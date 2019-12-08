Craig Kelly MP on COP25 Charles Rotter / 2 hours ago December 8, 2019 Advertisements Share this:PrintEmailTwitterFacebookPinterestLinkedInRedditLike this:Like Loading...
4 thoughts on “Craig Kelly MP on COP25”
Wow. We need Mr. Kelly in the U.S. of A.
Watched this yesterday, hilarious stupidity of the UN Climate-Corpse™ band of lying clowns.
“… Ask yourself in this situation, has your country really payed enough money to the UN this year? … ”
– UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, Dec 9th, 2019.
/blink
Come on Aussie Government, come on!
Why does our Federal Government linger with the trendy inner-city green latte set, hoping for a few votes, when the stark reality of what is being measured in the world shows that there has been no significant harm so far from climate change? And that it is unlikely to become harmful in the next half century, beyond which it is hazardous to guess?
Credit to those in the main video clip, esp. Craig Kelly MP.
Would just one more media group study the UN speech like Craig has and be strong enough to raise similar criticisms? For there is no escape from them.
Geoff S from Australia
Very relevant to Kelly’s discussion of the socialist UN General’s lies about damage from climate disasters is a video that Tony Heller put out today, where he dramatically described the incredible climate disasters that befell much of the US in 1913. Further, he gives the newspaper account: “on July 3rd [1913] it was 102° in Chicago, and dozens died in the heat.” Further still, Heller makes the point that the hottest day ever on the planet was recorded in that year, 1913.
After watching that Heller video I’m now convinced that there has been climate change since 1913. But the change in climate has been .. FOR THE BETTER! Yeah, not only did we have more hurricanes and storms in the past, we had much greater levels of death and destruction! It’s just insane the bullsh|t that the Secretary General and the other climate socialists are shoveling out!
Further, arguably it was hotter then, in 1913. Heller has scores of videos documenting the number of deaths from heat in the early 20th century. Is it just a coincidence that that’s when the hottest recorded temperature on earth was recorded, when all those people were dying of heat?
Certainly, if we really had a century of runaway hockey stick warming which the manipulated temperature data show, then that 1913 record would have been broken, over and over again. But no, that 1913 record stands! For good reason. It was hotter then. And stormier.