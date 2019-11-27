Apocalypse Deferred

This discussion with Mark Steyn is the only time Steve McIntyre, Ross McKitrick, and Anthony Watts have appeared together on stage. It occurred while on the Alaskan Mark Steyn Club Cruise in September.~cr

From Mark Steyn online.

Joining me for the discussion were three people at the forefront of pushing back against Michael E Mann and his fellow warm-mongers: Anthony Watts, proprietor of the world’s Number One climate website, WattsUpWithThat; and the dynamic duo that broke Mann’s hockey stick, Steve McIntyre and Ross McKitrick.

[Side-note: If you watch this on YouTube, the ever more insecure reducation-camp commissars at Google-YouTube-Global Thought Control Inc have put up a Planetary Public-Service Health Warning under the video. (Why is it only Elizabeth Warren who wants to break up the Facebook/Google uni-cartel?) Have a good giggle at it, and then reflect that at least their book-cooking is getting more inept: An hour after this video was posted, it had 55 likes, yet only 1 view. Hmm…]