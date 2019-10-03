@Aoc follower goes berserk in town hall. Claims we “have to eat babies” to survive climate change

If you ever needed proof that liberalism has become a mental illness, you need only watch this.
One of Ocasio-Cortez's constituents loses her mind over climate change during AOC's townhall, claims we only have a few months left: "We got to start eating babies! We don't have enough time! … We have to get rid of the babies! … We need to eat the babies!" pic.twitter.com/uVmOnboluI— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 3, 2019
“We have to eat babies to survive climate change”
Better to eat them than let NASA scare the hell out of them.
https://climatekids.nasa.gov/
https://youtu.be/nixR6wVa4HY
But veal is out of the question.
Good grief, what has this climate catastrophe come to? That vocal young women is almost as bright as AOC. Two peas in a pod. I wonder if the backroom manipulators like Gore/Mann et al, are wondering if they have maybe over hyped the CO2 angle being responsible for all climate change. I would be embarrassed to be an alarmist.
I wonder if that lady ate her therapist.
Mental comfort food.
Alarmists are insane; and misanthropes:
https://theclimatescepticsparty.blogspot.com/2012/04/our-abc-green-narrative.html
They have it under control – not.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1179717732775759872
I can’t find the right words to express how bat s… crazy this has become.
AOC follower and berserk.
Isn’t that redundant?
Mama, don’t your babies grow up to be babies.
AOC refuses to condemn eating babies!
+1000
Don’t look so disturbed, Alexandria.. surely this is the kind of behaviour you wanted? No?
Was she a farcical agent provocateur?
It’s satire, Jonathan Swift’s Modest Proposal redux.
Climate dementia. This is what happens when this sort of hysterical lunacy bubble is not burst earlier-people start coming out with totally insane ideas. Don’t laugh- pagan human sacrifices to the weather gods are a feature of past cultures. Do remember, the human brain is the same today as it was 10,000 years ago. Humans are just as vulnerable to nonsense now as they were in pagan human sacrifice days. Well may we laugh at the absurdities of the past, but are the measures proposed to combat “climate change” any less idiotic than sacrificing virgins in live volcanoes?
I never thought I’d see the day when I’d end up wondering what a United States congresswoman’s position is on whether to eat babies.
Swedish professor, who is she talking about? But that is just absolutely crazy…couple of months left, too must CO2…batsh!t crazy!
And I thought I had seen everything. I really did… but I was wrong… and I still haven’t seen EVERYTHING.
Ummm….. that pathetic individual needs help… lots of help… a quiet place with no electronic stuff to disturb her….
Anyone who goes into a panicky wacko rant like that in public has a problem, a real problem, and not something to make fun of, either. She needs help right now…. unless, of course, she was faking it to get attention. And frankly, nothing would surprise me less if attention is the real reason behind that rant.
Next to her, Greta T. makes actual sense of some kind.
Good grief.
Well, yes, of course this case represents mental illness – and that is why I think WUWT should simply not have bothered reporting it. I know a fair bit about human insanity, having worked a lifetime in mental hospitals (while we had them!). I remember a certain number of clinical cases of schizophrenia coming in with delusions about “radio waves”, then (in the 1960s) it became about “television” or “flying saucers” or “moon landings”. Insane people often pick obvious current phenomena to construct an edifice of delusions about – as any psychiatrist will tell you.
Forget about it – it is not worth getting worked up about.
AOC and her staff didn’t seem to quite know what to do with the poor demented thing. Wonder if AOC saw a little of herself there.
Eating babies is bad for the planet.
Eat em, abort em . Tomato, tomahto.
“There are but two ways of forming an opinion in science. One is the scientific method; the other, the scholastic. One can judge from experiment, or one can blindly accept authority. To the scientific mind, experimental proof is all important and theory is merely a convenience in description, to be junked when it no longer fits. To the academic mind, authority is everything and facts are junked when they do not fit theory laid down by authority.” from “Life-Line” by Robert A. Heinlein August, 1939.
C’mon… This can’t be real. If it is, it makes a strong case for involuntary commitment to a psychiatric ward.
But only before the second, third, perhaps fourth trimester.
Human sacrificial rites for social progress. Human sacrificial rites for social justice. Human sacrificial rites for fair weather. Sure, why not.
Perhaps not cannibalism in the conventional sense (i.e. ingestion and digestion), but rather clinical cannibalism or recycled-child under the “planned parenthood” umbrella.
It’s not good to agitate the psychos. Sometimes the psychos act out when their mental strain gets to be too much for them to handle, after hearing too many scary science fiction stories about CO2.
CAGW lies have consequences.
It took me about 40 seconds to figure out how the left will spin this, because I am kinda tired and this poor woman is so obviously the product of AOC and the other alarmists. But the obvious is not acceptable to the paradigm, so this woman’s condition must be the fault of evil climate deniers! You see, if you had not taken all of that Big Oil blood money and stopped the necessary actions from being taken 20 years ago (i.e. turning all power over to radical leftists), this distraught woman would now be sleeping peacefully in a care-free socialist Garden-of-Eden utopia. BUT NO! You prevented everything good from happening, and now we are doomed to 3 degrees warming and have to eat our babies!
I don’t know how you climate deniers sleep at night after forcing the world to eat babies! I disgust me!
(Hey! I think I am getting the hang of this post-modern, post-rational world!)
I don’t see anything to watch.
Has anybody considered locking her and Greta in the same room together? That would have to reach a critical mass of something.
At about 40 did she say “bomb Russia?” I every maternity ward in the country puts her picture up.
Mother Nature will only accept those who are totally committed to the cause as a sacrifice. If it happens to be an unhinged leftist feminist(virgin) wacko, so much the better. She could serve the cause well. It would also save her from having to eat the babies that slip by the abortionist.