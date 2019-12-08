Survey: Aussie Voters Put the Economy and Healthcare Ahead of Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
A post mortem national election survey conducted by the losers suggests that while their noisy climate policy initiatives swung a few votes, most voters put economic self interest and healthcare ahead of climate concerns.
Climate change concern helped Labor at 2019 election but Coalition won on economy – survey
ANU survey finds Labor loss due to erosion of working class base and Coalition’s perceived advantage on economy and tax
Nevertheless the Australian election study – which used a nationally representative sample of 2,179 voters – found that narrow majorities approved of Labor’s individual tax policy measures to limit franking credit rebates and negative gearing.
The study found that two-thirds of voters (66%) primarily decided their vote based on policy issues, compared with 19% who voted based on the parties as a whole, 8% on local candidates and 7% on the party leaders (7%).
The most important policy issues for voters were management of the economy (24%), health (22%), taxation (12%), the environment (11%) and global warming (10%). One in five respondents nominating environmental issues as their top concern is a record, up from fewer than 10% of voters in 2016.
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2019/dec/09/climate-change-concern-helped-labor-at-2019-election-but-coalition-won-on-economy-survey
This survey, a genuine moment of reflection from a party which bet everything on their climate policy initiatives, has implications for US politics.
So long as voters trust President Trump on the economy and healthcare, candidates who bet everything on their radical climate policy initiatives and who spook voters with their big economic ideas are on track to lose in 2020, regardless of how worried people say they are about climate change.
People shouldn’t be surprised. World wide people place CC at the bottom of their worry list. I am surprised though that Australia had such a strong showing for environment/CC. All that being said, surveys are about as believable as politicians and pseudo climate scientists.
Any would be survey that includes the following about Aussie voters is garbage:
“The study found that two-thirds of voters (66%) primarily decided their vote based on policy issues, compared with 19% who voted based on the parties as a whole, 8% on local candidates and 7% on the party leaders (7%).”
Survey respondents love to say they “decide their vote based on policy issues” but that is pure, unadulterated BS; many more, probably a majority, of Aussie voters are very loyal to the parties.
Perhaps one of the reasons why there’s little concern for “climate change,” which was supposed to be “global warming,” is that imo, as I said on Tony Heller’s site, we’re not getting warmer, globally, at least in the context of the last ~ 100 years.
We’re coming out of the Little Ice Age so we should be getting warmer, so even if we were warming the CO2 lag (see: Great Global Warming Swindle – Al Gore Excerpt) shows ZERO evidence that CO2 is responsible for climate warming!
But, regardless, the recent temperature evidence shows that we’re NOT warming in the US, and imo, by a reasonable inference, globally.
First, there’s an area that’s very hard for the politically motivated warmists to manipulate which is the historical hottest day temperature records. The hottest day ever recorded on this planet was set .. IN 1913! If we’d actually had a century of runaway hockey stick global warming as the fear mongering Chicken Littles maintain then that record without a doubt would have been broken time and time again. But no.
And look also at U.S. State hottest day records: most of the hottest day records for individual states were set ~ 50 to 100+ years ago!! There’s like only 1 state hottest day record (excluding ties) set in the last 2 decades: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/U.S._state_and_territory_temperature_extremes
The inference: the US temperature record circa the 1930s was MUCH more extensive and reliable than most of the rest of the world. With the spotty and highly manipulated and suspect global temperature record from ~ a century ago I would put greater trust in the US record as representing better the global temperature than the global temperature record itself. Hopefully that makes sense.
And before NASA manipulated the data (!) the data showed the US to be warmer in the 1930s than now!! And if that’s not enough take the actual words of NASA’s Chief Scientist in 1999: “It is clear that [in the USA] 1998 did not match the record warmth of 1934.” -Jim Hansen. Case closed!
Case closed, but I’ll add this for good measure: consider also: 1) the Urban Heat Island effect which increases current temperature readings!, and 2) all the alarmist data manipulations which in almost every case “coincidentally” also increases current readings and decreases past readings!
NASA US temperature data from 1999, PRE-manipulation:
https://i2.wp.com/www.bibliotecapleyades.net/imagenes_ciencia2/globalwarming158_03.jpg
Remember: Ice Age is Coming 1978 Science Facts
The progression was from cooling to warming to change. They were right.
@n.n, Interesting that you allude to the “global cooling” scare in ’70s, as my other comment today, at Breitbart, talked about that. The comment:
Oh but .. hot causes cold!! As one of “the scientists” (in fact it was Obama’s Science Czar) said: “The kind of extreme cold being experienced by much of the United States as we speak is a pattern we can expect to see with increasing frequency, as global warming continues.” -John Holdren, Obama’s Science Czar, 2014
Holdren also said: “A billion people could die from global warming by 2020.” -John Holdren, 1986. And this: “A massive campaign must be launched to de-develop the United States.” -John Holdren, 1973
But Holdren was also saying, in 1971, that we were headed for an ice age, unless, guess what .. we cut industrial production! Lol. See: Flashback: John Holdren in 1971: ‘New ice age’ likely: https://www.climatedepot.com/2014/01/08/flashback-john-holdren-in-1971-new-ice-age-likely/
“I would put greater trust in the US record as representing better the global temperature than the global temperature record itself.”
The global surface temperature record is a combination of many regional temperature measurements from around the world. Unmodified regional surface temperature charts all resemble the US surface temperature chart profile, so there is no reason to be suspect of their reliability. They tell the same story as the unmodified US surface temperature chart. The regional coverage duplicates the US. temperature profile, it’s just that what coverage we do have for the rest of the world historically is few and far between. But should not be assumed to be inaccurate.
Then we get the Climategate Data Manipulators and their spawn gathering all this regional world-wide data together and putting it into their computer and creating a bogus, dishonest, CAGW-promoting representation of the global temperature record, the bogus, bastardized Hockey Stick chart which gives the false impression that we are experiencing unprecedented warming today, which they attribute to CO2.
Don’t believe the Hockey Stick charts. Believe the actual temperature readings from unmodified charts. The unmodified charts show that there is *no* unprecedented warming going on today and that means CO2 is a minor player in the Earth’s climate. That’s something the Hockey Stick creators don’t want you to know, and went to considerable effort to erase this climate history.
Right you are, Eric. Whenever I see polls of priorities Climate Whatever” ranks near the bottom. The loonies in congress are now drawing up articles of impeachment, which now reportedly include “Treason”, which can carry the death penalty. You know what treason is, like Jane Fonda givi8ng aid and support to the NVA during the Vietnam War, and she was tried, convicted, and executed! Wait, that was a dream I had, actually no pasa nada. But Trump will get his? Somebody is dilaudid here, and it’s not me.
That’s AI Deep Fake, btw. Just as real as the fake impeachment, though.
A practical and rational response to evolutionary processes (e.g. climate, life).
The answers you get to a poll depend on the questions you ask. If you explicitly ask people about climate change, they will probably say we should do something about it, especially if you word the question ‘correctly’. Of course, you aren’t getting real data and that’s a tiny problem. 🙂
Gallup has an ongoing poll about the nation’s most important problem. As far as I can tell, it’s carefully done to avoid prompting for any desired outcome. ie. It seems to reflect what the people actually think.
Currently 3% of people think “Environment/Pollution/Climate” is the nation’s most important problem. 33% of people think “The government/Poor leadership” is the nation’s most important problem.
Hint to the Democrat party: knock off with the wacko schemes. People aren’t interested. The majority of Americans would be grateful for a little peace, order, and good government.
Why are people surprised?
If ‘Green’ issues were a major concern with voters, The Greens would get more than 10% of the vote.
The don’t. They occasionally push 11% but even back in the day when people did believe in Global Warming they were still a fringe party.
If a uneducated person like me can understand the lies, for example, David attenborough and the walruses jumping of cliffs or polar bears hunting whales, due to climate change, even victoria falls drying up in a small part (happens yearly) was due to “climate change” (BBC) or even the Imaq melt 😐 Then the conclusion is that climate change is a massive lie and a world wide scam, thus why would it bother me or anybody else in my position…
People on this site are vastly educated then myself on weather, solar cycles and other sciences regarding our climate, and nobody is worried, so why should anybody else be worried…
If the climate was really in trouble, then their would be no need to constantly lie.
“If the climate was really in trouble, then their would be no need to constantly lie.”
exaggerate and fabricate…
We have a winner….
commieBob,
You note “33% of people think “The government/Poor leadership” is the nation’s most important problem.”
That would be the case here in Australia also. Somewhere between 30 and 40% of voters would like to see something done about “climate change”even if that something was to issue firm policy guidelines. Aussie people are not prepared to pay more than trivial amounts of their own money for “climate change”. The majority, when it comes to the vote, would welcome and reward policy statements that cut through the fluff of the United Nations, blowing up our coal-fired electricity plants, spending billions on a Great Barrier Reef that is looking like normal. They know these are bad ideas based on artificial constructs. They usually vote for common sense.
We just need clear policy. One that rejects the Paris agreement, that rejects renewables subsidies and preferences, one that rejects carbon taxes, one that finally makes nuclear power generation liked, one that brings back foreign investment from cheap electricity and low Sovereign Risk and thus creates more good jobs.
Geoff S
In 2 elections (both 2013 & 2019) voters rejected the notion of climate change policies by electing the LNP.
Nowhere in the Labor Opposition’s review into their 2019 election loss did they examine or review their CLIMATE EMERGENCY policies – whilst they did denounce various suggested scare campaigns, they could muster the stomach to examine their own.
This is a battle that is still yet to be won.
Maybe after they lose the next election?
Economic reality takes precedence over climate chimera?
How refreshing! Good on ya, mates!
“…The most important policy issues for voters were management of the economy (24%), health (22%), taxation (12%), the environment (11%) and global warming (10%). One in five respondents nominating environmental issues as their top concern is a record, up from fewer than 10% of voters in 2016…”
I like how “the environment” is only one component of “environmental issues” lol.
While the article notes the uptick in concern since 2016, it’s WAY down from moments in-between, there is this…https://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-48145505
“…In an ABC poll of more than 100,000 Australian voters, it’s clear the environment has become the number one issue for most respondents…Twenty-nine per cent rated it as their biggest concern, up from just 9% in the 2016 election…In the ABC poll of issues most important to voters, the economy was a close runner up at 23%…”
So economy and health care concerns seem to keep stable, yet environmental issues went from 9% to 29% back down to 21%. Sure…
Today’s Oz news has a story of how we are going to achieve a $27 reduction in our electricity bills OVER THE NEXT 2 YEARS.
This will, of course, be possible due to further increases in ‘renewable’ power and the uptake of home battery systems.
These idiots fail to recognise that solar systems and battery backup is being installed BECAUSE OF the high electricity prices.
Cart before the horse syndrome.
Concern for climate change leads to more co2 as industry moves to places where electricity is cheapest, which means to countries that use coal.
Several MSM reports today that the ALP is supporting the mining of coal. Amazing what a little dose of reality can achieve.