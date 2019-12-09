The antidote to @GretaThunberg – Naomi Seibt – former climate alarmist turned climate skeptic

I met this amazing young lady in Madrid last week. At 19 years old; she impressed me with her quiet but powerful understanding of how she had been mislead on climate alarmism.

Recorded in Madrid, Spain, the site of the UN’s COP25. Naomi Seibt, a popular YouTube streamer, speaks on her journey to climate realism, the state of science, and more during the United Nations’ COP25.



She closed out the Heartland livestream presentations in Madrid in the opening week of the conference.

