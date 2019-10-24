The scoop behind the #ExxonKnew show trial

Right now, there’s a trial going on in New York City between the #ExxonKnew climate activist crowd, and Exxon-Mobil. According to Bloomberg, it isn’t going well for the activists, and has been reduced to a numbers game of attribution.

I recorded a podcast yesterday for Heartland with Chris Horner, who has been digging into records obtained by FOIA, which reveal a lot of unsavory shenanigans on the part of State Attorney General offices.

From Heartland:

Christopher Horner, an attorney who founded Government Accountability and Oversight and Climate Litigation Watch, joins Senior Fellow Anthony Watts for today’s podcast. He has been following the Exxon litigation with Bill McKibben and other Attorneys General have been doing to pin global warming upon the company.

The various common players in the global warming scare has been looking for an investigation into fossil fuel companies, Exxon especially. He lays out the PR strategy behind world wide student climate movements, such as those by Greta Thunberg, and the power players behind it to show it is not as organic as the media spins it. These lawsuits are made not to change the law, but the settle for huge payouts because they know Exxon and other gas companies are near-if-not-mandatory for modern life.

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

