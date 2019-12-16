The Heartland Institute’s Climate Reality Forum provided a powerful counterweight to COP 25, with speakers ranging from Dr. Will Happer, former science adviser to President Trump, to Chilean engineer Douglas Pollock, to youth climate realist, and foil to Greta Thunberg, Naomi Seibt.
Listen to Senior Fellow Anthony Watts go over his time there and his conclusion that UN climate conferences are not about saving the environment, but rather about transferring money from developed countries to developing countries.
12 thoughts on “My Thoughts: Post-Madrid #COP25”
In sum, COP25 has been another cop out on reality.
“but rather about transferring money from developed countries to developing countries.
Oh if such beneficence for developing countries was real from the UN and its UNFCCC bureaucrats. The $100 Billion/year Climate Aid Fund offers huge “piece of the action” to fund their jobs, their conferences, their power to decide who gets the money.
Tis the holiday season and “Dreams of sugar plums” are dancing in UN bureaucrats heads at the thought of skimming even just a small part of $100Billion/year in that money transfer. The same applies for the Vatican in it’s support for the climate scam as its Catholic NGOs would be in line for some of that aid money, with the Rome getting its overhead share. Same with all the other Climate think tanks and climate NGOs looking for their cut. It’s all about getting a piece of that enormous pie — the climate hiustle has always been about the money.
It CAN’T be about the money. Yes, most of the visible screamers are hoping to steal lots of money from more productive people. Yes, alarmists get 100 to 1000 times more money than we do.
But we said that and the problem did not go away.
It is partly about driving to world to Socialism. But that didn’t fix it either.
I have been waiting for somebody to point out that since CO2 is the basis of all life on Land, there is a motivation to kill every living thing, down to the bacteria, even. Finally, a month ago I saw the craziest conspiracy theory I have ever seen: the Earth is being terraformed for space aliens who want to kill the humans and need colder temperatures and less carbon dioxide. I figure any space aliens have been around for a long time, and would have finished this eons ago if they were so inclined. But it does fit the facts.
This life destruction could benefit AI once they no longer needed humans to make them. Some power elites think they can upload themselves to a computer, and this might benefit them.
Most likely, it is something else, but genocide is surely a component.
We had better find out what the real reason is.
..and when they found out they weren’t getting paid…they all walked on their commitments
they had no intention of keeping in the first place
The UN/IPCC was formed in 1988…to lower emissions
..since the IPCC was formed emissions have skyrocketed..and all from countries that get paid
The USA has not contributed to global warming in 50 years…our emissions have been basically flat
..all of the increase has come from China and developing countries..that get paid
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/1/15/World_fossil_carbon_dioxide_emissions_six_top_countries_and_confederations.png
Anthony’s story is much like my own. He started out believing in global warming and then someone pointed out some inconvenient facts. Critical thinkers find that CAGW doesn’t pass the sniff test.
In my case, Dr. Mann’s hockey stick contradicted my knowledge of history. There was a Medieval Warm Period (MWP) all over the globe and then there was the Little Ice Age (LIA). The hockey stick was obviously concocted to erase the MWP and LIA in order to make it look as if the recent warming has not been mostly natural. I owe a deep debt of gratitude to Mann for making me a skeptic.
The Climate Gate emails did it for me circa 2011-2012. Until then I was too busy with research and studies, my now ex and her kids, my trail running to bother with other areas of science. I simply believed the climateers at their word and what the media said before then. A fellow post-doc in the lab I was at the time (late-2011 right after the CGv2.0 emails) suggested I might should take a look at what was happening in climate science.
It took several years pf coming back to the subject just to understand-decode all the lingua-franca of climate, what a GCM was, and how they stuck the model putputs together into an ensemble. The model ensemble stuff made no sense to me having both a a civil and electrical engineering education and experience and a strong biochemistry lab training for my PhD.
The IPCC’s CMIP made no sense to me immediately; realizing that only a few could be right. But rolling them ALL together into the CMIP scheme and pushing a single mean projection without comparing to reality which of the few were likely closer to correct just turned the whole climate projection effort into one BIG stinking, steaming, heaping pile of dog poo. Once I realized that, I knew the whole Climate Change thing was scam of immense proportions being perpetrated by a community wedded to GroupThink and Rent Seeking.
All countries are constantly developing. Some quicker than others and it’s not money that’s holding those back that are slow.
Anthony, thanks for the overview of the events in Madrid.
Seemed to be business as usual. Looked at a written overview from Copenhagen 2009 and the biggest difference I found, was the it was snowing in Copenhagen at COP15, Monckton got more less arrested and Obama signed the suicide bill, which Trump now unsigned.
Acquisition25 flopped.
It’s with great reGreta that…
And how much of the money flowing into 3rd world countries will just coincidentally flow into “green” companies that are coincidentally owned by the principle leaders so strongly advocating the money transfer in the first place? Solyndra comes to mind…
“but rather about transferring money from developed countries to developing countries.”
You think?….CO2 is causing global warming that’s going to kill us all
But the vast majority of countries are developing and they get to increase it because of per capita and GDP…
GDP was a little too obvious…so the trolls have dropped that one…now it’s per capita
All we have to do to drop out emissions…is get more people..with enough people we can drop “per capita” behind China and get us some of that global warming money too!