Lakes worldwide are experiencing more severe algal blooms

Climate change is likely hampering recovery efforts
Carnegie Institution for Science
Washington, DC– The intensity of summer algal blooms has increased over the past three decades, according to a first-ever global survey of dozens of large, freshwater lakes, which was conducted by Carnegie’s Jeff Ho and Anna Michalak and NASA’s Nima Pahlevan and published by Nature.
Reports of harmful algal blooms–like the ones that shut down Toledo’s water supply in 2014 or led to states of emergency being declared in Florida in 2016 and 2018–are growing. These aquatic phenomena are harmful either because of the intensity of their growth, or because they include populations of toxin-producing phytoplankton. But before this research effort, it was unclear whether the problem was truly getting worse on a global scale. Likewise, the degree to which human activity –including agriculture, urban development, and climate change–was contributing to this problem was uncertain.
“Toxic algal blooms affect drinking water supplies, agriculture, fishing, recreation, and tourism,” explained lead author Ho. “Studies indicate that just in the United States, freshwater blooms result in the loss of $4 billion each year.”
Despite this, studies on freshwater algal blooms have either focused on individual lakes or specific regions, or the period examined was comparatively short. No long-term global studies of freshwater blooms had been undertaken until now.
Ho, Michalak, and Pahlevan used 30 years of data from NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey’s Landsat 5 near-Earth satellite, which monitored the planet’s surface between 1984 and 2013 at 30 meter resolution, to reveal long-term trends in summer algal blooms in 71 large lakes in 33 countries on six continents. To do so, they created a partnership with Google Earth Engine to process and analyze more than 72 billion data points.
“We found that the peak intensity of summertime algal blooms increased in more than two-thirds of lakes but decreased in a statistically significant way in only six of the lakes,” Michalak explained. “This means that algal blooms really are getting more widespread and more intense, and it’s not just that we are paying more attention to them now than we were decades ago.”
Although the trend towards more-intense blooms was clear, the reasons for this increase seemed to vary from lake to lake, with no consistent patterns among the lakes where blooms have gotten worse when considering factors such as fertilizer use, rainfall, or temperature. One clear finding, however, is that among the lakes that improved at any point over the 30-year period, only those that experienced the least warming were able to sustain improvements in bloom conditions. This suggests that climate change is likely already hampering lake recovery in some areas.
“This finding illustrates how important it is to identify the factors that make some lakes more susceptible to climate change,” Michalak said. “We need to develop water management strategies that better reflect the ways that local hydrological conditions are affected by a changing climate.”
If we just wait a few weeks, some real scientist will be able to reveal to us the true cause of this severe algal bloom and it will turn out to be something other than the ubiquitous “Climate Change”
So all other factors get put to one side in favour of a tentative link to “climate change”.
Fertiliser run-off is pretty obvious main cause if any of the constituents are the limiting nutrient of algae’s ecosystem which they often are. The effect of 0.1 deg/ decade on growth is very unlikely to change anything in a measurable way.
Instead of doing objective work they are just looking to promote yet another thing they can claim is “linked to climate change”.
Here the discrimination between anthropogenic general causes and CO2 increase is essential.
The environmental movement takes a “It must be stopped at any/all cost” approach simply because they are always dealing with spending OPM.
The blooms are almost certainly anthropogenic in cause… that is, nutrient run-offs.
But little if nothing to do with elevated CO2 as casual.
And NOAA’s rural-located CRN stations show little if any warming in the US lower-48 over the last decade.
The study notes “recovery” is slowed by warmer temps.
But again are warmer water temps due to CO2-GW (not likely) or is heightened water temps due to power generation heated cooling water discharge increases?
And then there are obvious cost:benefit problems with these studies.
“Studies indicate that just in the United States, freshwater blooms result in the loss of $4 billion each year.”
What is the benefit-cost of trying to stop them? What are the economic benefits of agricultural fertilizer use and the benefit-cost of alternative strategies to stop agricultural run-offs? Likely they far exceed $4Billion in the aggregate from higher produce costs to diminished agricultural production that far exceeds $4 Billion. If the costs to benefits directly stop these problems exceeds that cost, then alternative adaptation/mitigation strategies are warranted.
This is algal bloom problem presentation is similar to Social Cost of Carbon illegitimate exercise employed by past EPA administrations where no fossil fuel and CO2-benefits were calculated in a trade-off study. Simply all “CO2” costs were one-sided presentations without the enormous benefits of fossil fuel usage or enhanced CO2 fertilization effects.
And while there may be no “up-side” to an algal bloom in a lake, the costs for any proposed remedies to stopping it must be considered.
Wasn’t Florida due to human farming? The red bloom? They always have to add, climate change 😐
Likewise, the degree to which human activity –including agriculture, urban development, and “climate change” – was contributing to this problem was uncertain.
Take the lakes that experienced severe `bloom` and believe it may be caused by `climate change` , look backwards at images captured 30 years ago by satellites.
# 1 check the population change in the area
# 2 check the change in farming in the area
# 3 check for changes in recreational use of the lake
# 4 check the water temperature to an accuracy commensurate with the believed climate change over that period
# 5 check the level / size of the lake for any change
# 6 check for cloud cover and precipitation 2 weeks prior to bloom in each area
# 7 find the lakes that were negatively affected in `bloom` and check the water temperature
write a separate report indicating correlation and non correlation between climate change and rate of growth of blooms
did I get the grant money ?
Uh oh! What have we here?: “One clear finding, however, is that among the lakes that improved at any point over the 30-year period, only those that experienced the least warming were able to sustain improvements in bloom conditions.“. There was obviously no clear trend of the lakes that warmed getting more algal blooms, because if there had been they would obviously have said so.
And just how many of the lakes were involved in their “clear finding”? Well, they say: “We found that the peak intensity of summertime algal blooms increased in more than two-thirds of lakes but decreased in a statistically significant way in only six of the lakes“. So the very small part of the sample that they sort of dismiss – – is the same very small sample on which they base their one and only “clear finding”.
I wonder how accurate their analysis of fertiliser use was. Actually, I wonder how accurate the whole thing was, and how much confirmation bias is built into it. And I’d like to know a bit more about those [lakes] that experienced the least warming – how was the lake warming measured; did they measure the lake itself or use a nearby weather station? If the former, could the algae have caused the temperature increase? If the latter, could the station’s UHE (Urban Heat Effect) have the same source as the lake’s warming? It doesn’t look like the study should have had any “clear finding”.
Mike, I fear you have missed the TWO clear findings.
(1) It’s worse than we thunk.
(2) Send more money.
Allow me to advance a hypothesis.
First, data points I have noticed which suggest the hypothesis:
Point #1
Field ecologists who go out into the field to study ecology tend to find answers to questions which do not involve “Global Warming” or “Climate Change”.
Point #2
Field ecologists who select a study methodology which allows them to stay comfortably indoors, in this case analyzing archived satellite imagery, tend to invoke GW or CC to explain their findings.
Hypothesis:
The probability of a researcher to use GW or CC to explain results is inversely proportional to the amount of time they spend out in the field making observations and taking measurements.
A hypothesis has been advanced, let us begin testing.
Theory guides, Experiment decides.
Heretic!
The lakes which warm most need to have that warming explained, those least warming ditto. It might be that lake warming is caused by pollution that has a side effect of causing plankton blooms – something that lowers albedo while increasing nutrients. Or perhaps increased nutrient and the albedo decreasing factor are a consequence of location – near sewage outfall would be one such situation.
Sewage out falls feed plankton and smooth water surfaces.
The researchers might usefully look at Emeliania Huxleyi blooms in the ocean. Are they changing in number and, more importantly, start date and duration.
JF
First Evah study, but it’s getting worse…..Is it just me?