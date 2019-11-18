The global climate alarmism propaganda campaign has failed – fossil fuels have priority

Guest essay by Larry Hamlin

While climate alarmist propagandists in the developed nations have for decades been focusing their attention on the contrived alarmist politics of “settled science” and “supporting the narrative” idiocy as well as “climate denier” denigration of those challenging the scientific absurdity of this alarmism campaign global energy reality was being taken over by the world’s developing nations that were hugely increasing energy use derived from fossil fuels to unprecedented levels.

This fossil fuel global energy use reality became an avalanche during the last decade which saw the world’s developing nations establish their supreme dominance in controlling the trajectory and magnitude of all global energy use and emissions while making the developed nations mere spectators regarding these decisions.

The now well documented and established global control by the developing nations of the world’s energy and emissions outcomes is completely independent of climate alarmist politically hyped propaganda schemes employed by the developed nations involving the much overused “settled science”, “supporting the narrative” and “climate denier” labels employed to falsely chastise, threaten and silence those challenging the flawed and failed corrupt science of the alarmism campaign.

The developing nations energy use and resulting emissions have now become completely dominant in establishing that fossil fuel energy has been chosen to drive and dominate the world’s present and future energy use.

The developing nations global energy use domination controls world emissions outcomes with that result defeating the developed nations propaganda climate war campaign to abandon use of fossil fuels based upon politically contrived and scientifically unsupported alarmism arguments used for decades by the climate alarmists orthodoxy.

The global climate alarmism campaign has now been bypassed and completely overtaken by decisions to increase fossil fuel energy use as dictated by the world’s developing nations.

The developing nation’s control over global energy use establishes that energy and emissions decisions are based upon economic and energy priorities with this decision basis representing a huge paradigm shift from how the alarmist focused developed nations promoted such decisions based upon contrived schemes symbolized by the hyped concepts of “settled science”, “supporting the narrative” and “climate denier” political propaganda.

The world’s developing nations because of their dominance in global energy use and through their preferences as reflected in their energy decisions both during the last decade and in future energy use plans have now defined that climate alarmism propaganda schemes will not dictate present or future global energy use priorities.

The global climate alarmist propaganda campaign has in fact failed with the developing nations dictating that fossil fuels will dominate both present and future global energy use.

