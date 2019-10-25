No More Cooking With Gas: Environmental Activists Going After the Appliances Consumers Love

by Erin Mundahl October 18, 2019
Consumers are getting caught in the crossfire of environmental activists’ war against natural gas and the new battlefield is in the kitchen.
Environmentalists began collaborating with state government officials from across the United States at a closed-door gathering in New York this summer to lay out the plans for policies that would prevent consumers from using natural gas to cook their food or heat their homes.
The conference included representatives from the Rocky Mountain Institute, the Energy Foundation, and the World Research Institute among others, according to open records recently obtained by free market group Energy Policy Advocates and reviewed by the Washington Times.
It was hosted by the Rockefeller Brothers Fund (RBF) at their Pocantico Center in Tarrytown, N.Y. where they paid for all logistical costs and emails show they also offered to cover the airfare of state government officials who needed financial assistance.
“If your state cannot cover travel, we can help you cover your travel costs as well,” an email read.
On July 18, the group met for a panel discussion called “Natural Gas Lock In” which set its sights on natural gas home appliances like stoves, washers, and dryers.
“We are well past the point of using natural gas as a transition fuel, and new policies and programs should explicitly avoid further ‘lock-in’ investments like natural gas fueled municipal buses or energy efficiency funding for natural gas equipment,” read one email.
It’s a policy proposal that would likely have a significant adverse impact on Colorado, New Mexico, and other energy-producing states in the West.
Additional emails showed the group included state government officials from New Mexico and 11 other “trifecta” states – in which the Democratic Party controls both the governorship and both legislative chambers – who discussed going beyond bans on natural gas appliances and pursue a full elimination of fossil fuels.
New Mexico is heavily dependent on the oil and gas industry for its economy and to fund public services. Because of the thriving Permian Basin, the state saw a $900 million surplus last year and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has spoken repeatedly about being able to offer free tuition to state universities because of this revenue.
“We are asking lead energy policy advisors to attend from a dozen states with supportive, and in many cases, new governors and legislatures interested in accelerating the transition to a clean, low-carbon economy,” read an invite in one of the emails. You are invited because you are the, or one of the, lead policy advisors to your governor on energy and climate policy,” and agenda stated.
The meeting was a sign that climate activists, including the Basalt, Colo.-based Rocky Mountain Institute and Colorado State University’s Center for the new Energy Economy—which is headed by former Colorado Governor Bill Ritter—are working to spread natural gas bans around the country and that activists are continuing to work on the strategy that was originally envisioned at a gathering in La Jolla, Calif. in 2012 to use legal and regulatory actions to curtail the use of fossil fuels.
While activists are fighting to make natural gas appliances illegal, consumers continue to seek them out. Natural gas stoves, furnaces, and other appliances remain consumer favorites. According to the American Gas Association, in 2017, natural gas had 49 percent market share for both cooktop ranges and water heaters.
In part, this is because chefs and cooks at all skill levels prefer natural gas burners to electric stoves. Gas allows for quicker heat that can be more precisely controlled. In fact, one study of homebuyers in the Pacific Northwest found that 87 percent ranked natural gas service as important to them, largely because of price and cooking. They were also willing to pay a premium for natural gas over an all-electric home.
That presents a challenge for climate activists.
45 thoughts on “No More Cooking With Gas: Environmental Activists Going After the Appliances Consumers Love”
Gas appliance are vastly more efficient appliances for many applications, especially stovetop cooking.
So the proposal is to create more greenhouse emissions to generate the electricity needed so that the end user doesnt generate greenhouse emissions?
It’s not about any of that – it’s virtue signaling. That’s why they need something new to ban every single day. It’s not altruism. It’s a selfish feel-good fix.
The swamp is very wide and very deep. There is little sign that it is being drained to an significant extent. The lunatics remain in charge of the asylum.
That’s because the swamp is filling at a greater rate than it is draining thanks to Greta, XR and Ocasio-Cortez.
The swamp needs to be bombed not drained.
That’s civil war. And if it does start, the first shots have been fired:
Earth Day Celebration! Shots Fired at Dr. Roy Spencer’s, Dr. John Christy’s Building
Appears the time has come to attack this wide ranging criminal conspiracy under provisions of RICO.
I thought the point of government was to spread liberty and justice for all, and sometimes also to aid the pursuit of happiness. I have no idea how people north of about 35N in general, and north of Nicaragua in mountainous terrains are suppose to heat their homes in winter without “gas”, in the general term.
I would appreciate having a list of those government officials who attended this meeting so they could be asked about their participation. Just for the record. Why is it that these foundations, originated upon old wealth, tend to become nuisances, staffed with fools?
Kevin,
The purpose of government is SUPPOSED to be securing life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for the people. As stated in The Declaration of Independence: “…that to secure these Rights, Governments are instituted among Men…”
Not so sure about the spreading part.
Who didn’t see this coming?
Its already here in the UK, where the lunatic proposal is to change all gas central heating systems to heat pump and ban all gas hob.
The former is a non starter economically, but as a user of an induction hob I have to say that it is great for cooking on, with heat control as good as a gas hob and much cooler to work. You do need to change to ferrous pans though and it’s no good for Woks. Also, if every house had one the would be a power factor problem, needing to be solved with capacitors in sub stations.
I have a question for the WUWT community (not directly related to this use-of-gas-for-cooking article, even though it affects me, having recently switched from oil-fired central heating to natural gas – – and living on Long Island, NY). The question is prompted by a “Zero Emissions” sticker I saw on a couple of NYC electric vehicles in Central Park yesterday. The question is: what are the comparable emissions for moving a “Zero Emissions” electric vehicle (the ones in Central park were Leafs and Volts) 100 miles across normal roads versus the same for a modern, similarly-sized gasoline-powered car? I mean just the head-to-head comparison of the emissions from the electric power stations required to generate enough electricity to charge the car sufficiently to cover 100 miles, versus the emissions from the gas-powered vehicle over the same 100 miles. In other words, we would ignore the upstream emissions associated with building the cars, the power station and for extracting and refining the gas – – that’s a more complex comparison. But, given the incredible efficiency of modern gas-powered cars, I just wonder whether the electricity needed to propel the eco-car really does constitute “zero emissions”. Thanks kindly if anyone has an answer on this…..
A report in Germany said that battery cars were worse overall than proper cars. Their popularity is with city councils who trust the pollution limits dreamt up by the WHO and believe the reports of all these people allegedly dying from it – often prematurely but they don’t say by how much – where their emissions at point of use are lower.
Peter, IIRC gasoline powered cars have an absolute efficiency of some 20% (i.e. including the thermodynamic losses of not having a waste heat sink at 0 Kelvins) whereas the turbines in a decent electric plant have about a 50% efficiency. Knock off some for transporting electricity, charging/discharging losses, and electric motor efficiency, and electric vehicles still win. If the electricity was generated at a nuclear plant, then they really are close to zero emissions.
OTOH, if you want to move a car 100 miles and a railroad is convenient, it’s really tough to beat the efficiency of a freight train.
Others can chip in with hard data.
One must consider the cradle to grave for both vehicles as well as actual operating BTU/mile or CO2/mile. The exotic batteries which are not recycled require rare earths from China. This is mining, refining etc in a country where there are few controls on emissions. Possibly the dirtiest coal to electricity conversion on earth. Also, artificially low labor costs and little environmental regulation. Then the stuff is shipped half around the world on a fossil fuel burning ship. In the normal greenie accounting, all of this is ignored as is the fuel burned to charge the car. To be fair, there is a lot of international transport embedded in all vehicles. Only the two final products are ever compared for emissions/mile. The EV shifts emissions to somewhere else. The total true life comparison I have read, places the EV worse than a modern gas car. There is still the issue of warehouse filling with expired lithium batteries.
Mark: Thanks. I appreciate that there is a cradle-to-grave comparison that can/should be made. But Ric’s response is closer to what I was really getting at, although in that case I would add transmission losses getting electricity from the power-station (with its 50% efficiency) to the charging station and into the car battery. Based on Ric’s data, the answer to my question appears basically to be: “A zero-emission car really isn’t zero-emission, but it is nominally lower, by ~50%, in emissions than a modern gasoline-powered car. Of course, there’s a whole other side to defining ’emissions’, but here I think the denominator is roughly “pounds of carbon released as CO2″……
Don’t forget, when comparing, to look at the environmental damage from production. For example, the batteries in electric vehicles presently require significant amounts of mining with significant environmental damage. All of the mining is overseas in places with little to no environmental protections.
Slip a “Powered by Coal” sticker on them.
If gas use is stopped, the energy to run these devices will come primarily from electricity generated mostly from coal, oil, gas. Now add in transmission line losses and the net result is higher total fossil use and a relocation of the combustion. To cope with higher demand, more power generation plants. Where will these be sited? NIMBY. This further demonstrates the screaming ignorance of the green terrorists and the politicians.
The otherwise very sensible Prof David Mackay of the UK’s DECC said 10 years ago that using gas should be made a ‘thermogenic crime.’
Perhaps if griff comes around he can tell us what we are supposed to use for power/energy if gas, oil and coal are banned and nuclear remains a non fuel by many environmental activists and which anyway take decades to commission.
tonyb
😐 its closed doors again.. I would like to see how many of these people live like the armish. Gas cookers are bad, yet getting people to fly to their closed door meetings is ok 😐 Its the same thing the vile u.n. does, “stop using your car, and all fossil fuels” but we will continue to fly/drive everywhere to tell you that message, we will even use your tax money to go to Monaco and tell you that sea ice is melting (its not)…
if i heat my house with natural gas, and i heat my house for 2/3rds of the year, am i still a criminal for cooking with natural gas? it’s not like they would ever make heating my house illegal. right?
billtoo
Yes it is illegal, all fossil fuel use is illegal, we are all committing a crime by using computers a.d mobile phones. We should all stop using fossil fuels and start using blankets shipped in from china to stay warm, and when your blanket gets old, china can send more 👍
Correct, but the blankets have to come with slow boat (wooden sailing ship) from China.
Note that during the heating season, gas burned by the stove (100% efficiency) is gas that isn’t burned by the furnace (80-90% efficiency).
Also, light from incandescent bulbs vs CFL or LED bulbs provides a lot of heat, and also reduces gas burnt. In fact, if your electricity is from a nuke (or Niagra Falls), incandescent lighting reduces your carbon footprint!
…..That presents a challenge for climate activists…..
No, it doesn’t. Just make it illegal, punishable by a huge fine, imprisonment and death. The courts will be happy to have a lot of new work – as will the police.
Don’t think that voters could reverse this, either. The UK Parliament is leading the way in establishing the idea that activists can take over a government, stop it passing any laws apart from the ones they like, and then prevent it from calling an election….
People might like to study the 1933 ‘ Law to Remedy the Distress of People and Reich’, passed in the Weimar Republic…
Dodgy Geezer,
Yes, extremist activists have taken over the British government.
The Prime Minister chosen only by his political Party, Boris Johnson, attempted to obtain dictatorial powers by unlawful prorogation (i.e. cancellation) of Parliament but this was stopped by the Supreme Court, so he
(a) has ‘pulled’ his own Brexit Bill to stop Parliament processing it,
(b) has stopped debate of the ‘Queeen’s Speech,
(c) has cancelled the Budget announcement that was scheduled for next Thursday, and
(d) is threatening to stop all government business.
Richard
In all areas, the socialist greenies are eventually going to encounter strong opposition to their crazed unworkable ideas.
Unfortunately, not before they have caused so much damage and hardship among the population involved, people will be dying before that strong physical opposition asserts itself.
The ability of normal unassuming people to control these Green bullies and their limitless financial backers is almost impossible now. The installed message, going out every minute of every day by the likes of the BBC, ABC, CNN and so many other state supported broadcasters, makes this a very one sided debate.
I hate electric cooktops.
I prefer electric, more even heat for my Swedish pancake pan, and I can simmer rice with very little boiling. However, whatever floats your boat or cooks your eggs. 🙂
So do I. Sadly I live in an area where there is no natural gas, but one of these days my husband says he is going to replace our glass cooktop with a propane fueled one. Dimwitted environuts forget there is that other gas that comes in bottles and tanks that some people will decide to hook up to….
I think propane is hotter than natural gas so be sure to learn about the differences.
The only way there can be a meaningful transition from tokenism in the climate crusades to actual marching orders and ground campaign is to buy politicians and dull the minds of the electorate. So far so good.
Gas on bottles.
During WWII in occupied Denmark, my parents had a huge house north of Copenhagen. Cooking was done on a city-gas fired stove through buried pipes. The Germans put rationing limits per family. This became a problem, as my parents housed some refugees and Jewish people (the deniers of the time), whom they could not register to the household, if they did they would be put in concentration camp or killed. Solution was to buy propane on bottles and a pressure regulator.
You could wonder if the Danes had more freedom, in some respects, during the occupation, than what they have now, where the government govern every aspect of your home.
Alternate suppliers ?
The Amish community has perfected kerosene stoves to well usable, reliable and smokeless appliances.
They also have some of the best candles and horse buggys around, just saying.
“The Amish community has perfected kerosene stoves to well usable, reliable and smokeless appliances”.
Not an option I’m afraid, Flight Level. The Greens are determined to block all individuals from using fossil fuels, for what ever purpose.
If we do not stop this madness before it destroys the body politic, we are all heading for an early cold death from hunger and starvation.
Already ‘decided’ by Chancellor Hammond back in March this year for the UK. From 2025 it will be illegal to install fossil fuel heating systems in new build homes. However, it would require legislation of which there is at present no sight and Phillip Hammond himself has gone and is unlikely to be part of any future government. Still, it is a central plank of the Climate Change Committee recommendations whose pronouncements seem to be taken very seriously by Parliament. On the other hand, Theresa May in her last gasp as Prime Minister made it mandatory that the UK become ‘carbon neutral’ by 2050.
The UK government a supposedly Conservative one, “not”, are actually going to do this , no gas in new build homes from 2025, but expensive unreliable energy from Renewable medieval style technology, yes.
And of course the Piggies snouts will be already deeply into that trough. to be frank, I believe the word is “corruption”
Con Edison should cut the gas in Pocantico Hills so the Rockefellars can practice what they preach.
Do vast underground pockets of volatile organic compounds (gas/oil) present potential explosive dangers? What happens if a meteor were to impact Earth directly over a pocket of natural gas?
If there is potential explosive risk, imagine if we could dissipate this risk over time by distributing the VOC’s to small controlled burns where we also exploit the energy release? Kind of like what we’re doing now.
In other words, does a ‘leave it the ground’ policy present actual risk?
It is one thing to talk of regulating some far-off power plant or some big business, but quite another to start attacking the choices people make in their own homes. This will indeed run into a lot more resistance. Not only that, in areas that have banned new gas hook-ups probably more than a few people looking to move to these areas (can’t imagine why anyone would do that, but I guess some would) will simply look elsewhere. In other words, if the homes/apartments don’t sell/rent well, property values will decline. If consumers can’t have the kind of appliances they want, they will vote with their feet (and moving truck).
And then there is the issue of adding more strain to the electric grid for all these electric appliances. Also especially wasteful and inefficient in more northern climates (like anywhere in NY, even with the current minimal climate warming) is electric heating. Heat pumps are basically worthless if outside temps go near or below freezing, and those systems require some sort of backup source (usually electric) that can generate actual heat. Electric heat is fine in the south where temps generally stay above freezing, but anywhere past, say, southern Virginia on the east coast, gas is much better.
Part of me thinks they are doing this sort of thing because they want to overload and crash the grid…then they can force everyone (except themselves) back to a 17th century lifestyle.
That said, I wish I had the option to use natural gas in my home. This isn’t because of some econutter regulation but rather I live in a semi-rural area and there are no gas lines to hook into. I can use bottle gas for space heating and cooking, but for house heating I use oil. And yes, if they start coming after that they will face just as much resistance. To rephrase an old saying, they can pry my oil furnace from my cold, dead hands…. unless of course I can replace it with natural gas – then they can have it!
Using natural gas in the home is the most efficient method and the one that creates the least CO2. It’s more efficent than a natural gas-burning powerplant.
Of course, this is not about natural gas, it’s about eliminating all forms of energy except windmills and industrial solar. Unfortunately, windmills and industrial solar CANNOT provide the power our modern society requires.
Climate alarmists have gone insane. They live in a world that exists only in their fevered, brainwashed minds.
Propane gas grills would be banned too. I didn’t read the full article, I assume that was probably in there, if it wasn’t it will be.
Someone up thread said the swamp needs to be bombed. That’s civil war. I wonder what that would look like if it were to occur.
So here it comes. They’re not hiding or shading it. For a decade Californians have been scratching their heads over a ridiculous Jerry Brownesque 100 billion dollar High Speed Rail between LA and SF. Why, would you take that when a plane can get you there in 1/3 the time. Jerry knew the time was approaching when the single party legislators would declare the sale, use, transport or possession of gasoline, kerosene or diesel fuel to be illegal within the State of California. Guess we can add NG to that now.
I guess wood stoves are ok.