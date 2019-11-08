Fauxcahontas must be dumber than schist

Guest fake American Indian bashing by David Middleton

WARNING

This post is extremely political. If you are offended by hardball politics, stop reading here. Comments to the effect that you don’t like political posts or are offended political incorrectness and moderately insensitive language will be mercilessly ridiculed.

Fauxcahontas is truly a “stupid and futile gesture”…

A climate denier-in-chief sits in the White House today. But not for long Elizabeth Warren The next president must rejoin the Paris agreement and show the world that the United States is ready to lead on the international stage again President Trump has now fulfilled his disastrous promise to pull the United States out of the Paris Climate Agreement. The agreement represents decades of work by both Democratic and Republican administrations to achieve a common goal: bringing every country of the world together to tackle the climate crisis, the existential threat of our time. President Trump surprised no one with his decision to withdraw from the agreement. It is yet another reckless choice in line with his steps to rollback our bedrock environmental laws, which have cleaned up our water and our air for decades. But that doesn’t minimize the gravity of his latest move. Trump is not only ceding American leadership at a critical juncture in the fight against climate change, he’s also giving away American jobs in the clean energy economy of the future – walking away from the greatest economic opportunity of our time. […] But instead of acting to protect American lives and creating good paying jobs, we have let Big Oil set our climate policy in Washington. These companies spent three decades deceiving the public about the climate crisis, spreading lies and misinformation through their lobbyists. With Donald Trump in the White House, they now have a climate denier in chief. […] My Green Manufacturing Plan will jumpstart clean energy development right here in the United States by investing $2tn to grow clean energy at home and abroad, while creating millions of new, good paying, union jobs. And my Green Marshall Plan would directly assist countries abroad to buy American-made clean energy products, further expanding markets for green manufacturing. […] The world is facing one of the biggest threats we have ever encountered. But Americans do not walk away from a fight. We lead. In November 2020, it won’t just be Donald Trump on the ballot but also the chance to renew America’s climate leadership for a safer, cleaner, more secure and more prosperous future. The Grauniad

Notes to Liawatha

There are very few electoral votes in the UK

Writing an OpEd in the Grauniad is as dumb as Puto (Beto) campaigning in Mexico.

The Paris Agreement will have no affect on the weather

Figure 1. “Paris climate promises will reduce temperatures by just 0.05°C in 2100.” (Bjorn Lomborg)

The energy industry isn’t a jobs program

Why do journalists, environmentalists and liberals (redundant, I know) confuse energy production with jobs programs? The only way an economy can successfully grow in a healthy, robust manner is through increasing productivity.

What is ‘Productivity’

Productivity is an economic measure of output per unit of input. Inputs include labor and capital, while output is typically measured in revenues and other gross domestic product (GDP) components such as business inventories. Productivity measures may be examined collectively (across the whole economy) or viewed industry by industry to examine trends in labor growth, wage levels and technological improvement. BREAKING DOWN ‘Productivity’

Productivity gains are vital to the economy, as they mean that more is being accomplished with less. Capital and labor are both scarce resources, so maximizing their impact is a core concern of modern business. Productivity enhancements come from technology advances, such as computers and the internet, supply chain and logistics improvements, and increased skill levels within the workforce. Investopedia

That said, the oil & gas industry employs far more Americans than wind & solar power do:

The natural gas industry employs 625,369 Americans. • Utilities employed 176,167. • Mining and extraction employed 162,928. • Construction employed 113,339. The coal industry employs 197,418 Americans. • Mining and extraction employed 55,905. • Utilities employed 45,795. • Wholesale trade employed 43,327. The petroleum industry employs 799,531 Americans. • Mining and extraction employs 308,681. • Wholesale trade and distribution employs 170,945. • Manufacturing employs 155,267. The nuclear industry employs 72,146 Americans. • Utilities employ 46,809. • Professional services employ 14,374. • Manufacturing employ 4,913. 2019 U.S. Energy and Employment Report

• Solar energy firms employed 242,000 employees who spent the majority of their time on solar.[3] An additional 93,000 employees spent less than half their time on solar-related work. The number of employees who spend the majority of their time on solar declined by 3.2 percent or more than 8,000 jobs in 2018. • There were an additional 111,000 workers employed at wind energy firms across the nation in 2018, an increase of 3.5 percent or 3,700 jobs. 2019 U.S. Energy and Employment Report

The Energy and Employment Report lists “mining and extraction” for oil and gas as two separate groups. This doesn’t make sense because oil & gas are explored for, drilled and produced by the same people. The “mining and extraction” employees are probably redundant.

Regarding productivity, there is no comparison between “renewables” and real energy:

Figure 2. Energy industry productivity expressed as tons of oil equivalent (TOE) per job.

Energy production is from the 2019 BP Statistical Review of World Energy. I did not include the natural gas “mining and extraction” employees because I think they are also counted among petroleum employees. If I count them, oil & gas productivity drops to 1,583 TOE/job.

“In November 2020, it won’t just be Donald Trump on the ballot but also the chance to renew America’s climate leadership for a safer, cleaner, more secure and more prosperous future.”

Anyone with at least two functioning brain cells knows that a vote for your treasonous energy schemes would be a vote against “a safer, cleaner, more secure and more prosperous future.”

