Fossil fuels dominate global energy – Democrats try to conceal & suppress this reality

Guest essay by Larry Hamlin

There are now at least 4 major global energy and emissions 2019 reports addressing the unequivocal energy reality that fossil fuels dominate year 2018 world energy use and emissions and further that future world energy use and resulting emissions outcomes through at least year 2050 will continued to be dominated by fossil fuel use.

These results are dictated by the world’s developing nations that completely control the direction and magnitude of all global energy and emissions outcomes.

The unequivocal fact that global energy and emissions are overwhelming dominated by fossil fuels as dictated by the worlds developing nation’s is concealed and suppressed by Democrats who continue to inappropriately push massively costly, hugely ineffective and completely unnecessary energy and emissions schemes like the Green New Deal upon our country while using distortion, deception and dishonestly to hide the global irrelevance of their climate alarmist propaganda schemes with the support of biased and purely politically driven climate alarmist media.

These comprehensive year 2019 reports that address present and future global energy and emissions outcomes include the Brutish Petroleum Statistical Review report, the European Commission Joint Research Centre report, the Energy Information Administration International Energy Outlook 2019 report and most recently the International Energy Agency 2019 report.

The GWPF article headline addressing the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) latest 2019 report on global energy and emissions says it all by noting “Climate Hysteria Flops: Global CO2 Emissions Rising Again And Won’t Peak Before 2040”.

The IEA report shows year 2018 global CO2 emissions climbing by 1.9% with forecasts of global energy use and emissions increases continuing through at least year 2040. Present and future energy use are dominated by fossil fuels with these resources supplying about 75% of total global energy use in year 2040 from year 2018 levels of about 85%.

The British Petroleum Statistical Review 2019 report clearly established through use of extensive and detailed country and region specific energy and emissions data that in the last decade ending in year 2018 the world’s developing nations use of fossil fuels controlled and dominated global energy use and growth and resulting emissions outcomes.

The BP data showed that in the period from 2008 through 2018 global energy grew by 18.5% with 98.5% of that growth driven by the world’s developing nations. Additionally about 88% of the world’s developing nations energy growth during that decade was provided by fossil fuels.

By year 2018 the world’s developing nations accounted for about 60% of all global energy use and two thirds of all global CO2 emissions. Further the developing nations increased CO2 emissions by over 4.5 billion metric tons during that decade with two thirds of that increase in emissions from China and India. The BP data demonstrates the overwhelmingly dominant role of the world’s developing nations in controlling global energy use growth and resulting emissions increases.

The European Commission Joint Research Centre 2019 report displays the ever upward and increasing climb of global CO2 emissions as a consequence of the continued, dominate and growing use of fossil fuels by the world’s developing nations. Global CO2 emissions in year 2018 climbed by about 8 billion metric tons per year since year 2005 levels despite declines in CO2 emissions during that period by the developed nations led by the U.S. and EU.

China and India lead the dominance of the world’s developing nations in the use of fossil fuels and increasing emissions outcomes as shown below. Since year 2005 these two nations have increased CO2 emissions by more than 6.4 billion metric tons per year easily exceeding the total yearly CO2 emissions of the U.S.

The U.S. has been reducing CO2 emissions since peak year 2007 levels primarily by the cost effective and energy efficient substitution of natural gas in place of coal fuel use. These reductions however are small compared to the huge emissions increases that are driven by the world’s developing nations.

The EIA IEO 2019 report forecasts global energy and emissions from year 2018 through year 2050. This forecast is consistent with the IEA 2019 report forecast and further demonstrates the complete dominance of the world’s developing nations in controlling the direction and magnitude of global energy use and resulting emissions.

This EIA report shows the continued use and growth of fossil fuels in meeting the great majority of future global energy use. These outcomes are displayed in the EIA report graphs provided below.

The EIA report data shows that by year 2050 the world’s developing nations are accountable for about 70% of all global energy use and about three quarters of all global CO2 emissions.

The developing nations account for about 87% of all global energy growth and 100% of all global CO2 emissions increases between 2018 and year 2050. This developing nation outcome results in CO2 emissions from these nations increasing by over 8.4 billion metrics tons by year 2050.

EIA forecast data shows total global energy use in 2018 used fossil fuels for about 80% of that total energy. EIA forecasts that fossil fuels will provide about 70% of year 2050 total global energy use.

As the leader of the world’s developing nations China made a significant announcement this month that it is making a recommitment to coal fuel use as its top priority for meeting future energy growth and energy security goals in its Five Year Plan with lessor emphasis on use of renewables.

This action by China in emphasizing use of fossil fuels for meeting future energy use needs will significantly influence and be reflected in energy growth plans by other developing nation countries many of whom have energy partnerships with China. The world’s developing nations will further promote the continued reliance by these nations on using fossil fuels to meet future energy and economic needs.

For decades fossil fuels have been relied upon by the world’s nations to provide the foundation for improving economic opportunities and development in both the 20th and 21st centuries.

Now that the world’s developing nations are dominate in defining the global energy strategy that will be used to drive future economic outcomes it is quite clear that fossil fuels will continue to be the primary global energy resource relied upon to achieve their objectives.

Climate alarmist elitist and propagandists in the developed nations, including the Democrats in the U.S., will not be able to control or change this global energy reality no matter how hard they may try to conceal and suppress that globally documented and established fact.

