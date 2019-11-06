Red China: Climate Change Leader (/SARC)

Guest sarcasm by David Middleton

Some recent headlines:

Figure 1. Carbon dioxide emissions US (green), Red China (red), World (black). Data from 2019 BP Statistical Review of World Energy.

Red China is the world leader in fossil fuel imports

Nov 1, 2019

China Soaring Past Japan In Liquefied Natural Gas Imports Jude Clemente Contributor

Energy

I cover oil, gas, power, LNG markets, linking to human development. China will soon surpass Japan as the world’s largest importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), quickly becoming the most vital way of trading the world’s go-to fuel. In 2018, China became the world’s largest gas importer (for total piped supply and LNG), and its ascent to the top LNG spot is happening much faster than previously predicted. This all makes perfect sense. Japan is a fully developed country with low incremental energy needs, has a declining population, and retains a nuclear restart program that lowers the need for LNG. Japan’s LNG imports are expected to drop by at least 12% over the next three years alone. In contrast, with gas accounting for just 6-8% of the energy that it uses, China has a gasification program to lower an over-dependence on coal and clear dangerously polluted skies with cleaner natural gas. Using gas instead of coal for home heating is national necessity. Driven by a continued urbanization that is giving people more money and more access to gas, China’s gas demand could almost double to 550 billion cubic meters (Bcm) by 2030. […] Looking forward, excess supply has put Asian LNG prices at 10-year lows, so China’s demand could ultimately be even higher than expected. Indeed, it often goes underestimated how such low prices are locking in more usage and making other sources like wind and solar power less competitive with gas. Forbes

Figure 2. “China now accounts for around 20% of the world’s LNG import market, versus 5% a decade ago. DATA SOURCE: BP; JTC”

Oct 17, 2019

China Is The World’s Largest Oil & Gas Importer Jude Clemente Contributor

Energy

I cover oil, gas, power, LNG markets, linking to human development. Everybody knows that China has been leading the world in new oil and natural gas demand, except for last year when the U.S. did it. But, what is not so commonly known is that China is now the largest oil and natural gas importer. This is a really big deal for other consumers: oil and gas supply over 60% of the world’s energy. China has 1.4 billion people, a government obsessed with economic growth, energy usage that accounts for 25% of the world’s total, and an ever-extending global reach that has procuring energy supplies at its core, namely oil and gas in any area, any country at any time. Oil and gas constitute a rising 30% of China’s total energy demand. For Chinese leadership, this continuous need to rely more on outside help to get the energy to grow the economy is ultimately problematic. All one has to do is see The Great Wall itself to know that China has enhanced self-sufficiency has a foundation of its 5,000 year-old civilization. This helps explain why China is highly active in heavily oil- and gas-resourced Africa, the Middle East, Canada, and South America. As we unrealistically debate “the end” of oil and gas, the Chinese know that these fuels will remain indispensable for decades to come. Just like Vladimir Putin and OPEC, the Chinese know that our unrealism works greatly to their advantage, as U.S. and global demand continue to mount. […] Forbes

BUSINESS NEWS OCTOBER 22, 2019 China’s 2019 coal imports set to rise more than 10%: analysts BEIJING/MELBOURNE (Reuters) – China, the world’s top coal buyer, is on track to boost imports of the fuel by more than 10% this year, traders and analysts said on Tuesday, countering earlier expectations that shipments would be capped by Beijing at the same level as 2018. China’s coal imports have already surged 9.5% in the first nine months of 2019 to 250.57 million tonnes, customs data shows, and at least 18.84 million tonnes of seaborne coal are due to arrive this month, according to vessel-tracking and port data compiled by Refinitiv. With China typically bringing in about 7 million tonnes more a month on trucks and trains from Mongolia and Russia, total volumes are likely to reach 276 million tonnes well before the end of the year. Last year’s total was 281.23 million tonnes. “Signs are emerging of a modest recovery in coal import volumes into China, which has led to recent market speculation that the Chinese government may allow a relatively modest uplift in annual imports to around 300 million tonnes,” said Whitehaven Coal Ltd, Australia’s largest independent coal producer, in a note on Tuesday. […] Reuters

Red China also leads the world in fossil fuel consumption.

Fossil Fuel Consumption (Million tonnes of oil equivalent, MTOE) – 2019 BP Statistical Review of World Energy

Fossil Fuel Consumption (2018) MTOE Cumulative % 1 China 2,791 23.8% 2 US 1,939 40.3% 3 India 741 46.6% 4 Russian Federation 631 52.0% 5 Japan 399 55.4% 6 Iran 282 57.8% 7 South Korea 265 60.0% 8 Saudi Arabia 259 62.2% 9 Germany 256 64.4% 10 Canada 224 66.3%

“As we unrealistically debate ‘the end’ of oil and gas, the Chinese know that these fuels will remain indispensable for decades to come.”

Red China also recognizes that coal “will remain indispensable for decades to come.”

Figure 3. 2018 primary energy consumption (million tonnes of oil equivalent). Data from 2019 BP Statistical Review of World Energy.

Divestment from fossil fuels would literally be a divestment from energy…

Figure 4. 2018 primary energy consumption (million tonnes of oil equivalent), with fossil fuels combined. Data from 2019 BP Statistical Review of World Energy.

Now that I think of it…

Red China truly is the Climate Change Leader… They’re leading the world in fossil fuel consumption, getting credit for fighting the AGW myth and schooling our elites… “As we unrealistically debate ‘the end’ of oil and gas, the Chinese know that these fuels will remain indispensable for decades to come.”

