Why are Extinction Rebellion so into White Face? Eric Worrall / 11 hours ago October 14, 2019 Guest essay by Eric Worrall So much white… Things are getting v spooky at the Drown In in Melbourne today, doot doot.#ExtinctionRebellion #SpringRebellion @ExtinctionR pic.twitter.com/NV3SzwXLdG— Extinction Rebellion Australia (@XRebellionAus) October 13, 2019 The Swedish chapter of the Red Rebel Brigade will make their first appearance at our major action in #Malmö on Saturday. #FloodTheStreets #ExtinctionRebellion More info https://t.co/a9MR0Mp0jt pic.twitter.com/eAApYaebcL— Extinction Rebellion Sverige (@ExtinctionR_SV) August 18, 2019 Zombie 🧟♀️🧟♂️ die-in in Rome because extinction is coming due to government inaction on the climate & ecological emergency, @ExtinctionRoma, @ItalyRebellion, #ExtinctionRebellion. #RebelForLife against the government inaction with us.Unisciti a noi: https://t.co/AaqJfYQ8TK pic.twitter.com/UcS9P4aFZ3— Extinction Rebellion ⌛️ (@ExtinctionR) March 23, 2019 Waterloo Bridge #extinctionrebellion attitude; (this is @1nvisibleCircus) peaceful, super family friendly here… Come and join the #extinctionrebellion pic.twitter.com/BymcBEHXyp— Extinction Rebellion London (@XRLondon) April 17, 2019 Airport expansions are 'brain dead' thinking by government personnel in the pockets of corporations & extension (of runways & airports) equal extinction. #RebelForLife: https://t.co/kDI5b74BAUPhotos: @ExtinctionNZ pic.twitter.com/Nj26Gvdli3— Extinction Rebellion ⌛️ (@ExtinctionR) March 4, 2019 etc.
60 thoughts on “Why are Extinction Rebellion so into White Face?”
Because it’s “whitey” telling Mister Dark Man how to behave and “what’s good for him,” because it is “Science” based.
Like Eugenics. Victims of eugenics simply didn’t realize that whitey was doing it for their own good.
Cousin on my Native side was sterilized for the Crime of;”Fertile while native.”
So that Eugenics thing hasn’t gone away. You have said what i’ve said for years..
Hello Brian Valentine
I think you’re right on! with your racism comment
Here are some thoughts on that issue
though not as concise as yours
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/10/14/racism/
Probably because it’s getting closer to Halloween. I wonder how many trick or treater I’ll get who are dressed up as pro extinction nutjobs.
Hmm. Should I buy a case of Gorilla Glue to hand out?
GG is urethane glue and slooow. Use super-stupid glue.
Because they’re mimes? Mimes trapped in a glass box of their own limited imaginations. Trapped by their own “settled” beliefs.
Yes, this is a problem of mimes, a poor player. We shouldn’t normalize diversity (i.e. color judgment), whether its white face, black face, male, female, etc.
Perhaps because they have so little of reality to say it is best mimed.
Two of our students were called out on the carpet and suspended by the Dean for Halloween costumes which featured black-face Al Jolson-style make-up a number of years before I retired. Fortunately for these individuals, there is no accountability for their theatrics, yet.
Speaking of no-accountability types, Jane Fonda won’t need much clown-white to look like a deer in the headlights these days.
White and tight. Can you tell she has the same plastic surgeon as Cher?
Perhaps they should protest real extinction, you know like wars?
Or unnecessary deaths from inadequately heated houses.
Life it too easy for these people.
So they look to clownish obsessions to bring existential meaning into their lives.
Or any sort of meaning to their lives.
Pat there is some semblance Of truth to your comment. Each new generations lives get easier and easier as human beings thrive. Idle free time can be both a blessing and a curse.
Because they are zombies
Since when do Zombies have white faces, they are usually depicted as grotesque with blood?
Very well put, Brian. Thank you. Fully agree.
I am composing a post on this subject. It should be ready sometime this afternoon Thailand time. Will write again then and leave the link here for you.
Don’t worry they’re recruiting token black and brown protesters as we speak.
Next ER protest will focus on ‘diversity’.
Unfortunately blacks prefer alcohol to dope so recruiting right now is a tad frustrating for ER management . . .
Just throw buckets of blood over them. It’s very clear they desperately want to be red.
They didn’t get the Jonestown Kool-Aid recipe quite right, hence all the white faces and green vomit.
So they’re trying to engage in performance art or something? And they have no idea what they’re doing, but they do look ridiculous. The red costumes are interesting: herd mentality personified. Same with the other stuff: they can’t act alone, but must be part of a herd of some kind.
Now, if you have a moment, what is the psychology behind being part of a herd????
Herd? Shouldn’t it be flock?
Re the red costumes. They are either left over art class costumes, or somebody has gone to a lot of effort to make them. They are detailed and intricate, and a good quality material by the looks too.
Early men hunted in packs, forming a long line, then encircling an area and closing the gap to entrap game. This required coordinated movement by everyone along the circle, but such coordination is instinctual. The key was that everyone had to move at the speed of the slowest member of the pack. Similarly, modern mobs have an IQ equal to that of the stupidest member. This is built into us by generations of evolution.
I think you have to divide the lowest IQ by the number in the group.
If these clowns were to put on dark makeup, they would be accused of blackface, and assumed to be racists. So how is this OK?
Few people complained [ though might have wondered wtf ?] when Michael Jackson went whiteface
Apparently it is called cultural appropriation. So much for performing Shakespeare’s Othello.
Well have a Gentile merchant of Venice. Harold Smith and Juliette, if performed in London. As Jordan Peterson points out, they can never go too far.
Mikes hit the nail on the head, they are a mindless collective of infantile fools who like to watch zombie movies and only needed an excuse to don the zombie makeup and play with the other childish cretins.
I say its time to get the chainsaws out and complete their zombie movie fantasy with blood and guts flying everywhere.
Its all to do with science, paint your face white and you reflect more of the sun’s rays back into space, bit like painting the roads and roofs all white to save the planet!
That’s hilarious 🙂
One man’s opinion about XR…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Yh2Xp6tvZA
He sums them up pretty well IMO.
We must encourage more of this behavior from the climate insane.
It both helps to recognize them and for the sane middle to realize how lunatic fringe this Leftist movement is.
Unlike the SciFi movies, you won’t need special glasses to see these idiots walking among us if they continue on with this behavior.
https://quirkybibliophile.files.wordpress.com/2013/07/they-live1.jpg
So please XR, carry on.
Precisely. Never interrupt your enemy while he’s making a mistake. I thought we saw plenty of dancing idiots at Woodstock. Maybe the drug-taking was the same, but now it’s all about hate. It’s amazing how young generations can convince themselves to act in a degrading manner and think opposite.
https://youtu.be/tDHobSnCL3Y
Anyone else catch this gem?
Sending positive vibes to my partner who’s been arrested during today’s #ExtinctionRebellion protest in London. Looks like he’ll be spending the night in a police cell. Just for the record, he’s not an ‘uncooperative crusty’, whatever that means, he’s a #UEA professor.
he’s not an ‘uncooperative crusty’, whatever that means, he’s a #UEA professor
what’s the difference?
They probably are attempting to imitate kabuki theater, because it’s “cool” I guess, or maybe there’s some deeper meaning. Whatever. They’re total idiots, so who cares?
Related – Margaret Atwood, an author made successful for taking existing progressive attitudes towards childbirth and family* and blaming them on evil Right Wing Extremists, was recently announced as joint winner of the Booker Prize.
Ya, if you are into that sort of thing.
As part of an Instragram post reporting on this there was a photo of young Margaret gleefully pressing a XR badge against her head.
There you go. Make of it what you will.
* The Handmaiden’s Tale is about women being forced into becoming surrogate mothers for the important people. In the real world surrogate mothers are considered perfectly acceptable, not just for people who for medical reasons cannot give birth, but also for couples who for personal reasons want children without the annoyance involved. This is progressive, apparently, and allows women the ‘choice’ of how they use and see their own bodies. Apparently.
So in the real world it is pro choice and good. In Atwood’s land it is middle aged right wing white men and bad. Also Christians, because Atwood wanted to have the bad people religiously justified in their actions but couldn’t think of any real world religion that treats women as third rate citizens. Christianity it is then.
Rent a womb for professionals, couplets, etc. Sperm banks for professionals, couplets, etc. There has been tremendous progress.
And, the first choice: abstinence. The second choice: prevention. The third choice: adoption. The fourth choice: compassion. The nth choice, Pro-Choice: the wicked solution. Clinical cannibalism if the parts are profitable. Of course, there are edge cases: rape or perhaps rape-rape, which is why women are advised to manage risk, and both women and men are advised to pursue responsible relationships. Normalize behaviors with redeeming value to humanity, society, and the individual. Tolerate what can be tolerated. Reject what’s left.
Margaret Atwood is one of the authors of the real extinction rebellion. For some time the birth rate in Canada and other developed nations has not been at replacement which causes the economists in those countries to promote the importation of competitive labour from more fecund countries. In particularly logic challenged jurisdictions like Quebec, abortion is commonly used as birth control (https://torontosun.com/2014/05/15/sky-high-quebec-abortion-rates-worry-researchers/wcm/614c17e6-dcf8-4e13-9051-5fc2e70d58a8). Female sterility is on the rise in developed nations due in part to delayed parenthood and the rise in STDs like chlamydia (https://www.cdc.gov/std/infertility/default.htm). Male fertility is declining likely in part due to environmental oestrogen including that derived from birth control pills. How ironic that in Margaret Atwood’s world (mind?) men are the cause of the story relevant problems while in the real world some of the biggest problems related to the reproduction crisis are arguably a direct result of feminist policy. An extinction that really warrants rebellion?
A little O/T, but the federal Labor Party (the Opposition) in Australia has just announced:
“Opposition’s climate spokesman Mark Butler told colleagues during a caucus meeting on Tuesday morning he would lodge a motion for debate in Parliament declaring the climate emergency.” (ref: The Sydney Morning Herald, 15 Oct 2019).
As I understand it, this matter is important because I have seen several recent reports where climate activists have successfully used the legal defence of ‘necessity’ to avoid guilt for various crimes committed whilst agitating about ‘climate change’, based on the existance of some kind of official ’emergency’ that necessitates citizens breaking one or more laws in reponse to the so-called ’emergency’.
I immediately wrote to my federal MP in the Morrison government to alert him to this nefarious plan, and to urge him and his party to strongly oppose the declaration of such an ’emergency’ at every level of our government.
Read the number of comments (Yes, I know a biased moderation team at the SMH) in support of this new call.
Thanks, Patrick. Unfortunately the comments are paywalled – I only saw the headline. I rarely read the SMH – it is sooo Left-wing (and its readers as well) that it leaves a bad taste in my mouth. But I sincerely hope that our PM understands the trick they are trying to pull and knocks it flat.
Soooo…..if I get caught doing 150+MPH on the motorway, (not that I’d DREAM of doing anything so evil….), all I have to tell the police is that it’s OK to break the law because I have to get home, like, now and murder my children because, you know, climate change and hey presto! Scott free! It’s worth thinking about….
It’s interesting that one of the countries that reports very high temperatures in the summer is India. Nevertheless, as reported on WUWT, India looks as if it will be expanding its coal production by nearly 50% to meet energy requirements. Evidently they don’t believe the CO2 climate driver story. Actions say more than professions of belief.
Yes, it is apparent that no-one outside the Anglo Saxon countries, Scandinavia and Germany believes in CAGW.
And even in those countries, we have lots of claims to believe, lots of intolerance for any expressions of skepticism…. but very little policy action of the kind that, if those claiming to believe were genuine, they would consider urgent and essential.
This is probably the single most important observation to take into account when analyzing the climate movement in the West.
What requires explanation is why the movement demands actions which it predicts will have no effect on the problem, while refusing to advocate actions which according to its own theories are urgently necessary and would be effective.
Why, for instance, do we want to cover the North Sea with wind turbines, rather than abolish the ICE automobile? Why do we want to reduce emissions in countries only accounting for a small percentage of them, and where its shrinking as a percentage, and declining in abosolute terms, while refusing to demand that countries which are a huge percentage of global emissions, and rising, make any reductions?
Get specific. Why is it that it was so important to demolish Didcot coal fired power station in the UK, when China has several hundred Didcots installed right now, and is planning on installing several hundred more?
Strikes me they’ve been watching too much Game of Thrones – they look like the Red Witch – mixed up with the Walking Dead and the Handmaid’s Tale. Sad sacks sucked into popular fantasy culture.
Not sure what this XR guy’s been watching
https://twitter.com/JWSpry/status/1183274731992055808
When ignorance meets self-righteousness, this is the result.
We don’t often find positives in the oncoming winter but this year, we will be celebrating the ever deeper snow and extended cold expected and forecast. The chance of these XR types demonstrating in minus deg F temps is zero. On the down side, the forecast was put out by NASA, so it might just have been made up data….
Haven’t seen any of these zombies on Tiananmen Square in Bejing. Even though there’s megatons of climate agitation required in China.
Because they are so stupid that they don’t even know they are.
Peter Hitchens writes:
I have yet to get one of them to respond to this simple point. We recently closed and demolished Didcot ‘A’ coal-fired power station, an efficient, reasonably modern plant with a generating capacity of about 1.44 gigawatts.
Why? Why not at least mothball it? But no such caution is allowed in the great cause of cutting CO2 emissions.
Look at the facts: an enormous 259 gigawatts (180 Didcots) of new coal-fired capacity are under development in China. That’s on top of the 993 gigawatts of coal-burning capacity China already possesses (690 Didcots).
Perhaps the most dispiriting version of it is to be seen in the painted, beatific faces of the red-robed mime-artists who are to be found on so many of the demonstrations demanding that this country commits economic suicide
+6
Perhaps the most dispiriting version of it is to be seen in the painted, beatific faces of the red-robed mime-artists who are to be found on so many of the demonstrations demanding that this country commits economic suicide
The UK’s whole electrical generation capacity, in all forms of power, is 85 gigawatts (59 Didcots). If we gave up using electricity entirely, it would make no difference at all to the impact of Chinese coal burning on the atmosphere.
None. Not any. Zero. If we completely abolish all our fossil-fuel generation, including gas, it would likewise not matter in the slightest – except to us, our economy and our standard of living.
China’s planned increase, yes, increase, in coal power is three times the size of our whole electricity-generation industry – wind, nuclear gas, and all. India is also increasing coal generation and last March reached a coal capacity of 200 gigawatts (139 Didcots).
Quite.
What? White face and not-so-white hands and neck? Poor theatrics.
Because white hoods are so last century
All those day-glo freaks who used to paint the face
They’ve joined the human race
Some things will never change
(Son, you were mistaken)
You are obsolete
Look at all the white men on the street
They probably ordered those costumes from amazon, ironic!