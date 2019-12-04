Climate Crisis: “We have got to reduce the manufacture and use of Milk Formula”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

An infant feeding specialist has called for curbs on the availability and use of baby formula, because of high CO2 emissions associated with its production.

Call to curb baby formula emissions

By AAP 3:31am Dec 4, 2019

Dr Julie Smith, who has studied the economics of infant feeding for over 20 years, says greenhouse gas emissions caused by milk formula production have contributed to global environmental damage.

“The last decade has seen a global boom in formula feeding but this takes the world backwards in the face of contemporary global environmental and population health challenges,” the Australian National University researcher said on Wednesday.

In a paper published in the International Breastfeeding Journal, Dr Smith argued much of the increase in emissions from formula manufacturing can be linked to the expanding toddler milk product market.

She said the products were not only harmful for the environment, but the World Health Organisation has deemed it unnecessary and potentially harmful for children.

“We have got to reduce the manufacture and use of milk formula,” Dr Smith said.

