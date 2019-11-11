Scientists extract hydrogen gas from oil and bitumen, giving potential pollution-free energy

by Goldschmidt Conference
Scientists have developed a large-scale economical method to extract hydrogen (H2) from oil sands (natural bitumen) and oil fields. This can be used to power hydrogen-powered vehicles, which are already marketed in some countries, as well as to generate electricity; hydrogen is regarded as an efficient transport fuel, similar to petrol and diesel, but with no pollution problems. The process can extract hydrogen from existing oil sands reservoirs, with huge existing supplies found in Canada and Venezuela. Interestingly, this process can be applied to mainstream oil fields, causing them to produce hydrogen instead of oil.
Hydrogen powered vehicles, including cars, buses, and trains, have been in development for many years. These vehicles have been acknowledged to be efficient, but the high price of extracting the Hydrogen from oil reserves has meant that the technology has not been economically viable. Now a group of Canadian engineers have developed a cheap method of extracting H2 from oil sands. They are presenting this work at the Goldschmidt Geochemistry Conference in Barcelona.
“There are vast oil sand reservoirs in several countries, with huge fields in Alberta in Canada, but also in Venezuela and other countries” said Dr. Ian Gates, of the Department of Chemical Engineering at the University of Calgary, and of Proton Technologies Inc.).
Oil fields, even abandoned oil fields, still contain significant amounts of oil. The researchers have found that injecting oxygen into the fields raises the temperature and liberates H2, which can then be separated from other gases via specialist filters. Hydrogen is not pre-existing in the reservoirs, but pumping oxygen means that the reaction to form hydrogen can take place.
Grant Strem, CEO of Proton Technologies which is commercializing the process says “This technique can draw up huge quantities of hydrogen while leaving the carbon in the ground. When working at production level, we anticipate we will be able to use the existing infrastructure and distribution chains to produce H2 for between 10 and 50 cents per kilo. This means it potentially costs a fraction of gasoline for equivalent output”. This compares with current H2 production costs of around $2/kilo. Around 5% of the H2 produced then powers the oxygen production plant, so the system more than pays for itself.
HT/Earthling2
20 thoughts on “Scientists extract hydrogen gas from oil and bitumen, giving potential pollution-free energy”
If this were to open up a huge part of the uneconomical oil sands that aren’t suited to mining due to excessive depth or just low grade deposits, and hydrogen could be extracted that could fuel a CCGT electric generating station and send the electrons to market, then this make sense if it stands on its own two feet without the massive subsidies like solar/wind cost. Plus this would essentially be ‘carbon free’ fuel if we are leaving the sand and the carbon in the ground. We need a few good news stories for social licence that doesn’t see critics say leave it in the ground. If this works and makes a profit, and there is little CO2 as a consequence, who could argue with this?
Methane has more energy per mass or volume, yet this is burned at the well head because of distribution issues. H2 is an even smaller molecule and much harder to store and distribute, so while using generated H2 at the source makes as much sense as using methane at the source, it would be more worthwhile to put the generating capacity near where we would otherwise be burning off methane than where a lot more effort effort is required to produce H2 at similarly remote sites.
Nobody should argue with it. If this is feasible it should be pursued, hopefully by the free market so it is done right, and soon.
Would somebody, please, put a stake through the heart of this Hydrogen-Economy pipe dream?
Hydrogen is a wonderful fuel for a select niche of purposes, but just the logistics of mass distribution to end users is prohibitive, notwithstanding the safety issues that will substantially increase that cost of distribution.
use it instead of coal/natural gas to produce electricity at our power plants and convert all vehicles to electric. You need to capture the water vapor since it is a greenhouse gas and thus will never work large scale with vehicles since all roads ice up in winter
Use a more expensive fuel in order to power cars that nobody wants.
What a deal.
Hydrogen powered cars? Should make traffic accidents a lot more interesting.
In a word:
Nonsense
Let’s destroy the bulk of the chemical energy available, .transform it into a diffuse gas and then compress and transport it and then clean it up to 5 9s purity to use in a fuel cell.
Riiiiiiight.
Hindenburg Airlines futures are UP!
Burning hydrogen makes water vapour a far more potent greenhouse gas than CO2. Also raises the dew point , so ubiquitous use of hydrogen for energy will make night time temperatures rise even more than from using oil.
It takes energy to bust the hydrogen loose from the hydrocarbons. Your net out of the process isn’t going to be much, if it’s even positive.
How much does it cost to obtain the Oxygen to pump (cost again) down into the oil formation?
The article says it is a 5% parasitic load on the equivalent hydrogen btu recovered, so if the CCGT turbine is located near the source of the bitumen/hydrogen, then presumably that 5% cost of making oxygen to send down into the bitumen is also manufactured as part of the generating infrastructure. I assume it is just an oxygen concentrator…not splitting water to make hydrogen and pure oxygen.
As long as they release the carbon to the atmosphere as CO2, the biosphere will be happy!
Hydrogen is a fine fuel for ICE but we have no infrastructure for it. We need a multi billion dollar investment into new gas stations to distribute this flue source.
Disruptive technologies like this are impossible for government bureaucracies – the ultimate source of wisdom in the Leftist universe – to anticipate and plan for.
As a result they will oppose them at every turn. The purpose of the Deep State is not to accomplish things on behalf of the nation and its people, but to perpetuate its power, world without end.
The world is well on the way to an electric transportation fleet and hydrogen is a fuel that is difficut to
use as a fuel and lacks an infratructure. The proper use of the hydrogen would be to fuel electric generators and power the grid.
And here how it’s supposed to work, basically setting a controlled underground fire. I mean, it takes energy separate hydrogen, so let’s burn oil to get it. Makes as much sense as wasting oil.
Oxygen-enhanced air is produced at the wellhead, and then injected deep into the reservoir through an ‘Oxinjection Well‘. Gases, coke and heavier hydrocarbons are oxidized in place (a process known as In-Situ Combustion). Targeted portions of the reservoir become very warm. Where necessary, the temperatures are heightened further through radio frequency emissions.
Eventually, oxidation temperatures exceed 500°C. This extreme heat causes the nearby hydrocarbons, and any surrounding water molecules, to break apart. Both the hydrocarbons and the H2O become a temporary source of free hydrogen gas. These molecular splitting processes are referred to as thermolysis, gas reforming and water-gas shift. They have been used in commercial industrial processes to generate hydrogen for more than 100 years. In HEE these processes are controlled through the timing and pattern of oxygen injection and external heating.
OH YES PINKY! Let’s switch to and release massive amounts of the hydrogen that is locked up in the ground to make tremendous amounts of a greenhouse gas that is far stronger than CO2 and is sure to raise the sea levels. Right on!
Not mentioned, perhaps conveniently, is the cost of those “specialist filters” for purifying the hydrogen gas coming out of the wells—will they end up as being polluting upon recycling or upon landfill disposal?—nor the cost of liquifying the gaseous hydrogen for efficient transportation to remote distribution centers.
Or were you expecting that there will be high gas pressure gaseous hydrogen transmission lines from the oil fields to GH2/LH2 distributions centers, likely hundreds of miles away?