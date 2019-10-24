ProPublica Journo Sees What He Thinks Is The Positive Side Of California’s Rolling Blackouts

Chris White Tech Reporter
October 23, 2019 6:29 PM ET
ProPublica reporter Abrahm Lustgarten suggested California’s rolling blackouts contain one silver lining: It highlights for people the gravity that awaits them if climate change is not addressed.
California’s largest public utility’s decision to shutter large sections of the energy grid forces citizens to notice what things will be like if climate change is not addressed, Lustgarten noted in a New York Times Magazine editorial Tuesday. He did remember to emphasize the blackouts are bad for a lot of people.
“But a mandatory blackout does have one radically positive effect,” he wrote. “By suddenly withdrawing electrical power — the invisible lifeblood of our unsustainable economic order — PG&E has made the apocalyptic future of the climate crisis immediate and visceral for some of the nation’s most comfortable people.”
Lustgarten added: “It is easy to ignore climate change in the bosom of the developed world. But you can’t fail to notice when the lights go out.” (RELATED: What Do Rolling Blackouts And Sky-High Gas Prices Mean For Gov Newsom’s Job As Governor?)
“The blackouts have laid bare the uncomfortable fact that the infrastructure we’ve built and maintained over the course of many decades isn’t matched to the threats we face in our rapidly unfolding climate emergency,” he noted.
Lustgarten’s comments came after California’s public utility Pacific Gas & Electric began a days-long power shutoff on Oct.9 to curb the risk of wildfires in the northern part of the state. Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, the former mayor of San Francisco, is dealing with several problems as he struggles with PG&E’s move.
Power went out for 513,000 northern California homes and businesses Wednesday morning, USA Today reported, and roughly 234,000 customers were expected to lose power later Wednesday night. Parts of Northern California struggled to deal with massive wildfires in 2018, which torched large tracks of land and killed several people.
39 thoughts on “ProPublica Journo Sees What He Thinks Is The Positive Side Of California’s Rolling Blackouts”
No, what it does show is that after 20 + years of Climate Action, you can see your future.
The electricity provision that citizens of the old soviet “republics” got. a few hours a day, a couple of days a week.
Maybe.
I’m putting 50 grand on Generac stock today!
Your late. Up 50% since Jan.
Right. Rolling blackouts is what everyone will see if so-called climate change is addressed.
The “blame” lies squarely on the Liberal “Progressive’s” mandates and crippling laws that have Hogtied energy companies in ‘La La Land unless they conform to a “Green Utopia” agenda of fantasy ! IMHO
If PG&E could clear cut around their lines and equipment the problem would most likely go away.
With a 100′ wide gravel road underneath high voltage lines in PG&E owned right-of-way, that one small percentage of risk would be mostly mitigated. Smaller distribution lines adjacent to roadways in urban or suburban areas would be a bigger challenge. PG&E does not own the land underneath the lines, and prior regulation has limited their ability to even trim adjacent to them. Clear cutting a fire lane wide enough so no tree could fall on the lines would be impossible. Weed control throughout the year would be necessary along the entire length of their transmission and distribution lines.
Everything is bloody climate change 😐 I’m sick and tired of it. It rains, snows, sunny day, Oh no climate change. Bridges will fall, all the ice will melt, unless we stop all use of fossil fuels, its all true because the u.n. told us so 😐 Why are the scientific community who know the true about weather systems not making more noise? If xr can shut down london, why can’t we shut down main roads so we can force the truth on to the main media stage?
Oh, Sunny, the media wouldn’t report it anyway. Here in Canada, the press has reported exactly zilch on the Dutch farmers blocking main roads in their country. We get every movement of SGT, and all the XR protests in the UK, but the Dutch farmers are deemed “not newsworthy”. If it doesn’t fit the approved narrative, the media will not report on it. That scares me a lot more than any supposed 1.5 degree of heat ever will.
Quoting “Sunny” as a climate alarmist would:
“Bridges will fall, all the ice will melt, unless we stop all use of fossil fuels, its all true because the u.n. told us so.”
Bobby Hebb once wrote a great song named “Sunny” in the 1960s — if you have never heard it I’d say it was among the top 100 songs of all time:
https://www.tropicaltidbits.com/analysis/models/?model=gfs®ion=eu&pkg=asnow24&runtime=2019102412&fh=18 it’s your lucky night sunny look at all that global warming white stuff across the UK and Europe run the projection,shame even the UK weather channels dont show this,radar shows UK Scotland snow showers all night.
Sunny–
Are they doing it for money, ideology, or both, or more? Also tiring in otherwise optimistic scientific papers. In “Assessing the recovery of an Antarctic predator from historical exploitation” conclusion “Protection led to a strong recovery [western South Atlantic humpback whales] and the current population is estimated to be at 93% (95% PI = 73–100%) of its pre-exploitation size.” However, “Recent studies have proposed that krill abundance is decreasing and krill distribution is shifting due to climate-driven processes.” It’s a model, but has some real numbers. Save the krill, hunt the whales? Open access.
https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/10.1098/rsos.190368
He also fails to mention the mandatory black outs are not because of a failing generation but a failing of the transmission lines due to lack of maintenance and upgrades ,a fear of live transmission lines falling and or touching trees and scrub during high wind weather.he justifies his remarks by the way of climate change is he admitting power will be cut if no progress is made on climate change? Exactly what progress does he want? If he gets progress does this mean the power will stay on? This amounts to nothing more than a opportunistic threat
On the back of the lie of global warming (until the IPCC change there mandate that’s exactly what it is) WHAT Was the power situation last year in one of the coldest prolonged winters in the USA ,is he also ignoring real climate change eg a GSM ,lustgarten is scaremongering in exactly the same way as XR do.
So, if an imaginary problem is not addressed there will be blackouts – and locusts no doubt? Begone fools.
PG&E rolling black-out situation was caused by Climate Change policy not Climate Change.
PG&E spent several decades pursuing renewable energy unicorns directed by Democratic Party political powers working for special interests and takng their campaign cash in payback. PG&E ignored infrastructure maintenance as a result of altered priorities for their customers. They were also a victim of Cal’s onerous brush and forest thinning/clearing maintenance, as much a victim of that as the folks of Paradise who lost loved ones and homes and businesses and jobs.
Make no mistake. The threat to everything we cherish and our future is from Climate Change policy, not climate change. Stated more directly, the threat are the Democrats, their brainwashed-deranged supporters, and their special interests supporters, mainly the GreenSlime billionaires.
Maintenance wasn’t so much ignored as it was banned and/or underfunded. PG&E was effectively banned from cutting back brush from the rights of way (which also made maintenance more difficult and expensive). Because of the billions the utility had to devote to “green” energy projects mandated by California’s government, PG&E used money the cash in their maintenance budget for those “green” projects mandates.
It isn’t much different from cutting the operating and equipment budget for you local fire department, then getting upset when your house burns to the ground because the fire department didn’t have a single fire engine in running condition, and even if they had one, they didn’t have any fuel to run it.
“ProPublica reporter Abrahm Lustgarten suggested California’s rolling blackouts contain one silver lining: It highlights for people the gravity that awaits them if climate change is not addressed.”
Maybe in opposite-world, but back in the real world that should read;
A bloke with a grip on reality suggested California’s rolling blackouts contain one silver lining: It highlights for people the gravity that awaits them if gullible warming friendly energy policy is not addressed.
California’s rolling blackouts contain one silver lining: It highlights for people the gravity that awaits them if climate change IS addressed.
More windmills and solar panels = more brownouts and blackouts !
Yet another clueless reporter !
.
.
“Politicians and environmental campaigners are ignorant of the technicalities
of energy supply, or wish to ignore them.”
” politicians) may have the power to change the laws of the land, but not to change the laws of physics.”
http://elonionbloggle.blogspot.com/2019/10/uk-electrical-engineer-with-39-years.html
Here’s a novel idea. Why not clear the areas underneath the power lines of underbrush that can catch fire should a power line break?
Brohn
Too expensive even using CA illegal aliens.
But not if they put all the CA homeless people to work.
It’s not too costly, California has the money, the problem is California’s priorities.
I’ve said for decades that it makes zero sense for us to still be stringing wires from poles. It’s time for transmission lines to leave the 19th century, and get with the times. Of course there are areas where burying lines is not an option, and in those areas conduits can be employed.
When I built my home 20 years ago, I paid to have my lines buried. If I can afford it, so can California.
Getting mugged by reality didn’t work for this guy. Maybe for him, reality wears a Groucho Marx mask. Wait, did *his* power go out? Betting not.
No mugging. His ideological zeal does not get confused by reality.
“But a mandatory blackout does have one radically positive effect,” he wrote. “By suddenly withdrawing electrical power — the invisible lifeblood of our unsustainable economic order — PG&E has made the apocalyptic future of the climate crisis immediate and visceral for some of the nation’s most comfortable people.”
But isn’t it really just the opposite?
No power will become MORE the norm when the sun doesn’t shine and wind doesn’t blow if the “climate crisis” idiots get their way. With rolling blackouts there is at least a plan and an announcement. What notice does the wind give?
“California’s largest utility company begins its second round of preemptive blackouts”
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6097376962001/?playlist_id=5622526903001#sp=show-clips
..D’OH ! In my humble opinion……
What a great suggestion. I’m sure the fossil-fuel distributing companies will realise that they have the same argument available to them – just shut off supplies for a couple of days. Especially to Kalifornia!
What this article is actually highlighting is the reason for the blackouts in the first place – the opportunity for hack propaganda made to order for slithering, exploitive Goebbels-clones like Abrahm Lustgarten
Or it will convince people by inconvenience and tax or utility bills that weather dependent electricity generation is a bad idea compared to reliable natural gas, nuclear and hydro options. The true cost of “renewables” is only apparent when you have to buy batteries to store the electrons instead of using grid reserve as fake storage.
To me it shows where Statism leads.
Always and absolutely.
But the blackouts have nothing to do with climate and everything to do with PG&E’s greed! They are the ones that refused to replace old transmission lines, now those lines are so old and the insulation is in such bad shape that every time the wind blows above a certain speed it causes the lines to spark. Which is why they have been doing the blackout thing during high winds!
Presumably by “people” he means Californians.
Now Abrahm, tell us specifically what Californians should be addressing, collectively or individually, that would make any measurable difference in the context of what China and India are doing?
And some piggies are more equal than others at publishing dumb things.
One state in US has spent a gazillion dollars trying to change the weather. They have now got the most expensive and unreliable power in the country. And the conclusion is we need to spend gazillions more.
I would think the logical conclusion might be to do something different or nothing . You can’t be worse off.
Who knew that climate change would cause Californians to move out to their RVs to live off propane.
Surely there’s a peer reviewed climate pub that says that out of the some 10 million cheap climate extension pubs out there to date.
Next up… California to tax home generators as a threat to the beloved Gaia.
not a good thing for the guy whose life-sustaining oxygen was cut off and who died within 12 minutes. but I am sure the elites will think he died in a just cause.
If we could magically lower CO2 in the atmosphere to that magical 350 ppm, what exactly would happen to the wildfire season in California? I would suggest absolutely nothing. The
100 years of population growth and urban expansion has moved millions of people into areas that have routinely burned every few years. California was dry, is dry and will be dry. People and their technology (power lines, cars) can start fires in a dry climate. Then the fire departments and various state and federal agencies rush to put out any new ignition, contributing to a massive fuel buildup. Many fires in California this fall started the normal way; car fires, target shooting, arson and oddball stuff like a dumped load of burning trash.
Where is the Warren Plan for the Kalifornia problem?