of the action whenever money and power are on the line.
Anti-meat crusaders have been pushing hard in recent months to use climate change to achieve their goal of forcing you into an all plant-based diet. This year their rhetoric became a big part of the dialogue at UN 25th Conference of the Parties (COP-25) on climate change, in Madrid.
They’ve introduced a new buzzword you’ll be hearing a lot of, “peak meat” – as in “peak oil,” or something that we’re going to run out of really soon … not because we’re actually going to run out, but because government policies will make it off limits and drive it into oblivion. As CFACT’s team learned – as usual – it’s do as I say, not as I do.
So ban meat, it is, especially beef. But what do you suppose was the big seller for anyone looking for lunch at the UN climate conference? Burger King! Delicious all-meat American burgers, with not a single one of Burger King’s latest meatless Whoppers in sight.
CFACT met with climate delegates as they lined up for juicy burgers and shot a fun video investigation that you’ll enjoy almost as much as a juicy red steak. Our team of reporters included “Benny the Bull,” who was none too amused at UN hypocrites feasting on his friends at the COP. You can watch Benny in action here.
Harrison Ford, who is a pilot in real life as well as in Star Wars, keeps a fleet of private aircraft for his personal amusement. Ford bragged not long ago that he’s “so passionate about flying” that he would often hop in one of his planes and “fly up the coast for a cheeseburger.”
It’s got to be fun to be an idle, rich movie star living off residuals, and thinking nothing of spending hefty sums of cash on aviation gas just to get a burger, or fly to more distant destinations.
So when Ford showed up at the UN COP, CFACT’s Marc Morano asked him about his cheeseburger flights – and Ford countered that he’s “now a vegetarian.” That’s nice. But we’d still like to know how Ford got to Madrid for COP-25, where he and his UN friends lecture and hector us lesser mortals about how we should live “more sustainably.” We’ll wager our family cars and humble appliances that the Hollywood star continues to live a high-carbon, high-consumption, luxury lifestyle that would keep scores of Americans or entire African villages in lighting and refrigeration for years.
Oh well. It’s for us little people to tighten our belts. Our high-flying climate masters need their perks if they are to have the energy and fully functioning brain cells to decide how the rest of us should live.
CFACT’s investigation into UN burger hypocrisy made a splash in the media and was picked up by Fox News, The Washington Times and more.
In the end, though, COP-25 delegates were far more successful at scoring a burger than in advancing the Paris Climate Accord. In fact, left-wing protesters became so incensed when the climate talks stalled that over 200 of them, including the kids from Greta Thunberg’s “Fridays for Future” staged a protest where they banged on pots and chanted outside the main plenary session. UN security guards tossed them all out of the COP. (At least it wasn’t us CFACT folks getting tossed out this time).
Our burger scoop and the rest of our action-rich agenda were all officially submitted to and permitted by our UN minders, who get to decide whose educational programs and antics are allowed, and whose get banned. Recall that last year, the UN permitted hecklers to disrupt the official US climate delegation’s presentation – while those of us who tried to object to the rude hecklers were told we would be thrown out if we said another word.
Why is the UN having a hard time advancing the global warming ball? One name – Donald J. Trump and his plans to pull America out of the Paris Climate Accord. It’s no fun making plans to spend $100 billion per year on Green Climate Fund anything-but-fossil-fuels projects when you can’t leach off the world’s biggest economy.
The European bloc did announce plans for 28 nations to go “carbon neutral” by mid-century. But it had planned to announce this “big news” before COP-25 started. During the COP, its delegates sheepishly had to admit that Poland refused to go along.
Polish coal is cheap, plentiful and reliable. And the last thing the Poles want is to be dependent on Russian energy. They’ve met the Russians before. They also aren’t too keen on adopting Germany’s anti-coal and gas policies. They’ve got experience with that country too and have seen how its policies are hammering Germany’s automotive and other energy-intensive industries and jobs. The Poles are smart.
COP-25 followed the usual script and went into overtime, the double overtime, because there was so much dithering and bickering during the regulation period.
In the end, the UN announced “big victories,” which are nothing of the sort. In fact, aside from waxing poetic about its agreement on a “gender action plan” (whatever that is), they had little more to announce than plans for yet another big COP event next year.
Among themselves and under their collective breath, they were also hoping COP-26 won’t have to be rescheduled to another city at the last minute, when the first venue suddenly erupts in violent protests against energy policies imposed in the name of preventing “catastrophic manmade climate change.” It was mighty embarrassing for the UN when that happened in Chile a few weeks before COP-25.
Ultimately, COP 25 was an embarrassing failure for the United Nations, and a blessing for everyone who isn’t lining up at the crony UN-corporatist-activist-scientist trough for more mandates and subsidies. In the end, the UN couldn’t even advance its expanded “rule book” or agree to a newfangled “international carbon market” for buying and selling carbon indulgences, so that folks like Harrison Ford can claim they bought “carbon offsets” for their flights and big companies can do their own “greeenwashing.”
If UN Secretary General (and former President of the Socialist International) António Guterres was “disappointed” that “the international community” lacks sufficient ambition “to tackle the climate crisis,” the rest of humanity should be grateful we still have fossil fuels to support our jobs and living standards.
What’s actually going on at this year’s UN climate talks is a wait-and-see game geared toward next November’s US elections. After watching Britain give the Tory party its biggest victory since Margaret Thatcher amid the Madrid talks, and observing moves now afoot to pull Britain out of the EU once and for all, the UN crowd can see that government by global bureaucracy is under threat.
The UN is plenty scared. That’s a nice thought going into this festive holiday season.
Craig Rucker is executive director of the Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow (www.CFACT.org)
Benny the Bull interviews anti-meet delegates to COP-25
12 thoughts on “UN bureaucrats chow down on burgers – while attacking meat”
Vege-vegan-anti-meat-climateers: peak meathead.
Harrison ford a vegetarian? Well OK Then, I am a Vegetarian also; I only eat animals that are herbivores.
The fact that Harrison Ford owns a fleet of CO2 spewing aircraft is not seen as hypocritical by the interviewer.
Go (CO2) figure.
Mr. Harrison Ford landed on a taxi way at a Class C airport KSNA and
https://www.ainonline.com/aviation-news/general-aviation/2017-05-16/faa-opts-out-punishment-harrison-ford-taxiway-landing
the FAA decides to opt out of punishment. If you or I did that we’d have our pilots license revoked in a New York minute.
Maybe, maybe not on the license revocation.
FAA simply requiring a recert of the biennial check with a check pilot would probably be what most private pilots would get if it was an honest mistake. At 77yo, Mr Ford doesn’t have many years of Class 3 medical “pass” remaining in him — issues of vision, hearing, EKG, etc.
Craig,
Very well written. Nice easy to read. You pulled no punches about what the UNFCCC COP process is about — money and power, all while the West’s middle class gets it up the proverbial wahzoo by design. And the Elites and uber rich like the fake Han Solo and his HollyWood pals can get their fly-in cheeseburgers.
As an aside someone should put out a paparazzi bounty for a photo of Mr Solo digging into a steak in 2020.
“They also aren’t too keen on adopting Germany’s anti-coal and gas policies. They’ve got experience with that country too”
We have a winner of the WUWT Understatement of the Year Award.
What’s happening with the $29 Billion shortfall at the UN, or did they lie about that too?
So now he only flies up the coast for a salad?
I think we need to get some paparazzi’s to follow him around and see if he is fibbing.
Did Marc happen to notice any flames coming from Harrison’s lower body region?
“ Benny the Bull interviews anti-meet delegates to COP-25”
Is this a play on words or did he mean “meat?”
Gore’s investments are all in fake food now, so it’s unsurprising that they’re attempting to ruin farmers just like they ruined coal and want to ruin fracking. America’s unionized manufacturing workers need to understand that if Democrats win the election next their they’re next. Quit listening to wannabe Democrats who run your union. They’ll do anything to get their government jobs while you’re poor.
As a geologist, I’ve spent many hours in, and paying for, a De Havilland Beaver, one of Harrison Ford’s pride and joys–not the one he inadvertently landed on a taxiway. (I’ve been a pilot too since 1978–and I’ve never done that despite landing many times at similar airports.)
A Beaver doing work burns about a barrel of avgas an hour. That’s pretty expensive even for a veggieburger.
Now I’m not criticizing Ford for flying; I do it too, have owned an aircraft since 1979, and have bought some very expensive cups of coffee. But I didn’t go to COP25 and tell everyone else to cut back; I’d have gone to the Heartland meeting and begged them to burn more. Atmospheric CO2 is dangerously low.
Incidentally, if you’d like to hear how Mr. Ford does without a script–it makes interesting listening. He’s about as good as Greta! I understand that this audio is embarrassing to Harrison Ford–but as it was he who went to COP25 to lecture and hector, it is only fair that everyone know just who is lecturing them.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tzy9jCFk0Iw
I’ll still criticize a couple of his landings though.
Wow, a failure to be in touch with reality. Of the total land area of or planet of 149 million sq. Km. only 11 million is cropland while more than double that at 28 million is considered pasture/herd lands. Another 12 million is bush, 39 million is forest and jungle, about 1.5 million is within city limits, but some cities are less than half urban development. Animal husbandry is the best way to economically utilize those 28 million Sq. Km., unless humans possibly take a liking to boiled grass. And the other half of the land area of the planet is rock, desert, and ice.
Climate bigotry… sanctimonious hypocrisy. Pro-Choice, selective, opportunistic, politically congruent religion.