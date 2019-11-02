Activists sail four weeks across Atlantic for climate change summit — then learn it is canceled

(CNN)A group of climate activists crossing the Atlantic by sailboat to a UN summit in Chile were shocked to learn the event was canceled — four weeks into their grueling voyage.
The 36 young environmentalists set off from Amsterdam on October 2, using a sailboat in order to highlight the impact of flying on greenhouse gas emissions.
They had completed more than half of their seven-week journey to the UN Climate Conference (COP25) in Santiago, Chile, which was scheduled to take place in early December.
However Chile’s President Sebastián Piñera announced Wednesday that the country would no longer host the summit, amid protests that have left at least 20 people dead and led to the resignation of eight cabinet ministers.
Instead of turning back, the Sail to the COP group, as the activists are known, have now decided to sail on to Belém, Brazil.
“After the initial shock and sadness the news brought, everyone came together determined to continue what we started: putting the climate impact of aviation on the international agenda,” read a statement from the group.
Putting the climate impact of aviation on the international agenda” if there not careful they will be showing just how good aviation is if they need rescueing in a stormy Atlantic.
When the intrepid Climateers eventually reach Belem, they will be able to tour the Alunorte aluminium smelter works, the world’s largest alumina refinery outside China.
When they need to leave, they can sail back for 5 weeks or to save time, they can use one of the two airports that serve Belem: Val de Cans International Airport, which connects the city with the rest of Brazil and other cities in South America, North America (USA) and Europe (Lisbon) and Brig. Protásio de Oliveira Airport (formerly called Júlio César Airport) dedicated to general aviation.
Their weather in Belem will be entirely predictable and unchanging as every day’s maximum is always between 30 and 32 degrees centigrade.
The revised location is now Madrid in Spain.
Good luck with that IPCC disciples. Word on the street in Spain is, a group from the Catalonia separatist movement are determined to make their demands clear for all the world to see. When the opportunity presents itself in Madrid they will take full advantage.
Chile had Spanish speaking rioters who stopped the show. Madrid has Spanish speaking protesters waiting in the wings.
What could possibly go wrong?
“putting the climate impact of aviation on the international agenda,” read a statement from the group”
Back to the stone age then, well maybe the bronze, the Aegean civilization was moving on sails. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aegean_civilization
Annother ship of fools . . . .
Spain has problems of its own
The COP25 conference in Madrid could face protests every bit as turbulent as Chile, maybe even the threat of terrorism from Eta.
I think the object being stepped in in the image should be something else other than bubblegum. Bubblegum is very annoying but no way near as nasty as BS.