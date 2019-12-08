Furious French Protest Climate Policies, Cost of Living, Pension Reforms

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
France has been brought to a standstill as yellow vests opposed to President Macron’s climate policies joined forces with around 800,000 protestors opposed to cost of living increases, fuel price hikes and pension reforms.
Tensions flare in Paris as yellow vests join French retirement protests
Scuffles broke out in Paris between police and protesters as yellow vest activists joined the wave of protest actions against the Government’s overhaul of France’s national retirement system.
Truckers joined the demonstrations, blocking roads in 10 regions across France to protest against a planned reduction in tax breaks on diesel for road transport
A similar fuel tax is what unleashed the yellow vest movement a year ago, and this convergence of grievances could pose a major new threat to Macron’s presidency.
In Paris there were scuffles with police as several hundred yellow vest protesters continued their weekly demonstrations, but numbers were relatively small compared with previous weeks as the transport strike made it hard to reach the capital.
Train and metro services remained heavily disrupted by the pension strike.
The combined pressure of the yellow vest movement over the cost of living and union protests against pension reform are a major challenge to President Emmanuel Macron’s efforts to balance the state budget and introduce more environmentally friendly legislation in the second half of his mandate.
…Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-12-08/tensions-as-yellow-vests-join-french-retirement-protests/11777418
The protestors appear to have legitimate grievances; Macron’s pension reforms, climate policies, fuel price increases and other “reforms” are causing real hardship.
But President Macron, who once promised to be remote and decisive like the Roman God Jupiter, appears determined to demonstrate his authority by sending armed riot police to smash protests with force.
My thought; French history has some sharp lessons for rulers who believe they are above caring about the will of the people.
13 thoughts on “Furious French Protest Climate Policies, Cost of Living, Pension Reforms”
That was my thought exactly as I read this piece! While the French may have submitted early, the people are now rising up and may yet set an example showing the way to freedom for the rest of Europe and the western world.
Micron deserves all the guff he can get .
GO yellow vests !
“Furious French” – doesn’t that go without saying???
Meanwhile in UK
https://twitter.com/russian_market/status/1203708541661569024
Bleeding the people dry … to the point where they no longer work for themselves, and their own families … but work for the State … and its over-compensated Bureaucrats. No. A FREE people will NEVER accept such slavery. Yeah, yeah, the French People ceded their FREEDOM to the State generations ago … but are now regretting their mistake.
The French people want to keep their socialist state. As with other Socialists/Communists, they believe other people’s’ money will never run out.
Pass the popcorn please! Where will this all go? The suspense!
Jupiter ? Really ?
Nero, maybe 😀
We had no idea the peasants would be so upset at taking their medication. Don’t they understand it is for their own good?
To be fair, French public sector pensions are unaffordable. If Macron had acted on them alone he might well have succeeded. But to pick another fight when a large proportion of the public are already enraged by “green” tax is stupid.
Life brings hardships. It is not a legitimate to reason take others money.
They aren’t protesting climate. They are protesting that the government pie has gotten smaller but don’t want their piece reduced. Once these places start to take a noticeable amount of money from the pie, now climate activists have to fight all the other voters with their hands out. I predict the socialist systems will be the second to reject CAGW. The communists having been the first.
Climate and the Money Trail
https://www.globalresearch.ca/climate-money-trail/5690209
Whatever one may believe about the dangers of CO2 and risks of global warming creating a global catastrophe of 1.5 to 2 degree Celsius average temperature rise in the next roughly 12 years, it is worth noting who is promoting the current flood of propaganda and climate activism.
Green Finance
Several years before Al Gore and others decided to use a young Swedish school girl to be the poster child for climate action urgency, or in the USA the call of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for a complete reorganization of the economy around a Green New Deal, the giants of finance began devising schemes for steering hundreds of billions of future funds to investments in often worthless “climate” companies.
In 2013 after years of careful preparation, a Swedish real estate company, Vasakronan, issued the first corporate “Green Bond.” They were followed by others including Apple, SNCF and the major French bank Credit Agricole. In November 2013 Elon Musk’s problem-riddled Tesla Energy issued the first solar asset-backed security. Today according to something called the Climate Bonds Initiative, more than $500 billion in such Green Bonds are outstanding. The creators of the bond idea state their aim is to win over a major share of the $45 trillion of assets under management globally which have made nominal commitment to invest in “climate friendly” projects.
Bonnie Prince Charles, future UK Monarch, along with the Bank of England and City of London finance have promoted “green financial instruments,” led by Green Bonds, to redirect pension plans and mutual funds towards green projects. A key player in the linking of world financial institutions with the Green Agenda
French Presidents mostly don’t get a second term. Macron, if for no other reason than that, is probably toast. Anyway, I’m baffled as to why France manages to do as well as it does.
It seems that all French leaders go to the same elite school. That probably leads to the kind of arrogance that lets them ignore problems with the common folk.