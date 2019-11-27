University of Konstanz
“Global environmental change should be considered a disability rights issue”, first author Dr Aleksandra Kosanic and her colleagues Dr Mialy Razanajatovo (also University of Konstanz), Dr Jan Petzold (Center for Earth System Research and Sustainability (CEN), University of Hamburg) and Dr Amy Dunham (Rice University, USA) argue in their recently published Letter in Science, which has since been picked up on by Forbes and Scientific American. The researchers believe that climate change and the resulting loss of ecosystem services will affect the world’s disabled populations disproportionately by exacerbating inequalities and increasing marginalization. Not only may disabled communities experience limited access to knowledge, resources and services, which may prevent them from effectively responding to climate change, they write. Disabled populations may also prove more vulnerable to extreme climate events, as research on Hurricane Katrina has revealed, to the loss of ecosystem services or to infectious diseases.
###
Read the full story in the University of Konstanz’s online magazine, campus.kn: https://www.campus.uni-konstanz.de/en/science/climate-change-is-a-disability-rights-issue
Facts:
- University of Konstanz researchers publish high-profile Letter on the topic of climate change in Science.
- Global environmental change should be considered a disability rights issue, climate scientist and first author Dr Aleksandra Kosanic, an Associate Fellow of the University of Konstanz’s Zukunftskolleg, writes.
- Original publication: Aleksandra Kosanic, Jan Petzold, Amy Dunham, Mialy Razanajatovo, Climate concerns and the disabled community, Science, Vol 366, Issue 6466, pp. 698-699, 8 November 2019 (DOI: https://doi.org/10.1126/science.aaz9045).
- The Letter highlights the fact that disabled populations have mostly been absent from international climate change debates.
- More research urgently required.
10 thoughts on “‘Climate change is a disability rights issue’”
Seems like they did not consider vulnerability to climate events when it reverts to their snow and ice filled 2C colder climate, which certainly would marginalize more people unable to stay warm, grow food or being snow locked for long periods during the winter.
Oh come on, we all know climate change is a tans-rights problem!
I’m afraid the word “b****cks” comes instantly to mind.
As it so often does when obscure researchers from relatively obscure universities suddenly discover yet one more teat on the climate milch cow!
Strange term: “disabled populations”. At what level of capability is a population disabled?
Take the Dutch, a rich industrialized population. They have mastered living below sea level and build land in the ocean outside Rotterdam.
Take Bangladesh, a far less industrialized nation, probably what these authors would put in the category “disabled population”. They have difficulties fighting the weather.
It is logic that “disabled populations” have less defense against Climate Change, but the underlying logic here is, that industrialization and the use of cheap and reliable energy is building block for good defense against Climate Change, where as CO₂ tax just makes everyone more “disabled”
But, the real purpose of the paper is as usual: “More research is urgently needed”.
Blimey! Talk about unhinged.
Aleksandra Kosanic: My PhD research focused on the use of climatic and vegetation historical records in order to investigate climate change at the local/regional scales (West Cornwall)
Maybe, she can tell us why there are no trees on Bodmin Moor without invoking ‘the climate crisis’, but I doubt it.
Has any academic considered how the Green New Deal, so enthusiastically adopted by many States in the US and by all political parties in the UK, will impact those mentally or bodily disabled? With a reduction in efficient transportation, the loss of so many medical products derived from petrochemicals, much higher utility bills and a bann on high protein, vitamin rich meat in favour of high carbohydrate alternatives, this sector of society will be, arguably, seriously disadvantaged.
For example, good food (as currently considered by many) will by the example of the Prohibition years be banned legally, but available to those with criminal contacts and plenty of money on the black market. The same will apply also for some drugs, lotions, walking aids, prosthetics ,etc with the loss of oil derived organic chemicals and plastics. In the upcoming struggle for survival the disabled may find themselves at a significant disadvantage, far more so than in the supposed struggle against the effects of climate change.
It is obvious: More money for ‘research’ is required….
At least the blind won’t see it coming
Fact: A disabled community will progress more by building a coal fired power plant for the direct benefit of that community, than by shutting down a coal fired power plant in the western world.
What ever happened to academic rigour and intellectual integrity? This paper is devoid of actual substance, and is merely speculation and wishful thinking.