Climate Activists Aren’t Joking

Saving the planet: the all-purpose, never-ending justification for more taxes, control, and deprivation.
Belgian philosopher Drieu Godefridi has a new book, short enough to be read over two evenings. The French-language edition is titled: L’écologisme, nouveau totalitarisme? which translates roughly as: Is Environmentalism the New Totalitarianism?
The English-language edition, newly available as a Kindle e-book as well as a paperback, doesn’t beat around the bush. It’s titled The Green Reich: Global Warming to the Green Tyranny.
Godefridi says we have good reason to be alarmed. Not by climate change, but by the endless, hazardous-to-humans measures that activists propose in response.
In order to prevent climate-induced economic harm sometime in the future, these people plan to devastate the economy now. They make no secret of their intent to shut down virtually all human activity, including travel and trade.
This, says Godefridi, makes environmentalism more “ambitious in its desire to subdue” humanity “than any previous doctrine.” Unlike Marxism, he writes,
Environmentalism does not intend to seize the means of production to increase and distribute the fruits in an equal manner. Environmentalism plans to seize the means of production to stop it. [bold added]
Climate activists believe human produced CO2 is endangering the planet. Since everything we do generates CO2 – including breathing – that makes us the enemy. In Godefridi’s words, the Soviet citizen
was tightly policed, oppressed, and materially limited when he was not being deported [to] the Gulag and killed. However, he was never considered…as a problem in himself. [bold added]
Long before the violence started, Germany’s Nazis were plainspoken about who was the enemy. They didn’t hide their intentions. ‘Never again,’ is meaningless, says Godefridi, if we refuse to see what’s happening in front of our noses.
Traditionally, international travel has been considered an economic, intellectual, even moral good. Go learn about other cultures. Don’t be so parochial.
Climate activists are cut from different cloth. Godefridi says it’s time to stop imagining they’re joking. UK activist journalist George Monbiot declares air travel “one of the most destructive activities on Earth.” His idea of a “socially just solution” involves the steady scaling down of the industry.
Rather than flying from North America back to Europe in an airplane within hours, climate activist Greta Thunberg departed North America on Nov. 12 aboard a boat. Five days ago, she said she hopes to arrive in Portugal “sometime in early December.”
Ordinary people can’t afford to take a month out of their lives to cross the ocean. But once climate activists are in charge, all other options will be banned.
A headline in the India Times declares Greta “The Role Model Everyone Needs.”
An employee of the David Suzuki Foundation, writing in Canada’s largest newspaper, says Greta is “an inspiration to millions of people for a multitude of reasons.”
The founder of Women Who Sail says Greta “is the great saint of our time.”
In every corner of every local, provincial, national, and international organization, Greta’s worldview is being promoted. Climate activists are working tirelessly, behind the scenes, to make it everyone’s reality.
These people don’t value human accomplishment or technology. They don’t value your time. Nor do they value your freedom. They’re extremists who are prepared to sacrifice everything ‘for the good of the planet.’
We need to read Godefridi’s book. And re-read it. Before it’s too late.
The Green Reich: Global warming to the Green Tyranny
Drieu Godefridi
11 thoughts on “Climate Activists Aren’t Joking”
It should be mandatory reading in every grade in School. Especially in Social Studies and History (and economics and Home Ec and Math and PE and English and Wood Shop and Auto Shop and Art etc.)
A German version will be appreciated too 😀
We need a separation of science and religion, going forward anyone who claims to be able to save the world or your soul should be classified as a religious leader and not allowed to conduct public science. PERIOD
Imagine a world where the climate change fraud succeeds and everyone on the planet is controlled and restricted into misery by a tiny technocratic elite reducing the population as they promised to for decades. But everyone is so poor we can barely feed ourselves with our measly carbon points, let alone rebel. What would you have done differently to stop them while the window of opportunity was open? Carbon: 6 protons, 6 neutrons & 6 electrons. Globalists: psychopaths.
But “obviously”, the book is all hate speech. Even if that were true, sometimes, certain things deserve hate.
The climate crusades are 99 percent ad placement advocacy and 0.04 percent science. The rest is fill in the blank.
Little by little people are waking up to the true purpose of the AGW meme. Right now it’s chipping away at our freedoms and prosperity but people will only take so much before telling the king he has no clothes on. The Marxist/Socialist plan is bold but over reaching for any ideology.
When the “solutions” will inflict more suffering on a greater slice of humanity than the supposed “problem” would have inflicted in the first place, we know we’re in cloud cukoo land.
(or the cooked-up “anthropocene”)
I’m sure there are list being made, with your and possibly my name on it. Enemies of humanity, ‘deniers’ of progress.
Perhaps it is time for another list to be made as well, with the names of leading eco-fascists. Publish on-line and update regularly. The general public, when they realise how the green idiocy has robbed them of a reliable energy and food supply and robbed their children of their future, would find it an invaluable resource.
How can junk science that can be falsified in many ways have gained so much traction? It couldn’t be more obvious how wrong they are, yet even many skeptics can’t see through the fog of deception that has poisoned climate science since the inception of the IPCC.
It’s sad that even Conservation of Energy falls by the way side in order to legitimize the claim that the next Joule of incident energy from the Sun can do 3-4 times more work to sustain the planets temperature than the average Joule from the Sun. Note that while the work to increase the temperature is linear to the temperature increase, it’s irrelevant to the steady state since this occurs when dT/dt = 0. The ONLY effect that matters in establishing the steady state is the IMMUTABLE T^4 relationship between W/m^2 and temperature.
High school physics teaches that the units of work are Joules and that no one Joule can do any more work than any other, yet for the next W/m^2 of forcing to increase surface emissions by 4.3 W/m^2 as required by the nominal sensitivity, the next Joule must be far more powerful than any other. The input to the system is Joules and the output is not a temperature, as incorrectly framed by the IPCC, but is the emissions of Joules which corresponds to an equivalent temperature. Joules must be conserved and there are NO EXCEPTIONS.
Even many skeptics miss this obvious fact because of how the IPCC has framed the ECS as resulting in an incremental temperature increase, rather than properly considering it as an absolute increase in surface emissions. They did this to separate the effect of the next Joule from the constraints of conservation allowing the next Joule to have the arbitrarily large effect required to support the UNFCCC’s repressive agenda.
They then misapply feedback to linearize the non linear and fake out plausibility for their obvious violations of first principles.
Do the activists realize that they will be subject to the same restrictions, etc? Or do they think that they will be in charge of every one else and will be able to live lives of comfort? I suppose leftists are not so great at seeing what they do not want to see.