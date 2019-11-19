Climate alarmists hide from debate, Stossel sets it straight

“The world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change!” says Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Really? 12 years?
John Stossel recently moderated a debate held by The Heartland Institute. Well, not a debate … because climate alarmists who were invited didn’t show.
“Please … let’s have a discussion!” begs astrophysicist Willie Soon. Stossel says the panel convincingly debunked four myths. One is the new claim: “we only have 12 years to act.”
Pat Michaels, former president of the American Association of State Climatologists, says, “It’s warmed up around one degree Celsius since 1900, and life expectancy DOUBLED … yet [if] that temperature ticks up another half a degree … the entire system crashes? That’s the most absurd belief.”
Climatology Professor David Legates adds, “In twelve years it’ll be 12 more years.” The 3 scientists argue that even if the planet warms by 5 degrees, humans can adjust. We already have. People in Holland did. Holland is a low-lying country. Much of it is below sea-level. So many years ago, the Dutch built dikes to prevent flooding. Michaels says, “Are you telling me that the people in Miami are so dumb that they’re just going to sit there and drown?” “You acknowledge though the water is rising?” asks Stossel. Legates interjects, “Yes, the water has been rising for approximately 20,000 years.”
Another myth they bust: government action today will save us. “The Obama’s administration’s model projects that the amount of global warming that would be saved [by the US] going to ZERO emissions tomorrow … would be 14 hundredths of a degree Celsius,” says Michaels. It wouldn’t stop global warming but: “You’ll sure have an impoverished dark country.” he continues. “Global warming is why hurricanes are getting worse” and the idea that “carbon dioxide is a pollutant that just does harm” are two other myths the scientists debunk. Stossel concludes by asking, “Are they right?
It’s hard to believe they are when so many serious people are so worried. I wish there were a real debate! Why won’t the other side debate?”
16 thoughts on “Climate alarmists hide from debate, Stossel sets it straight”
the main reason life expectancy doubled is because we have far FEWER deaths before age 1 now than we did in 1900…….if 100 people are born and 50 of them die before age 1 and the rest live to be 100 the total life expectancy for those 100 births is only 50….and clearly science has played a huge role in solving that early death problem.
Yes, decreased infant mortality is the main contributor to longer average life spans, but so too are improvements in survival for older children and adults. This includes not just surgery, public health and medicinal drugs, such as antibiotics and vaccines. Even the children of the wealthy, royalty and presidents died of bacterial and viral infections such as measles, smallpox, diphtheria, etc before the late 20th century.
Actually we can all thank affordable, plentiful energy. Without it, science would not have progressed nearly as much as it has in the last 150 years. But probably the biggest impact has been modern sanitation systems and refrigeration, both of which would not be possible on a mass scale without lots of power (provided by plentiful fossil fuels). Every miracle of our modern world depends on energy – and lots of it. It is the bedrock of our civilization and any attack on it is a threat to our very existence.
” Why won’t the other side debate?”
Because they haven’t arguments, nothing more.
Because they have their fingers in their ears and are shouting “Na na na na na na, we can”t hear you”
“Why won’t the other side debate?”
Simple: it’s too easy to counter their arguments by pointing out that the increase in oxygen if carbon is removed completely (impossible!) WILL result in the extinction of all animal life on Earth except for bugs. And therefore, saying that carbon is at fault, when it creates a balance that makes the planet livable means that these people have a death wish.
That’s in the fossil record, and yes, dragonflies can increase their size exponentially in an oxygen-rich atmosphere in their first generation. This experiment has already been done by Hoomans.
There is a debate. Alphabet/Google offers a Wikipedia-hosted “global warming” context for the Stossel video. Ostensibly as a goodwill measure to normalize correct… consensus thinking.
“The 3 scientists argue that even if the planet warms by 5 degrees, humans can adjust”
Addendum for more clarity:
The 3 scientists argue that even if the planet warms by 5 degrees, humans can adjust their A/C thermostats.
That comment misunderstands purpose and function of a thermostat. If the temperature changes outside there is no need to change anything. The thermostat sets the indoor temperature. The equipment performs the work needed to hold the temperature in the range set (it is always a range).
If it was five degrees warmer in winter there would be less work needed, obviously.
People want a mild and benign climate and they are willing to elect politicians who promise them one.
The problem is not the promise, it is the delivery. Creating a managed climate has only been achieved on a very small local scale, like a living room or a community hall. In a few places the climate been managed on a scale as large stadia. That’s it. The proposals sound bombastic.
Driving from Mbabane to Piggs Peak this evening was very difficult and indicates the complexity of trying to manage wind, lightning, thick fog and torrential rain. As far as adjusting the CO2 concentration in the atmosphere goes, it is going to have little effect on the powerful weather events in Eswatini.
So what is there to debate? Claims that the average temperature will rise few degrees and cause misery are baseless, in my view. Other than increasing the already prodigious output of this sub-tropical country, the only negative effect will be that cost of tropical fruit will drop as the trees can be planted over a greater percentage of the land. The output of marijuana, an important cash crop, will increase in the cool northern mountains and more rain will only help increase the yield. More growth means more income and better homes with better roofs.
Claims this is “bad for the economy” will greeted with skepticism. Proposals to lower the temperature, reduce rainfall, increase the need for irrigation and shorten the growing season will be greeted with derision. Guaranteed. Poor people don’t like stupid ideas.
Who were the climate alarmists who didn’t show?
Regards,
Bob
“The 3 scientists argue that even if the planet warms by 5 degrees, humans can adjust”.
Applying the theoretic effect of 1C per doubling of CO2 concentration, at the current rate of increase +5C will be reached ~5,000 CE.
Even in the unlikely event carbon-based fuels are still used chances are that the next deep glaciation will be upon the poor souls around at that time.
Hey, completely OT and I am sorry about that, but there was a story that a lot of people have been commenting on for the past few months, that seems like it may have some news in the coming days.
A tropical storm has just been named north of the Lesser Antilles [TROPICAL STORM SEBASTIEN (AL20)], and the predicted path is north and then northeast over the coming days, with some strengthening likely.
The storm particulars:
“At 1800 UTC, 19 November 2019, TROPICAL STORM SEBASTIEN (AL20) was located in the North Atlantic basin at 20.4°N and 59.4°W. The current intensity was 40 kt and the center was moving at 7 kt at a bearing of 320 degrees. The minimum central pressure was 1006 mb.”
http://hurricanes.ral.ucar.edu/realtime/plots/northatlantic/2019/al202019/
La Vagabond, the 46 foot sailboat that is heading to Spain w/ Greta aboard is currently due north of the storm, on an intersecting path:
“Last Updated 19 Nov 2019, 21:54 (GMT)
34º 13.729n 60º 33.563w 5.4 kts 91.8°”
https://sailing-lavagabonde.com/
This just one of the better reasons why advocating sailing over flying is so incredibly insane.
There is no such this as sailing safely across an ocean in a sailboat.
Flying, on the other hand, is know to be the safest way to travel ever invented…safer that walking across the street or driving to get some milk from the nearby store.
I am wondering what they plan to do…just keep going and hope for the best, or take some action to change course and make sure they are not sailing into the path of a possible hurricane in mid-ocean?
I have experienced this refusal to debate at a personal level. My daughters mother in law and her husband join us for holiday get togethers and family occasions as one would expect. Mother in law is a chemist by profession she graduated and taught at high school prior to taking on the role of school inspector after a number of active teaching years. She is clearly a bright lady and forthright. She comes from Yorkshire and takes no nonsense from anyone. She refuses to engage in debate re climate change with me, because according to her, I know too many facts and have too many numbers to hand for her to argue against. She claims I am wrong of course, because that is the position of academia here in the UK. She is a professionally trained graduate chemist. She refuses to engage in debate, simply because she accepts she would lose the argument based on the facts!!
Now when you have that level of dedication to the establishment i.e. her pension depends on staying on side, you just know it is not the science they worry about, it is their salary and pension pot that keeps them in line.
Why won’t the other side debate?
Because they have the lame-stream media in their pockets, who will parrot anything they say without supporting facts or evidence. The other side doesn’t need to debate, since they believe they already won.
“Another myth they bust: government action today will save us”……….
The UP/IPCC was formed in 1988…
and then this happened .. https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/1/15/World_fossil_carbon_dioxide_emissions_six_top_countries_and_confederations.png