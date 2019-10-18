Climate ‘limits’ and timelines

Reposted from Dr. Judith Curry’s Climate Etc.
Posted on October 16, 2019 by curryja |
by Judith Curry
Some thoughts in response to a query from a reporter.
I received the following questions today from a reporter, related to climate change and ‘timelines.’ These questions are good topics for discussion.
My answers are provided below
From your perspective, have the early warnings about how hot the Earth is getting turned out to be accurate? Have they been adjusted higher or lower than expected?
Early predictions of warming were 0.2 to 0.3 degrees Centigrade per decade are too high relative actual observations. Further, blaming all of the recent warming on carbon dioxide emissions is incorrect, in my opinion. Solar indirect effects and multi-decadal oscillations of large scale ocean circulations have been effectively ignored in interpreting the causes of the recent warming.
What is the best figure that explains how we will know when things are really irrevocably bad? Is it the 2ºC limit, as some have reported?
‘Bad’ is a value judgment, and regions are affected differently by climate variations and change. Most of the so-called ‘bad effects’ of climate change relate to the natural variability of weather, and there is little to no evidence that extreme weather events have been worsening, against the large variations of natural climate variability.
The single adverse impact that is unambiguously associated with warming (whatever the cause) is sea level rise. Since 1900, global sea level has risen about 8 inches. There is substantial temporal and spatial variations of sea level rise, associated with large scale ocean circulation patterns, glacial rebound, weather and tides. Projections of sea level rise by 2100 beyond several feet require: implausible scenarios of the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, climate models that have implausibly high warming sensitivity to the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere, and invocation of scenarios of collapse of the West Antarctic ice sheet associated with speculative and poorly understood processes.
.
The 2C limit relates to expectations for long-term (many many centuries) melting of the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets. The issue of the 2C limit is better described as ‘planetary diabetes’ rather than extinction or other dire characterizations. Another way of thinking about the so-called 2C limit is by analogous to a high-way speed limit. If the speed limit is 65 mph, exceeding that by 10 or even 20 mph is not guaranteed to cause a crash, but if you exceed the limit by a lot, your risk of a fatal crash certainly increases.
.
How do the actions (or inactions) of the Trump administration, such as withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement, affect that timeline? If Democrats win the government in 2020, would implementing the Green New Deal (if it even passed) be too little, too late?
The political actions of President Trump have essentially made no difference to this timeline. Most of the signatories to the Paris Agreement are falling far behind in their commitments (the U.S. has been doing relatively well in terms of its emissions cuts.) Any future success of the Green New Deal relies on both politics and technology. Overwhelming Democratic control of the U.S. government wouldn’t necessary help with the needed technology developments.
.
1.5 C
Larry Kummer has a post today Did the IPCC predict a climate apocalypse? No.
Excerpts from the IPCC Special Report on 1.5C, Summary for Policy makers.
B1. Climate models project robust differences in regional climate characteristics between present-day and global warming of 1.5°C, and between 1.5°C and 2°C. …
B1.1. Evidence from attributed changes in some climate and weather extremes for a global warming of about 0.5°C supports the assessment that an additional 0.5°C of warming compared to present is associated with further detectable changes in these extremes (medium confidence). …
B1.3. Risks from droughts and precipitation deficits are projected to be higher at 2°C compared to 1.5°C global warming in some regions (medium confidence). …
B2. By 2100, global mean sea level rise is projected to be around 0.1 metre lower {4″} with global warming of 1.5°C compared to 2°C (medium confidence). …
B2.1. Model-based projections of global mean sea level rise (relative to 1986-2005) suggest an indicative range of 0.26 to 0.77 m by 2100 for 1.5°C global warming, 0.1 m (0.04-0.16 m) {4″} less than for a global warming of 2°C (medium confidence). …
B3. On land, impacts on biodiversity and ecosystems, including species loss and extinction, are projected to be lower at 1.5°C of global warming compared to 2°C. …
B3.1. Of 105,000 species studied,9 6% of insects, 8% of plants and 4% of vertebrates are projected to lose over half of their climatically determined geographic range for global warming of 1.5°C, compared with 18% of insects, 16% of plants and 8% of vertebrates for global warming of 2°C (medium confidence). …
B3.2. Approximately 4% (interquartile range 2–7%) of the global terrestrial land area is projected to undergo a transformation of ecosystems from one type to another at 1ºC of global warming, compared with 13% (interquartile range 8–20%) at 2°C (medium confidence). …
B4. Limiting global warming to 1.5°C compared to 2ºC is projected to reduce increases in ocean temperature as well as associated increases in ocean acidity and decreases in ocean oxygen levels (high confidence). …
B4.1. There is high confidence that the probability of a sea-ice-free Arctic Ocean during summer is substantially lower at global warming of 1.5°C when compared to 2°C. With 1.5°C of global warming, one sea ice-free Arctic summer is projected per century. This likelihood is increased to at least one per decade with 2°C global warming. Effects of a temperature overshoot are reversible for Arctic sea ice cover on decadal time scales (high confidence). …
B4.4. Impacts of climate change in the ocean are increasing risks to fisheries and aquaculture via impacts on the physiology, survivorship, habitat, reproduction, disease incidence, and risk of invasive species (medium confidence) but are projected to be less at 1.5ºC of global warming than at 2ºC.
Larry Kummer’s comments:
“Most of the findings in the SPM of this Special Report are of two kinds. First, stating that the effects of 1.5°C warming are less than those of 2.0°C warming. Pretty obvious, but it means little unless we know the effects of 2°C warming. It seldom quantifies the difference in effects from that extra 0.5°C warming, which is the key information necessary to know when assessing the cost-benefit of limiting the coming warming.
Second, there are more specific findings – bad but not disastrous – given at a “medium” level of confidence. The IPCC uses five levels of confidence: very low, low, medium, high, and very high. “Medium” is a weak basis for extreme measures to restructure society and the global economy. Especially since it is human nature to overestimate confidence more often than to underestimate it.”
JC note: with regards to IPCC confidence definitions, seem my previous post A crisis of overconfidence
“There is nothing in this Special Report justifying belief that the world will end, that the world will burn, or that humanity will go extinct. It has been misrepresented just as past reports have been (e.g., the 4th US National Climate Assessment). The disasters described the Climate Emergency and Extinction Rebellion activists are those of RCP8.5, the worst-case scenario in the IPCC’s Fifth Assessment report – or even beyond it. RCP8.5 is, as a worst-case scenario should be, a horrific but not apocalyptic future that is improbable or impossible.”
JC note: with regards to RCP8.5, see my previous post What’s the worst case? Emissions/concentrations scenarios
JC conclusion
Bottom line is that these timelines are meaningless. While we have confidence in the sign of the temperature change, we have no idea what its magnitude will turn out to be. Apart from uncertainties in emissions and the Earth’s carbon cycle, we are still facing a factor of 3 or more uncertainty in the sensitivity of the Earth’s climate to CO2, and we have no idea how natural climate variability (solar, volcanoes, ocean oscillations) will play out in the 21st century. And even if we did have significant confidence in the amount of global warming, we still don’t have much of a handle on how this will change extreme weather events. With regards to species and ecosystems, land use and exploitation is a far bigger issue.
Cleaner sources of energy have several different threads of justification, but thinking that sending CO2 emissions to zero by 2050 or whenever is going to improve the weather and the environment by 2100 is a pipe dream. If such reductions come at the expense of economic development, then vulnerability to extreme weather events will increase.
There is a reason that the so-called climate change problem has been referred to as a ‘wicked mess.’
30 thoughts on “Climate ‘limits’ and timelines”
“Early predictions of warming at
were0.2 to 0.3 degrees Centigrade per decade are too high relative to actual observations. ” ?
Great post…..
“Cleaner sources of energy ” … can you define ‘cleaner’?
Are carbonated beverages ‘unclean’?
– less wasted water
– less pollution
– more efficient
– cheaper
– etc.
See Personalized Energy video on YouTube
define “pollution” , are carbonated beverages full of pollution?
JC:
Probably the most pertinent point of the whole argument. Wealthy populations are more resilient than poor ones. Wealthy nations have the luxury of being able to worry about long term future of the environment.
I’m not as certain that we even know about the “sign” of the change. Yes, there does appear to have been some very gradual warming since the mid-19th century end of the “little ice age.” We have absolutely no idea if this will continue or for how long. The earth’s climate system is chaotic. At very long time scales we can guess that there will be another ice age, and I think that is far more certain than the idea that the current (brief) warming trend will continue for any length of time. But that doesn’t mean it is a given.
I’ve made the point previously in response to a couple of blog posts that one of the fundamental tenants of Chaos Theory is that not only is the timing of a phase change (i.e. “tipping point” in alarmist jargon) not predictable, but the SIGN of the change also isn’t predictable.
Where do you get the sign of change being unpredictable? With the classic plot of the Lorentz attractor you don’t know when it will flip but you do know it start being attracted to the other attractor when that happens, it will not jump off the page a go to a new third attractor.
Similarly the next “tipping point” will be into a new glaciation, there will not be second deglaciation from Halocene optimum upwards. That is the fallacy alarmist are trying to suggest with their endless “tipping points” yet in millions of years paleo climate we have no reason to suggest that is a possible outcome.
Having briefly scanned a few of the IPCC documents, I get the impression that “medium confidence” really means “rank speculation”.
Which is fine for publishing a piece of research advancing a new hypothesis, but not really appropriate for drawing conclusions that will be used to support policies of societal changes that will reshape the lives of hundreds of millions.
JC dissappoints in that she concedes that there is some credibility to “climate science”.
Until the models can replicate the 1910 to 1940 warming exactly, there is no reason to believe in “climate science”. That period of warming was just the same as currently, without a significant amount of human made CO2. Then there is the failure to replicate clouds. NASA says there need a 100 fold increase in accuracy.
IMO, all funding should be stopped. The science is at a dead end. The monies should be spent on forth generation nuclear.
climate (n.)
late 14c., “horizontal zone of the earth’s surface measured by lines parallel to the equator,” from Old French climat “region, part of the earth,” from Latin clima (genitive climatis) “region; slope of the earth,” from Greek klima “region, zone,” literally “an inclination, slope,” thus “slope of the earth from equator to pole,” from a suffixed form of PIE root *klei- “to lean.”
Ancient geographers divided the earth into zones based on the angle of sun on the slope of the earth’s surface and the length of daylight. Some reckoned 24 or 30 climates between Meroe on the upper Nile in Sudan and the mythical Riphaean Mountains which were supposed to bound the Arctic; a change of climate took place, going north, at a place where the day was a half hour longer or shorter, according to season, than the starting point. Others counted 7 (each dominated by a particular planet) or 12 (dominated by zodiac signs).
Change of temperature gradually came to be considered more important, and by late 14c. the word was being used in the sense “a distinct region of the earth’s surface considered with respect to weather.” The sense shift to “combined results of weather associated with a region, characteristic condition of a country or region with reference to the variation of heat, cold, rainfall, wind, etc.,” is attested by c. 1600. Figuratively, of mental or moral atmosphere, from 1660s.
— etymonline.com
Another victim of semantic progression. That said, Curry is effectively an originalist in spirit and practice, to meet the logical and practical prerequisite for science: limited frame of reference, observable, reproducible, and deductive.
Left out, of course, is the fairly high probability that there will be some benefit, perhaps overall net benefit for life generally and humans specifically from 1.5 to 2.0 degrees warming, should that occur. For example:
1. 10 to 20 people die from cold weather compared to each person who dies from hot weather (WHO statistics). This means warming will save lives.
2. Much of the land area of the Earth is in the northern part of the Northern Hemisphere, namely in Eurasia and North America, especially in Canada and Russia. This land has short growing seasons. Warming will lengthen those growing seasons and extend agriculture to areas currently too cold. More food will be grown.
3. CO2 is plant food and greening of the Earth is following its rise.
It is political agenda rather than science when only negatives are counted and positives ignored.
The audacity of those who really believe that they can set the temperature of the nearest planet has been staggering.
Ambition without limits.
Which is absurd, then even more absurd is the precision of the thermostat.
The accepted average temperature of the “Earth” is 288 Kelvin.
And a committee of bureaucrats thinks it can set it at range between 288 and 290. The higher target is the 2 degrees above an arbitrary number deemed good.
However the 1.5 K increase would be perfect.
Therefore, the temp should be set at 289.5 K.
Sure!
The wicked problem associated with Climate Change is predicting the end of this inter-glacial with enough confidence and time to allow our society to adapt.
2degC and more CO2 aren’t problems, they are blessings.
Yes. Robust climate prediction and projection should precede any huge expenditures toward man-made climate “sculpting”.
This call to immediate climate action looks a lot like “market timing” by Wall Street stock-pickers. Some pickers may win by sheer luck, but more pickers lose by sheer luck. The most consistent winners invest broadly in a way which maximizes the odds for success whichever way the market (climate) swings.
“The wicked problem associated with Climate Change is predicting the end of this inter-glacial with enough confidence and time to allow our society to adapt.”
If so the continued increased use of the space environment will solve “the wicked problem associated with Climate Change”.
“Early predictions of warming were 0.2 to 0.3 degrees Centigrade per decade are too high relative actual observations. Further, blaming all of the recent warming on
carbon dioxide emissions is incorrect, in my opinion.”
See( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XfRBr7PEawY ) for radiosonde evidence that the atmosphere obeys ideal gas law and no greenhouse effect is present. The Connollys have analyzed about 20 million radiosonde data sets covering the last 70 years and have concluded that “this work shows categorically that there is no greenhouse effect in our atmosphere, increasing greenhouse gasses increases absorption and emission equally causing no warming, the IPCC were wrong to assume recent warming was due to greenhouse gasses,and current climate model temperature projections are worthless.”
Because the radiosonde measurements have shown that the atmosphere is an ideal gas in thermodynamic equilibrium. And there was a paper by some guy that demonstrated that a gas in thermodynamic equilibrium cannot add more radiative forcing. I think the guy’s name was Albert Einstein.
“The single adverse impact that is unambiguously associated with warming (whatever the cause) is sea level rise.”
Doesn’t bother me at all.
The promised high temperatures get most of the headlines, but that is crazy. It’s not something that we can’t handle.
The real adverse impact is hardly ever mentioned. What if “climate change” was drought? It’s has happened before. Bye bye L.A. Of course, predicting rainfall is even further removed from certainty than predicting temperature.
Great article, it debunks numerous misconceptions.
The 2-degree C limit originated with Hans Joachim Schnellnhuber of the Potsdam Institue and “was picked out of thin air” according to Phil Jones.
https://www.climatedepot.com/2017/07/31/flashback-climategate-emails-phil-jones-says-critical-2-degree-c-limit-was-plucked-out-of-thin-air/
Why Curry would not point that out that non-scienific and meaningless fiction is puzzling.
The 2ºC limit before really bad things are unavoidable has been a moving goal post number to begin with. It started out as a 3ºC to 3.5ºC in 1990’s as the temperature rate for that decade indicated the planet would get there by 2050. When they realized in the mid-2000’s the temp rises had near flat-lined, the goal post shifted to 2ºC. And when even 2ºC by 2050 looked questionable with the on-going hiatus to 2015, it shifted again to the 1.5ºC claim of unavoidable disaster around 2014-2015 after the 5th AR was released.
The only conclusion is science is not involved. It’s all message framing, marketing and propaganda. A massive, well-funded, organized, coordinated disinformation campaign being inflicted on a naive public for the pursuit of raw political power with the promise of vast sums of money flowing to those rich investors invested in the renewable energy schemes that aim to impoverish the broad middle class with high energy costs.
“… but thinking that sending CO2 emissions to zero by 2050 or whenever is going to improve the weather and the environment by 2100 is a pipe dream.”
I wouldn’t use the term “pipe dream” to describe the thought that reducing fossil fuel CO2 emissions would change the weather or the severity of storms. Dr. Richard Lindzen was correct in calling such belief as “close to believing in magic.”
Curry writes:
“Projections of sea level rise by 2100 beyond several feet require:” {Curry gives list of problem areas}
It seems to me that Curry has just said that predictions of up to and including several feet are fine. She writes that projections beyond that are a problem.
If I read this correctly, Curry is endorsing the models for up to and including several feet of SLR by 2100.
And all of this was written in the context of a discussion about a 2.0 degree rise.
Did I read this right?
Measured water vapor exceeds by 64% that calculated from feedback from UAH temperatures (27% if from HadCRUT4 temperatures) proving WV not CO2 drives average global temperature https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EHLxE8aUcAE2p5H?format=jpg&name=small
How about querying the postulate of dividing incoming solar by 4 instead of 2 as in forgetting half of the sphere is always in darkness?
Look at the area of a sphere v a disk.
The real issue is that no planet is like a real blackbody where the outgoing energy is dependent on an average temperature that is uniform and given by an energy balance. The moon is closer to a sphere of grey bodies but does store heat (only cools to 90k at the equator after two weeks of darkness). The Earth not only stores and spreads the incoming energy around the surface better, the change of phases of water ensure a narrower range of temperatures for most of the surface.
The real stupidity of the flat Earth approach is that modelling of effects GHG starts with needing to explain why the Earth is warming because of the atmosphere. There never was a good reason to go there while ignoring ocean circulation.
“B3. On land, impacts on biodiversity and ecosystems, including species loss and extinction, are projected to be lower at 1.5°C of global warming compared to 2°C. …”
I’ve never once understood this. Every single study I’ve seen have used lab results and not field observations. I give you Africanized bees and wild turkeys. The ranges of these two species have expanded tremendously over the past two decades while supposedly under stress from global warming. Somehow they have not only survived but thrived.
The biggest problem with studying the survivability of species has to be somehow excluding the natural cycle most live through. How do you determine what is going to happen to cicadas when they have a natural seven year cycle? Hawks, coyotes, and owls have the same kind of natural cycle in conjunction with prey animals like rabbits, squirrels, deer, and mice. When predators go up prey goes down followed by predators going down and prey going up. This is complicated even more by natural weather cycles, e.g. bad winters vs moderate winters.
I know you can allow for confounding variables but how do you know what the confounding variables are without field observations taken over a multi-decade period?
Once again, global averages tell you little about how insects and animals react on a regional basis. If global warming means milder winters then that *enhances* the survivability of most species, it doesn’t hurt it. Lower maximum temperatures will also enhance the survivability of most species, it doesn’t hurt it. A global average tells you nothing about what is going to happen in winter vs summer.
It’s apparent from most of these studies, including from the IPCC, that they assume the average global temperature going up means we are going to see the earth turn into a cinder – an assumption that simply cannot be made from a global average temperature. The average can just as easily be going up from a moderating environment – higher minimums and lower maximums. We could be heading into a Garden of Eden and those assuming the average can only go up by maximums increasing will miss it all!
OMG, will folks pay attention and check their facts? Trump still has not “pulled out” of Paris. !!
He simply refused to stop paying massive amounts of taxpayer’s money into the UN Green Slush Fund with which they are attempting to install an unelected , unaccountable world government.
would implementing the Green New Deal (if it even passed) be too little, too late?
Should have been answered along the lines of “it would be plenty enough to create hell on Earth”.
When the IPCC abandoned traditional expression of confidence (as probability or percent) they revealed the political and non-scientific nature of their process. In their terms “very high confidence” equates to > 95%. Very low confidence equates to less than 5%. But this avoids stating the very low confidence as a very high confidence that whatever is being claimed won’t happen. But a layman looks at some dire prediction like 3 meters sea level rise by 2100 as quite likely even when presented as a very low confidence prediction. And of course medium confidence is seen as much more likely since its two whole confidence levels above the minimum – even though it actually means “could go either way, we don’t have a clue. Kind of like a weather forecaster saying the chance of rain tomorrow is 40 to 60%.
In all cases the naïve public sees only an ever growing list of negative consequences which all have some confidence attached by IPCC experts that they will happen. Here’s how the IPCC confidence levels should be understood.
Very High = Pretty sure it will happen
High = More likely than not
Medium = Haven’t got a clue
Low = Not very likely
Very Low = Pretty sure it won’t happen
Here’s are easy predictions:
If we are lucky enough to see 1 degree more warming before the next downward trend, it will be >100 % positive. Crops yields would continue “up” from more favorable growing temperatures and longer growing seasons (on top of CO2 fertilization). Hurricane total energies will decline (based on a lower temp gradient between arctic and tropics). Severe Tornados will continue to decline (for same reason). Droughts will continue to decline (more moisture in the air. Droughts are worse in colder climates). Peak summer temperatures will continue to decline (# of days above 100, 90, 80 have been declining for 70 years…a lot). The Sahara will continue to shrink. The Arctic Ice cap may disappear for a few weeks at most…negative feedback from open waters under 6 months of dark skys guarantee ice most of the year. Greenland Ice will continue a slow decline (as it did in the first half of the 20th century). Sea level rise will not accelerate. Floods may get slightly worse. Projects for flood control should be accelerated. Winters will be less severe and heating costs will be significantly less. Winter icy road conditions will get better…lowering transportation equipment maintenance costs.
The last half century has been “THE BEST OF CLIMATE TIMES” in all recorded history. Thwre has been none of the freezing climate before 1800 and none of the searing dry heat of the 1930’s. We should expect more of the same good climate until solar and ocean cycles produce Dust Bowl conditions or “Summer without a Summer” conditions again.
75 years of this will make the world $80 Trillion richer…if we can keep the Climate Fraud Cabal out of our wallets.
Only IDIOTS would assume that Climate Variability is over…and trends over the last 70 years indicate no rapid temperature rise will result from CO2 effects.