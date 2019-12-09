I met this amazing young lady in Madrid last week. At 19 years old; she impressed me with her quiet but powerful understanding of how she had been mislead on climate alarmism.
Recorded in Madrid, Spain, the site of the UN’s COP25. Naomi Seibt, a popular YouTube streamer, speaks on her journey to climate realism, the state of science, and more during the United Nations’ COP25.
She closed out the Heartland livestream presentations in Madrid in the opening week of the conference.
3 thoughts on “The antidote to @GretaThunberg – Naomi Seibt – former climate alarmist turned climate skeptic”
An intelligent, articulate young lady.
Which, it seems, are handicaps these days.
Misled.
In herds we go mad.
As individuals we return to reason.
Good video,more and more young people will be taking her path as the “Narrative” becomes even more strident and logically impossible.
It takes real mind energy to truly believe 6 impossible things before breakfast.
And the “Doom,Doom,No really DOOM,”message goes on,even the most wilful believer starts to notice .
The 100% failure rate of the IPCC Team is a true accomplishment.
The Odds of being so wrong are astounding.
Soothsayer had a higher hit rate,scrying a future from the intestines of small animals or picking every 5th word from news articles turn out to be more reliable Seers…
Every fad,mass hysteria seems to have a life cycle.
Catastrophic Climate is getting real long in the tooth,has been for a decade or so,which is why the promoters of this story have been targeting children.
Child soldiers are the best, if you want mindless cruelty and outright madness.
The current Icon of the Cause,Greta,is a perfect example of child abuse.
So thank you for this window into a rather more normal child becoming adult.
Maybe the true message to our current crop of Doomers, is”Grow Up”.?