Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Brexit is distracting appointed EU officials from dictating climate policy to democratically elected nation state governments.
Brexit Is Delaying Global Action To Fight Climate Change
Dave Keating
Oct 20, 2019, 08:24am
In June, European prime ministers meeting in Brussels were unable to agree on an EU proposal to completely decarbonize by 2050.
Poland, with the backing of a few other Eastern European countries, said they could not support a plan they believe will inhibit their economic growth.
Getting Poland on board will take time. But campaigners say it’s essential for this to be done before the next annual summit of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which is meeting in Santiago, Chile in early December.
Thanks to Brexit, there is no chance of that happening.
“Everything is being overshadowed by Brexit,” noted one diplomat from an Eastern European country. That is the reason the climate discussion is being delayed until the next EU summit in December, he said.
“It feels like we can’t make any progress on climate change until Brexit is resolved one way or the other – it’s an infuriating distraction,” grumbled another EU official.
…Read more: https://www.forbes.com/sites/davekeating/2019/10/20/brexit-is-delaying-action-to-fight-climate-change/#4c31726a9153
The British Brexit parliamentary deadlock shows no sign of resolution, unless the EU finally tires of the game, rejects the British PM’s hilarious faux extension request, and ejects Britain as planned on October 31st.
Despite the delicious spectacle of global climate action held up by Brexit chaos, I hope for their sake Britain leaves on October 31st.
23 thoughts on “EU Official: “we can’t make any progress on climate change until Brexit is resolved””
”It feels like we can’t make any progress on climate change”
That’s because you can’t but the good news is that you don’t need to.
That is because the EU have steadfastly made the whole process as difficult as possible to deter other countries in the EU from being tempted to do the same thing. There are many in France who are equally sick of dictate from Bruxelles.
If another major country broke off from EU it would the be end of the whole EU super-state project.
A common trading bloc was what everyone voted to join and probable still want to be part of. Surrendering sovereignty is another issue entirely.
That would make one wonder about the great dynamics of the UK, and if they were half of the solution (or half of the problem).
If they invoke the sacrifices necessary to actually succeed, they will face many more demonstrations. So far we’ve seen yellow vests and Dutch farmers. Governments will fall. The EU will be torn apart.
Here’s hoping.
I liked Brexit before, and even more now.
Carbon based life forms are determined to ‘decarbonize’….. Is it possible to be more ignorant, deluded, or stupid than that? I can’t think of anything….. Can you?
Get the hell out of the EU, Great Britain! Get your self free of their self destructive stupidity!
“Carbon based life forms are determined to ‘decarbonize’….. Is it possible to be more ignorant, deluded, or stupid than that? I can’t think of anything….. Can you?” – J Mac
Going in the Quotes folder 😊……
Great observation by J Mac: “Carbon based life forms are determined to ‘decarbonize’….. Is it possible to be more ignorant, deluded, or stupid than that?”
That’s because Climate Change isn’t about Climate.
And Brexit isn’t about EU Climate policy.
Both are about Globalist Socialism and control.
Despite the “democracy” label, they can’t help but reveal their hand. They want minority regimes wielding capital and control.
I’m not sure any place in Chile will be safe for international meetings this December:
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-50119649
If the protracted UK Leaving the EU process was the key reason the climate change movement are struggling to make progress, then I would applaud the ridiculous leave delay and feel grateful it has achieved one positive.
The UK decided to Leave the bureaucracy of the EU in June 2016. The process should last a maximum 2 years to complete. Sadly, we are now approaching the fourth year since we took the democratic decision to leave the EU and all of its institutions. The decision to leave is being blocked, by vested political interests.
If the decision taken by the people to leave, is overturned by a socialist parliamentary majority, who oppose the will of the people in the UK, the farmers protests in Holland as impressive as they are, will be as nothing, compared to what will happen in the UK
The Germans do not want Brexit; they like having British subjects.
They also like to maintain ties to their Royal Family living in London.
Ive always suspected what the Brexit opposition was all about . .
My greenie friends here in Aus are all anti Brexit . .
Many people would characterize a pause in [political] climate adventurism as positive progress.
Is it because the finances arent in place to waste on tackling CO2 or they dont have enough neurons to do two jobs at the same time?
Or of course it could be they know CAGW is a crock and are looking for any excuse not to screw up their economy any more than Brexit will.
Did you know the UK stopped paying its war debt to the US in 2006? A debt we incurred in protecting continental europeans from fascism. And you would think they might be grateful, give us red carpet treatment, give the UK any concession it wanted. But no, they treat us like fools.
And then want another £38 billion off us. They owe us billions.
They owe the US a huge amount to. The cash you guys put in, especially in the Marshal plan, trying to stabilise the mess these clowns had made of their chunk of planet earth.
I noticed this little gem in the post:
“Poland, with the backing of a few other Eastern European countries, said they could not support a plan they believe will inhibit their economic growth.
Getting Poland on board will take time.”
I’ll say it will. The smart and brave Poles and their Eastern European coal-reliant allies will take a lot of convincing to ‘get on board’ any plan that involves leaving their coal in the ground and being held economic hostage by the Germans to Russia for gas! They will never forget their invasion and pillage by Germany in WW2, and by Russia shortly after, and they know how to fight.
They also knew how to break ENIGMA codes too, and fly the odd Spitfire or two.
Ah! The water melon starry sphincter….
“we can’t make any progress on climate change until Brexit is resolved”
and once brexit is resolved we won’t make any progress on climate until climate denialism is resolved
Not about the funding it’s about the scientific truth.
And what the hell is climate denialism?