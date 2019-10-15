Aussie Left Retreating from Vote Losing Climate Extremism?

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
After snatching defeat from the jaws of victory with unaffordably extreme climate policies, a leading Aussie opposition politician has shocked colleagues by suggesting they ditch their current position, and copy the winning party’s far less ambitious climate policies.
Labor MPs condemn suggestion they adopt Coalition climate change policy
Joel Fitzgibbon’s climate change ‘settlement’ is rejected but Labor will allow the government’s ‘big stick’ energy policy to pass
Katharine Murphy Political editor
Mon 14 Oct 2019 20.15 AEDT
Joel Fitzgibbon has copped a blast in the left and right caucus meetings for declaring Labor should adopt the Coalition’s Paris emissions reduction target rather than pursue ambitious cuts to carbon pollution.
The internal unrest came as the shadow cabinet was expected to sign off on Monday night on a shift in Labor’s attitude to the controversial “big stick” policy of the Morrison government.
Labor opposed the government’s policy in the last parliament to create a “big stick” power breaking up big energy companies if they engaged in price gouging. But it is now, assuming shadow cabinet and caucus approval, expected to allow the legislation to pass, having received assurances it will not be used as a backdoor means of privatising state-owned assets.
Fitzgibbon, the shadow resources minister, who suffered a significant swing against him in his coalmining seat in the Hunter Valley in the May election, used a speech to the Sydney Institute last week to argue the ALP should offer “a political and policy settlement” on climate policy “to make 28% the target by 2030”.
The unanticipated foray from the senior New South Wales rightwinger prompted internal uproar, and the shadow climate change minister, Mark Butler, promptly declared Labor would not adopt Tony Abbott’s suboptimal target.
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2019/oct/14/labor-mps-condemn-suggestion-they-adopt-coalition-climate-change-policy
Joel Fitzgibbon was attacked by many of his colleagues – but not all. The shadow prime minister was careful to avoid direct criticism of one of his key supporters.
30 thoughts on “Aussie Left Retreating from Vote Losing Climate Extremism?”
Throwing traditional Labor voters under the bus in their endeavours to hold a clutch of gentrified inner city seats that are under threat from the trendy bourgeois party, the Greens.
Sad.
And the Labor pollies don’t realize that when they bang on about “targets”, that’s exactly what they’re making themselves to the voters.
Joel Fitzgibbon represents a traditional coal mining area which used to vote strongly for the Labour Party. He got a flogging at the last election as voters realised that the strong anti-coal policy would cost their jobs. It was the same in Queensland where strong mining areas, some previously safe Labour seats, turned to the Liberal-National coalition.
Before the election the left-leaning media, especially the ABC, touted it as the climate change election, because they expected Labour to win and to bring in some extreme policies. Ater the election which told politicians exactly what the people think about climate change, they back-pedalled on that.
The Labour Party has to work out whether it supports the working class or the inner suburban elites. They don’t seem to have addressed that.
It was all very personal to him, he suffered 9% swing against him in the election in a supposedly safe labor seat (he got the safe seat because he is a powerbroker in the party for the ALP’s Centre Unity faction).
And in addition to this post;
https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/albanese-stalls-on-making-climate-commitment-as-party-moves-on-climate-emergency-20191015-p530zh.html
So much time and effort is being wasted on this boondoggle “emergency” while 160,000 FAMILIES are homeless in “rich” Australia.
That is because their homes have been taken by migrants & refugees.
We have a national election here in Canada in a few days with the probability of a coalition result, (flip a coin to guess what combo), so it will be interesting to see how the taste of the koolade being peddled by the (mostly) warmist compliant media will affect the results.
Fitzgibbon, where is Dan Cody?
There is currently a push for the ALP and the Greens to declare a “Climate Emergency” as reported by Andrew Bolt.
https://www.skynews.com.au/details/_6094887839001
Fortunately the attempt failed – defeated by the Morrison Govt in the Senate. Excellent!
Didn’t they go through this already? Kev Krudd, Julia Gillard?
Been there, done that?
Worked out terribly, but it is going to work now?
Following the surpriseelection outcome, further damage has been done to “The Cause” in Australia, by the Extinction Rebellion phenomenon which blocked city streets, and interfered with cars and pedestrians trying to get to work. Normal people could not see any sense in the ludicrous antics of the ‘Climate Change’ adherents and just wished that they would go back to school or go out and get a job. The Climate Faction is doing a lot of good work by shooting itself in the foot or in fact, both feet.
Yes it is amazing how badly they have misread what the reaction would be. Not only is the message not cutting thru but they are hardening resistance from those in the centre and alienate folks on the right.
I posted in another thread but worth posting again.
One man’s opinion about XR…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Yh2Xp6tvZA
He sums them up pretty well IMO.
I discussed it briefly at work the other day. Previously when I had brought up skepticism of the CAGW view, I was generally met with disbelief that anyone could hold such a silly view (except for our semi-retired technical lead, who is smart enough to know better). This time, there was quiet nodding and enthusiastic agreement from my boss (the CEO).
The Climate Mongo’s of XR are having a sizable effect, just not the one they expected. Which makes sense as they aren’t too good at analysing the probable effects of their actions.
Sadly, it will not be possible for rational thought to survive for long in the context of an irrational fear of the consequences of the industrial revolution which has served as the fountain of irrational environmental fearology of the farangs since the industrial revolution and still does more than 5 generations later.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/10/14/racism/
Typical the cure is worse than the concocted disease and everyone is starting to realize it.
The writer here, Katharine Murphy — Political Editor, gives away her science ignorance when she uses the term “carbon pollution.”
And then her use of “suboptimal target” nonsense is further evidence that the entire Aussie Left wing is clueless how little Australia’s entire CO2 emissions matter in the global emissions growth over the next 30 years.
There are people in Australia who still claim CO2 concentration is much much higher than ~413ppm/v (Even when posting links to NASA data), is choking breathable air (Yes, really!) and is not required by plants even though the chemical equation for photosynthesis is given.
There’s no fixing stupid.
The voters simply must vote them out of office.
World has big government problem . Lobbyists are greedy: they want more subsidies, entitlements, government spending and regulations that end up to their pockets. Propaganda driven sheeple are deceived to support politicians that promise easy solutions, free stuff and punish more successful people.
Green populism results in financial crises when governments spend over their means. Totalitarian rule is the next step before popular uprising.
“Totalitarian rule is the next step before popular uprising.”
One does not establish a dictatorship in order to safeguard a revolution; one makes a revolution in order to establish a dictatorship.
— George Orwell
Modern examples to wit: Venezuela, Cuba, Zimbabwe, Mao’s Cultural revolution, the Kim’s NorK, ….
The dictatorship will do everything it can to crush a democratic inspired rebellion in order to survive. Mass murdering its own people included. Machiavelli is as relevant today as his words in “The Prince” were 500 years ago during the Renaissance.
Machiavellian Principles are the essential guiding rules today’s Left with their climate religion propaganda in their quest for political power. If they are ever able to achieve dominance over Western democratic institutions, they will not relinquish it without a fight reminiscent of the US Civil War or the French Revolution.
I believe my Canadian neighbors are about to punish the political left in their upcoming election. Canadians aren’t all poorer, because Justdim Trudope wore blackface … they’re all poorer because of carbon taxes. Oh … and unequal “equalization”.
I hope you’re right.
Ditto.
I’m guessing we get a Conservative minority government, because while the Conservative leader is as much of a waste of space as Trudeau, Conservative voters are more motivated to vote Trudeau out than Liberals are to vote him in.
If, God forbid, he wins, it’s well past time to start working on secession from Ottawa.
Ya know … Canada IS a big-ass country. Why … you could probably fit 12 European Countries into Alberta alone!? I see secession as thoroughly viable, if not essential for vast swaths of the Canadian prairie
There’s really no reason for Canada to exist anymore. It used to be that the West provided the resources to the East which produced stuff in factories to send to the West in return. Now the West provides the taxes which allow the East to run big deficits to pay for welfare while supporting policies that undermine the Western economy.
The sooner the West gets out, the better. A Trudeau win will just push it faster, because we’ll have to get out before he destroys our culture and economy completely.
Brings to mind the old W.C.Fields movie, “The Millionaire,” where a wealthy man who doesn’t like his family decides to give a million dollars each to strangers picked out of the phone book. In one vignette a man who has received a death sentence for bank robbery gets the check as he sits on Death Row just prior to his execution. Will our Aussie mates get the check in time to appeal this climate insanity they are being sentenced to, or will it arrive too late to keep them from decades of economic misery? It is truly terrible when pseudo-scientific religious fanatics take power anywhere. Ask the “witches” of Salem and Europe!
The virtue signalling political class has run its course. Normal people, whose prime objective is to survive, improve their situation and bring up their family in a healthy positive environment, free from chaos and fear, know, what is being presented by the likes of the Greens and the XR activists, is a false understanding of real world conditions.
The self proclaimed leaders of the mass hysteria movement, presenting themselves as saviours, are simply washed up hippies with pointless lives who want to destroy the things they can never have, because they refuse to put in the work to achieve anything,
The most disturbing thing we are seeing, is the indoctrination of children, the vile leaders of this anarchy then putting them at the sharp end of the scam designed to deconstruct stable society. In what sane social construct does a sixteen year old child with issues, get to advise anyone about anything?
You have to see this nonsense happening in front of your own eyes to understand just how manipulative evil people are, and just how vulnerable to that manipulation children and people with boring pointless lives, are.
We have arrived, here in the UK at the ludicrous position, where the Socialist Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, is criticising his own police force, the Met, who have taken the decision to ban XR demonstrations. Khan is the Mayor responsible for policing the Capital and is the man responsible for allowing knife crime to reach such a devastating position, there are more deaths from knife attacks in London this year, that there are murders in New York!!
He wants to allow XR to continue to destroy commerce in London? You have to ask the obvious question….
It’s a trap,
Every election is now a climate change election, because the progressive left will never forgo an opportunity to implement their global agenda of increasing taxes along with ever larger and more intrusive governments.