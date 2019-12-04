Guest essay by Eric Worrall
An infant feeding specialist has called for curbs on the availability and use of baby formula, because of high CO2 emissions associated with its production.
Call to curb baby formula emissions
By AAP 3:31am Dec 4, 2019
Dr Julie Smith, who has studied the economics of infant feeding for over 20 years, says greenhouse gas emissions caused by milk formula production have contributed to global environmental damage.
“The last decade has seen a global boom in formula feeding but this takes the world backwards in the face of contemporary global environmental and population health challenges,” the Australian National University researcher said on Wednesday.
In a paper published in the International Breastfeeding Journal, Dr Smith argued much of the increase in emissions from formula manufacturing can be linked to the expanding toddler milk product market.
She said the products were not only harmful for the environment, but the World Health Organisation has deemed it unnecessary and potentially harmful for children.
“We have got to reduce the manufacture and use of milk formula,” Dr Smith said.
https://www.9news.com.au/national/call-to-curb-baby-formula-emissions/11cd81c4-e47d-45dc-888d-c4d95e8917e7
Dr. Smith’s call for reduced production of baby formula will likely be well received by climate activists, who frequently describe babies as a burden on the planet and a threat to global climate stability.
20 thoughts on “Climate Crisis: “We have got to reduce the manufacture and use of Milk Formula””
The Chinese were real adept at making their baby milk formulae go a lot further, without using any additional milk. They just added a lot of melamine to the milk formulae and they got twice as much baby milk formulae, without all the added GHG emissions which will do in all those future babies.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2008_Chinese_milk_scandal
Unfortunately…
Not every woman can breastfeed.
Not every woman can Pump and Store at work.
Not every woman can Stay at Home to rear their children beyond Breast feeding.
Not every woman can produce breastmilk due to current/prior health problems and medications.
Not every woman can …
Women should feed babies like birds do chew up some food and spit it into their mouth.
Why don’t these educated? People do something useful.
I know you’re kidding but that practice is associated with very high rates of tooth decay in children. Apparently it gives little ones a healthy dose of adult style bacteria that then feast on young teeth. nThere’s a whole drive going on in my community to stop the practice.
What a loon.
With apologies to the doctor and my Australian friends:
My cousin (Ph D Engineering – Rice U) visited Australia awhile back. He was asked if he had a criminal record to which he replied “I didn’t know it was still a requirement for entry into the country” ;<)
Engineering PhD and a history buff.
This global warming, emergency or whatever they will call it next is nothing but A Religion for the feeble minded.
So where are her numbers that back up the claim? What percentage of total CO2 production is due to baby formula baby formula? Should I be more concerned with baby formula or coal fired power plants?
Bugs, Feed The Babies Insects, Bugs !! Oh And Meal Worms, Worms !! If It’s Good Enough For Geeze, It’s Good Enough For Ganders !!
Publish or perish and grant tailoring to please the high priests doling out dollars.
Tits for Tots
Crank up the abortion mills and the “problem” goes away.
Tack on some climate emergency boiler plate text to any analysis and get published, as easy and cynical as that.
How about kill off most of the termites in the world? They produce about 30% more CO2 than humanity does.
How about ocean fertilization? Very cheap and would increase the number of fish and marine mammals dramatically, making up for any that people take as a big bonus.
I guess since those very effective ideas don’t promote world eco-socialism they won’t find traction among our elite.
My babies never had formula. I nursed all of them until they could be weaned onto cup and solids at about 18 months. Saves a huge amount of money, is better for babies, a whole lot easier for mom once mom and baby get the knack of it, and no carbon footprint. I’m not sure how one reconciles that forcing all mothers to breastfeed though. That would seem to impinge on their personal choices. However consistency has never been one of the alarmists strong points.
Why is Dr Julie Smith so worried about the welfare of the babies? She only needs to be worried over the babies of the noble elite Climate Fascism, in accordance with the English royalty, who prefer their people reduced to count between 500 and 1000 million.
So Dr. Julie, if you are a true believer, you should not publish papers, you think could save babies.
Kind regards
Old Carbon Dioxide Exhaler
Another waste of Grant money 😐
I thought they agreed to eat the babies.
An ‘infant feeding specialist’ who is more concerned with climate change shouldn’t have a job, and certainly should have credentials questioned or removed.
It’s really a case of priorities. And progressives have hidden-agenda behind literally every move they make, every word they speak.
Don’t do it because of a sociopolitical climate crisis, but because breastfeeding offers benefits beyond nutrition for both the mother and her child.