BBC: Its Important to Let Climate Worriers Talk About Murdering Their Own Children

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Dr. Willie Soon; According to experts interviewed by the BBC, its important to provide parents worried about eco-doom with a safe space to talk about their darkest thoughts, even thoughts about murdering their children, otherwise they just bottle up these feelings and repress them.
The harm from worrying about climate change
By Christine Ro
10th October 2019
Worry about climate change is affecting more people as global warming becomes more apparent around the world. But there is a solution that can help improve this anxiety and slow climate breakdown at the same time, writes Christine Ro.
…
In one study of a programme called Carbon Conversations, which involves group discussion and activity to reduce climate impacts, half of participants said that the programme helped them face their worries about climate change. And greater emotional engagement was associated with more change in habits. This showed the linked benefits of feeling part of a community, reckoning with difficult feelings, and taking constructive measures.
This kind of research has been put into practice at New York University’s Environmental Health Clinic, which prescribes climate-friendly actions and group activities to its visitors. “There’s less space for anxiety emotionally when you take practical steps,” Hickman notes.
This is true even for extreme feelings. Hickman has counselled parents who fantasise about killing their children, out of fear of the climate-ravaged future. But she calmly points out that history is rife with examples of parents preparing to end their children’s lives in order to protect them. “If we disallow those feelings, we’re just driving them back into the unconscious,” Hickman argues.
The parents who confess these dark thoughts to her aren’t actually going to act on them, she believes, and it’s important for them to have a safe, shame-free mental space to express the depth of their anxiety. Psychotherapy and other psychology tools can help people become more comfortable with the uncertainty that is inevitable when it comes to climate change.
“One of the routes through the anxiety is to engage with your grief and your sense of loss,” Hickman says.
…Read more: https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20191010-how-to-beat-anxiety-about-climate-change-and-eco-awareness
History has plenty of examples of people who believed in crazy actually acting out their nightmares, like the Jonestown mass suicide, in which 605 adults fed cyanide to 304 children and then themselves, so I’m not sure I share Hickman’s optimism that the climate worrier parents he treats will never act on their murderous impulses.
94 thoughts on “BBC: Its Important to Let Climate Worriers Talk About Murdering Their Own Children”
See “Illustrated Man” by Ray Bradbury movie w Rod Steiger.
The Mist
https://youtu.be/5s7XG0eEHSk
I hate the ending!
Fantastic ending – the biggest threat is despair.
I agree, I didn’t like the movie ending at all. In the book and movie the main character David Drayton was the guy who doesn’t give up, yet in the movie version he does give up in the end, well before all hope is lost, just before rescue.
I remember reading Stephen King liked the movie ending.
The BBC does way more than any other entity in the UK to inspire Project Fear in its wide range of trigger issues, climate change now fighting with Brexit for the coveted top spot.
Let ’em bang on. The crazier they sound, the quicker this entire cult gets outed as froot-loop land. Right about now they’re making ordinary religious lunatics sound reasonable.
The problem is really that people WANT to believe this nonsense. My own MOM still thinks “well, an awful lot of scientists think so” even though I’ve shown her the books, graphs, evidence of doctoring data, etc. But if a greenie NGO sez it it MUST be true . . .
Meanwhile the world ain’t going anyplace.
It is horrific to me that any person could be so insane as to contemplate killing any child. We should recognize that there are about 4% sociopaths in western populations, people who are essentially evil in their intent, and many others who are just “batsh!t crazy”.
It is not OK to contemplate the killing of one’s child – it is aberrant psychotic behaviour, and such people need to get professional help right now!
It is absolutely clear that the global warming/climate change scam is false nonsense, promoted by wolves to stampede the sheep. The promoters of this vile scam belong in jail.
I believe it is the duty of every adult to protect children from harm. It is particularly reprehensible that the global warming alarmists are using children to promote their fraudulent propaganda, and to put children at risk through their false scare tactics.
By pure chance, I was given the opportunity to save up to 300,000 lives in 2016, and I stepped up and did so, notwithstanding the personal risk. About half of these potential victims were children, and that fact has had a profound effect on me.
For two years I was angry that I had to put myself and my family at risk to blow the whistle on the foreign thugs who owned the Mazeppa sour gas project, because the regulatory authorities had badly dropped the ball. One beautiful summer day that all turned around, and now when I see a family with their kids, I occasionally flash-back to 2016 and it feels pretty darned good.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/10/03/south-african-climate-activist-desmond-tutu-calls-for-fossil-fuel-to-be-outlawed/#comment-2813464
[excerpts]
THE MAZEPPA SOUR GAS STORY
I received an award in March 2018 from the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) for averting a potential major sour gas disaster in SE Calgary.
The new foreign owners of the Mazeppa project were running 40% H2S critical sour gas within one mile of populous SE Calgary suburbs and had ceased the required monthly injection of anti-corrosion chemicals into the pipelines seven months earlier, which was extremely dangerous.
Fortunately, I was familiar with the project from decades ago (I was GM of Engineering for a company that formerly owned this project and about 20 others), and someone called me with this vital information. The remarkable coincidence is my confidential informant did not know of my history with this project – he just wanted to talk to someone about his concerns.
The staff at the project were afraid to report the dangerous situation because they feared physical retaliation from the foreign owners, who they believed were violent thugs.
H2S is heavier than air and hugs the ground, and a 0.1% concentration is instantly fatal. I investigated, reported the matter, followed-up and it was made safe. I later learned that some of the critical sour gas pipelines had already experienced minor perforations and leaks.
A safety study done in 2005 estimate the kill radius at 15km, so potential loss of life in a major discharge of H2S in 2016 could have totaled up to 300,000 people, wiping out the SE quadrant of Calgary.
The reprimand by the Alberta Energy Regulator against the foreign owners is the most severe in Alberta history.
– Allan MacRae
____________________________________________
SELECTED REFERENCES TO THE MAZEPPA SOUR GAS THREAT
The reporters got a few minor facts wrong – but no matter.
[end of excerpt]
Allan
Full credit to you for that. Most folks don’t like to stand up and fear of intimidation is a strong deterrent.
Kind regards
Martin
Thank you Martin for your kind words.
I don’t understand why people today are so fearful, and afraid to step up and do the right thing.
My father’s and my grandfather’s generations fought, bled and died in two World Wars – these were real men, worthy of true respect. So many people today are just worms who stand for nothing.
Everybody dies. I’d rather die for a truly worthwhile cause than live for nothing.
Regards, Allan
Common purpose training (brainwashing) in school. The long march though the institutions has paid divi. for the left. Plus sufficient placements of CP in authority to ruin peoples’ lives if the line is not toed.
In a word, “Job”.
Rock the boat & you’re going to be in with the next set of redundancies.
Nitpicking here maybe, but it’s the Climate Crisis and the Brexit Crisis climanrecon, crises that exist only in the heads of politicians, and the wrong halves of climate scientist’s cognitively dissonant heads. Guillotines anyone? The one stop, universal solution.
Fruit loops.
It has recently been revealed that a long running programme of paedophiles engaging in frank group discussions to cure their urges, not only re-lived the events they had engaged in, but gave them new ideas, and titillated others.
I suspect that unless parents are told by these ‘professionals’ that there is, in fact, nothing whatsoever to worry about, explaining the, at best, ambiguous science involved, they will do little more than create more anxiety.
My first thought exactly…..better repressed than to give credence to it
I agree, HotScot, and I also think there is a legal obligation for anyone to report statements regarding stated ideation about killing your children. Whoever this Hickman is they have no right to ignore the danger to these children. JFC, what a mess these idiots are heating up!
Support groups can be really bad if not run properly. link
I am ambivalent about some of the support groups that meet at our church. I can’t put my thumb on it. I just know I wouldn’t be comfortable in those groups. On the other hand AA, for instance, seems like a pretty functional group of folks.
Needed: AA – Alarmist Anonymous
I’ll drink to that ! Good idea.
I have to do something to drown out that nagging feeling of insecurity that these climate extremists will take over the world and destroy our lives !!
Goodness me… The u.n and ipcc have ruined peoples lives. Who ever thinks of murdering their children 😐 ” she believes” they won’t do it, yet its got so bad, the parents need constant therapy in order to not actually kill there children…
Take there children into safe care, its the precortionary principal. Not very scientific is it?
Wouldn’t it make more sense for the parents to do away with themselves, thereby giving their children a future?
Take a ride on a comet?
There is a safe place where these dark thoughts should be openly discussed, it is called in the psychiatrists consulting room.
The last place such deeply disturbing inner thoughts should be discussed, is on a public broadcasting put out to the entire populace.
Only the madness of the BBC could think otherwise.
It’s important to let the self-deluded mentally ill fantasize about killing their own children? A “shame free mental space”? What kind of sick, modern madness is this?!!
Sure, let’s spare the li’l darlings the disillusionment of finding out their parents either lied to them about AGW, or were fools duped by cynical propaganda. What they don’t learn can’t hurt them.
Jonestown a good example, as if memory serves, the founder of that gig targeted middle class folk ?
Maybe the BBC could do a nice documentary on Jim Jones and his Peoples Temple ? It might give some of those falling for the current nonsense pause for thought 🙂
Yet any suggestion of even verbally attacking a climate scientist would bring instant condemnation from the experts and the BBC 🙂
Stuff and nonsense, old boy.
You could produce a 4-act play about attacking Willie Soon or Richard Lindzen tomorrow and nobody would abridge your artistic vision one nanometre. Far from it. As long as your script was more-or-less grammatical, you’d likely get rave reviews in The Guardian and in no time, Her Majesty’s government would be tossing an embarrassment of grants, scholarships, residencies and literary prizes in your lap.
Yet you almost seem to believe we live in repressive, censorious, doctrinaire times.
😂. Atomic grade sarcasm.
People having these thoughts should target themselves, not innocent children.
Agreed! They should be counseled on the benefits of self immolation. /sarc
We are nowhere close to the climate of the Eemian, which had sea levels at least 20 ft. higher and trees on Baffin Island, and people are becoming psycho and possibly homicidal. That on its own should allow us to declare AGW obsession as a dangerous mental disorder.
Magda Goebbels gave poison to her children when they were in the bunker as she felt that living in a world without Hitler and the Third Reich would not be a real life for them. Some of those children could still be alive today as they were quite young. Being the children of monsters might not have been easy in the postwar world, but they would have had a chance to live anyway.
how many people in the world believe CO2 is the problem?
what if those people quit using any fossil fuel products today, and started living with a zero carbon footprint?
what would be the effect on our “CO2 problem”?
if they will do that now, then I will pay attention.
Let me know when you all are at zero!
In 94, 95,97, a cult named “Ordre Du Temple Solaire” saw more than 100 of it’s members commit suicide, some of them with hands tied in their backs.
Even the airlifted to location legal examiner was profoundly shocked on how kids were dispatched.
All dispatched members wore a plastic bag to protect them from inhaling the polluted air of our planet.
Documents discovered in Switzerland and France described this as a massive “transfer to Sirius” to evade the urgently eminent ecological catastrophe that would wipe all living things from earth.
Which we are still waiting for to occur ever since.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Order_of_the_Solar_Temple
Had forgotten about that one, apparently they had a thing about plastic bags.
Yuck, I didn’t remember that one. Thanks for the link.
The end is Nye… I mean, nigh.
The rationalization they put on these infanticidal ideations—it’d be for the children’s own good, they claim—rings about as hollow as any other artifact starting with the nominal modifier “climate.”
If these sickbags are genuinely motivated by compassion for future generations, by an obligation to take a cup of suffering away from them, then how come they aren’t daydreaming about killing *my* kids, or their next door neighbors’ kids? *That* I could almost respect. That might suggest that, just maybe, actual altruism was at the heart of their criminal fantasies.
But their OWN kids? Yawn. Morally disfigured scum from the lowest percentile of every culture have been killing their own kids since time immemorial, or at least thinking about it. Why insult our intelligence by pretending it’s got something to do with the envirummint?
Proof CAGW is not science:
People dont want to kill their children because of “science”.
People want to kill their children because of CAGW.
Therefore CAGW is not science. QED.
Nobody said CAGW was science though.
That’d be like saying chlorine is science, or phlogiston is science, or evolution is science, or cold fusion is science, or gravity waves are science, or operant conditioning is science.
Only science, a.k.a. the [use of the] scientific method, is science.
You conflate science and idiocy, you must be a lefty.
I was enjoying a brilliant program about the best train journeys in the world, for example, the alps, 6 thousand mile russian journey, peru, tibet… Then climate change came up 😐 The Tibetan govenment built the track on permafrost, and due to “climate change” they have been pumping liquid nitrogen to freeze the ground.. I can’t even watch a simple program without being slapped across the face with climate change 😢
“Hickman has counselled parents who fantasise about killing their children, out of fear of the climate-ravaged future”
Perhaps the recent “We have to eat babies” outburst wasn’t quite such a stunt after all?
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/10/03/aoc-follower-goes-berserk-in-town-hall-claims-we-have-to-eat-babies-to-survive-climate-change/
That was one of the best examples of Poe’s Law I’ve seen in a while.
Dear Very Stupid People Threatening Your Own Children:
The Earth (this planet) has had at least five ice ages so far. The climate changes on a recurring basis. If you weren’t so brainwashed, you’d know that.
This Warm Period we’re in may be coming to an end. It may get so cold it will make Siberia in the winter look like a warm, sunny place to live. What are YOU going to do about that?
Thanks for reading. Please find something real to worry about, like paying the bills on time.
Sorry, but I’m seeing all this “panic attack stuff” rising to the surface like algae globs in a swamp, and I’m more concerned that some of these people really are off their nut enough to harm the innocent.
Why does Ms. Hickman think these parents will NOT harm their own children? I see that as very, very naive, because I do remember the horror of Jonestown, getting up to get the paper and there were those photos, and then asking “What the f***?????”
In view of the Warmunistas and Greenbeaners and Ecohippies all thinking that demolishing population is the way to go, the prospect of a mass catastrophe like that is, in my view very, very real.
I’m sure that Ms. Hickman is sincere, but I think she is a bit misguided and overly optimistic.
Sara
I’m afraid the only thing we can do is to let them get on with it. However, When people do start jumping off buildings and conducting ritualised mass suicides, governments will have a knee jerk panic attack and change tack immediately.
Greta won’t be able to show her face in public again and Al Gore will quietly slip into retirement. Hanson, McKibbon et al will be left holding the Mann baby and be left to carry the can.
The MSM will immediately embark on a row back saying “was it really all worth it?” and absolve themselves of any blame by pointing the finger at scientists.
This blog will be full of newcomers saying “well, I didn’t believe any of it for a moment” thereby salving their conscience, allowing them to pontificate, at their middle class, left wing dinner parties, that they knew all along but just didn’t want to embarrass anyone else.
Anything is possible, Hot Scot, including those who want to off themselves en masse. But this idea that they think it’s even remotely acceptable to slaughter their own children is the most appalling thing I’ve seen in a long time.
They aren’t protecting those kids from anything, when they even think about that. It is completely unacceptable, period. If they don’t want the kids, fine, turn them over to someone who will give them a good life, but this insanity is just that: insanity.
Yep. Are you sure you’re not Mrs Warnertoo?
Evolution in action. The only way is to let them get on with their suicide and try to protect children from the idiocy/insanity.
I think AOC, Steyer, Mann, and Gore and the others should volunteer to show us how it’s done. Then they won’t need to grab all our money . . . 😉
Are any of their parents living?
The west has an unhealthily large number of sick adults in positions of influence, none more so than in the corrupt BBC. These media organisations are stoking up ridiculous fears, little wonder so many younger people are showing signs of mental illness.
One of the comments above referred to a “shame-free” space in which to indulge in fantasies and dark thoughts. Shame is one of the healthiest, most essential emotions we have. One of the best-founded and most widely-known doctrines of my religion is that of original sin: Adam and Eve’s first disobedience to God led to all the sin, deviousness, selfishness, and other emotions that comprise mankind. Show me a human, and I’ll show you a person whose thought inevitably turns to his own benefit. What baby doesn’t cry? Does the baby care that he (or she, of course) probably just woke Mom, who has been trying for days just to get an hour’s sleep? Of course, the baby doesn’t care; it is selfish from day one–by design, of course. It must have ways to let Mommy know it has needs or wants. But that selfishness, carried through life, and especially if encouraged by over-indulgent parents, leads to people who act for their own perceived benefit regardless of what others want, what the law says, or any other selfless consideration. Do all people act this way? Yes; some more than others, of course; and some do many things for the benefit of others; but we cannot assume that the people we know will act selflessly. We must assume that people will take what they want, whether it is theirs to take or not, ranging from our #2 pencil to our lives. That’s why we lock our houses and cars; that’s why we write and enforce strict contracts; that’s why we have to have password and other computer and internet protections. Original sin–it explains a lot.
In some (most) countries it is illegal to kill your children or even harm them physically and/or mentally. In Germany, for example, a court can sentence you to serve time in a mental hospital, even on showing symptoms of committing such an offense.
Being so worried about your children’s future, is no less than shameful and cowardly. The BBC has until now only helped worsen the situation. Did the Jewish parents kill their children, when their future looked terrible during WWII – no they fought for their children’s and their own lives, until the very end. It is the natural thing to do for almost all life on Earth. The BBC is just fixated on propaganda, income, popularity and serving the progressive, and this suggested BBC talk show confirms it.
Carl Friis-Hansen
Scotland has just passed a law that bans parents from smacking their children.
My mother used to smack my legs as a young child as a last resort as I was a naughty little brat. It did me more good than harm.
HotScot, the same law was passed in Sweden in the late 60’s or early 70’s as far as I remember. Most people in Denmark found the Swedish law ridiculous.
The funny thing is that our dogs do not obey the law. When the poppies get too naughty, the mother give them a physical reprimand – but dogs are not human – However, school skipping teens might benefit from same treatment as the poppies, even if they threaten with “How Dare You”
Saw this on ‘Small dead animals’ some weeks ago Carl-Friis:
Is this a new worry? Will some crazed despot set off an H-bomb in the name of climate control?
Hi Jon,
The false global warming/climate change scam is a smokescreen for the objectives of radical socialists, who want to transform our society to a tightly-controlled totalitarian dictatorship.
It’s all about total control – by them, on the rest of us.
The real Green Agenda to destroy the last Western democracies is described here.
THE LIBERALS’ COVERT GREEN PLAN FOR CANADA – POVERTY AND DICTATORSHIP
by Allan M.R. MacRae, B.A.Sc., M.Eng., October 1, 2019
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/10/01/the-liberals-covert-green-plan-for-canada-poverty-and-dictatorship/
Of course they could act on the impulse. Just like people who say they are going to kill themselves often do.
O/t but funny. One ad that keeps showing up here is for a school that is teaching the “career of the future”. “Wind turbine technician”.
Whatever happened to just saying, “Are you out of your mind!?” As an astute Chinese observer tweeted about Greta Thunberg, saying she “studied too little and thought too much,” these people study too little and emote too much. Use your brain! Obsessing over improbable or imaginary fears then talking about how it makes you feel is the opposite of healthy. It’s unhealthy.
There were times my mom wanted to kill me but it wasn’t over Co2 induced climate change. I wont go into details but it seemed like fun a the time.
Look up Orsonn Welles and the war of the worlds.
https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/welles-scares-nation
He only meant to do an hour or so fantasy radio broadcast. He didn’t mean for people to take it seriously.
These people have promoted the decades long fantasy of CAGW that they WANT people to take seriously.
“He [Orson Welles ] only meant to do an hour or so fantasy radio broadcast. He didn’t mean for people to take it seriously.”
That’s what he SAID afterwards, to avoid legal liability. I suspect he imagined a few people would take it seriously, but only for a few minutes. There were warnings sprinkled throughout the show.
I am not convinced that Orson Welles was as innocent as he pretended to be; in his press conference after the broadcast he struck me as being about as sincere as Captain Renault in Casablanca when he said he was shocked to find there was gambling going on in Rick’s nightclub.
Telling people that there is nothing wrong with their deepest darkest thoughts is the same as telling them that there is no reason not to act on those thoughts.
Yes, people do need to voice these thoughts because otherwise they will stay hidden and fester. However at the same time they need to be told that these thoughts are abnormal and must never be acted on.
The BBC may feel that the agony these parents are in is the fault of those who aren’t taking the climate crisis seriously enough. IOW, they are trying to shame skeptics and foot-draggers, in effect saying “look what you’re causing.”
Hickman is nothing but an enabler and a fraud, preying on folks who believe in the climate boogeyman. She should be ashamed of herself.
It has been proven over and over again that when people sharing similar beliefs come together as a group there is mutual reinforcement leading to positive feedback. It is the basis of the famous quote by Charles Mackay “Men, it has been well said, think in herds; it will be seen that they go mad in herds, while they only recover their senses slowly, one by one.”” It is also the basis of the saying “the madness of crowds”. To bring together as a group, people who have thoughts of harming their children and then worse, telling them such thoughts are OK and can can be talked about without shame rather than telling them in the strongest possible terms that such thoughts are utterly unwarranted and utterly shameful is, in my view, totally irresponsible and tandamount to inciting violence against children. It is significantly likely to lead to murders which would never have happened without the trigger. Incidentally, it would also utterly destroy the parents who acted out these thoughts while in a state of induced temporary madness.
This is exactly where Malthusians (the actual threat, from P. R. Ehrlich to T. Turner, etc.) want the populace to go :
– towards a massive, planetary suicide/genocide.
All the others are just usefull idiots.
All these patients will be white middle class, Liberal/Democat, Western European, Australian and N American , and mainly women. This fascinating aspect has more to do with the story than ‘climate change’ which we are still waiting for.
Asians, Latin Americans, Africans, Middle Easterners, are not doing this nutty stuff. Indeed, they see opportunities for boatloads of cash to be sent to them from these crazy ‘ Baturi/Bwana’, whose more mentally robust ancesestors forcibly colonized them. They are simply shovelling on more coal and acting out victimhood of climate change out of healthy self interest.
Eastern Europe, of course knows where this kind of stuff comes from and they resist it vigorously. They had their ‘safe places’ taken away from them 75 years ago by people with the same kind of plans that the crazies are offering.
Today’s psycotherapists are not going to be of any help to the troubled. They are, in fact, enablers of the plan.
Where are all these “more people” who are worrying about climate change?
I suspect that any claim about a large number of concerned people might be based on the brainwashing (by fossil-fuel-developed nations) of huge-population, undeveloped countries into believing that the means to their future development is a sin leading to global catastrophe. And the rest are just brainwashed to ignore their own hypocritical practices that allow them the comfort to complain about the idea of what they do every single day to further evolve the very thing that they speak against.
Is Climate Anxiety causing real world deaths ?
In the two large mass shootings you recently had in the US both perps quoted Climate concerns didn’t they ?
(feel free to correct me)
So the media would be part responsible
In the UK you could call this the media Climate-Project-Fear
(after their main one Brexit-Project-Fear )
AFAIK climate does come up in some youth suicide notes.
Today on his Radio Show told his XR guest
“You guys are all negative, why don’t you do something positive
.. like join me in a tree planting campaign”
She declined and said XR’s priority was getting Citizens Assemblies started.
BTW She said she still spends money on makeup and pets ..so hasn’t pared down her own CO2
I’m a little wary these days of ascribing motivation to mass shooters by picking out parts of their manifestos, I think they just accumulate whatever social garbage is current news to rationalise their desire to kill people.
my typo
Today on his Radio Show Nigel Farage told his XR guest
Let them eat “impossible burgers”. BTW chock up a big one for Arby’s in the “fast food” wars:
‘Arby’s Makes Meat-Based Carrot in Response to Fake-Meat Food Trend’
https://www.thedad.com/arbys-makes-meat-based-carrot-in-response-to-fake-meat-food-trend/
I am awaiting the first climate fear self immolation (using fossil fuel of course).
It is sometimes difficult what’s going on with BBC departments,
as some are side money making operations like BBC-Countryfile-Live-festivals
whereas others like BBC-Countryfile-Magazine have been sold off.
BBCFuture is a side operation but appears to be still owned by the BBC
As with a lot of their departments part of its mission appears to spread woke-dogma.
It operates a lot out of its Facebook page
– Oct 11 It opened a discussion on the article
– Oct 10th :Almost 400 record-high temperatures were set in the northern hemisphere over the summer
– Oct 9th : The world’s largest polar expedition has just set off for the North Pole. One of BBC Future’s journalists is on board
– Oct 8th : If around 3.5% of a population take part in nonviolent protests, political change is almost inevitable, studies have shown.
– Oct 6th : Bhutan is trying to eradicate malaria before climate change and drug resistance derail their efforts.
– Oct 5 : ‘Climigration’ is the planned relocation of entire communities to new locations further from harm from climate change
etc etc.
Stew green
The xr mob, are delusional. They haven’t mass planted trees, or cleaned any plastic. They used diesel generators in manchester, after saying its 8 grand for a solar panel, even then they would need a diesel generator, they are using them in london right now aswel. They will give up nothing, and as posted on this site a few weeks ago, George soros mite be funding them, and the co founder, a lady, said she took “medicine” on a trip and god said save the planet 😐 Also, nigel farage is brilliant, with a large following, I wonder what his followers thought when she said she uses make up and pets Lolol. She probably drinks coffee, eats european imported foods, and has a phone, tv, car and countless other fossil fuel products… But as long as we all stop using them, and give them power, the planet with be saved 😐
There are too many opportunities to use this video (1010 No Pressure):
https://youtu.be/rKgtWWCGQZ8
Another gem from the source article:
>> Yet Hickman insists that climate anxiety – like climate depression or climate rage – isn’t a pathology. It’s a reasonable and healthy response to an existential threat.
>> “I’d kind of wonder why somebody *wasn’t* feeling anxious,” she says.
That’s easy: if somebody isn’t anxious, they’re dangerously low on Vitamin Greta.
Seems to me that they are “pre-excusing” this type of behaviour, they probably expect that someone will soon kill their children because “Climate Anxiety” is a real thing now.
“My client was doing them a kindness, your honour…”
Need a laugh? ….
“as global warming becomes more apparent around the world.” The MSM never fails to make this claim even though there is “more and more” scientific evidence it isn’t occurring nor is it man-made. They keep on hoping something will come along to bolster their beliefs but time after time it never happens. Their so-called apparent reasons are not so apparent and in most cases not even relevant.
“History has plenty of examples of people who believed in crazy actually acting out their nightmares, like the Jonestown mass suicide, in which 605 adults fed cyanide to 304 children and then themselves, so I’m not sure I share Hickman’s optimism that the climate worrier parents he treats will never act on their murderous impulses.”
Equating the two is ridiculous and despicable. Climate change is not a cult. There is no single leader brainwashing people and telling people what to do. Fantasizing about doing something like killing one’s children is not healthy, of course, and that’s the point – but it’s certainly not the same as contemplating doing it. The point is that the idea of climate change causes some people extreme anxiety, and that talking about crazy ideas gets them out in the open, where they can be discussed and evaluated with others, and hopefully put to rest. “Worrying” is not the same as severe anxiety. Do you have any idea how many people, both men and women, have rape fantasies? That doesn’t mean they are going to act on them, or have any inclination to act on them (or be victimized). Do you have any idea how many people write comments on Breitbart about killing liberals or Muslims or immigrants, or assassinating individuals? Does that mean they are likely to do so?
Geez, what a transparent attempt to encourage hate and fear of people who worry about climate change. Such blatant propaganda is pervasive on this site, and the sad things is that it’s successful.
Goodness new now that’s some level of delusional denial Kristi,
There are so many climate prophets and high priests on the make, that the pope is feeling jealous.
People who live in climates with winters cold enough to cause frostbite and hypothermia, are trained from childhood by their parents to have a healthy concern for coming bad weather. This unfortunately makes a number of us more susceptible to to the climate lunacy stories of the extremists.
“One of the routes through the anxiety is to engage with your grief and your sense of loss,” Hickman says.
What grief and sense of loss is Hickman talking about? Is she talking about the grief and loss following the murder of your own children? Or is she talking about some imaginary grief and loss associated with climate change? Extreme weather has not increased in recent decades, so there’s no evidence that weather related deaths can be blamed on Carbon Dioxide.
“she believes”, proof that she is not using science.
Nor has she internalized CAGW as a danger, or she would be taking these people at their words and reporting them to authorities for serious help by a real professional.
It’s a belief, a very shallow belief.
Explain to them that no, they shouldn’t be worried about their children’s carbon footprint, that the only actual climate danger always has been and always will be GLOBAL COOLING, and that the two very best things for the environment are more CO2 and more children.
1. Thanks the CO2 fertilization the planet is greener now than at any other time in human history. If we are lucky its slight warming effect may be strong enough to significantly offset the natural cooling we would otherwise expect, now that the sun has dropped into what is likely to be an extended period of low solar-magnetic activity.
2. Economic growth does not gobble up the planet, as eco-religionists believe. Growth comes primarily from technological progress which allows us to do more with less, allowing us to have more of everything we value, including the health of eco-sphere, and where does technological progress come from? From people, who start as CHILDREN.
“The parents who confess these dark thoughts to her aren’t actually going to act on them, she believes”
And Adolf never dreamed that his inner circle, with whom he discussed dark thoughts about a final solution, would actually act on those thoughts. In his mind, they were simply expressing the depth of their anxieties. Boy was he surprised when he eventually found out what they had done! /Sarc
This kind of spreading depression brings to my mind the Mule in Asimov’s Foundation series. He seemed to be a popular entertainer, but actually depressed people so badly that the nations and planets surrendered wthout resistance to the conqueror he was secretly connected to.
Swift had a modest proposal for those carbon-tracking little feet…