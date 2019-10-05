Marvelously Resilient Coral

Guest post by Jim Steele
Published October 2, 2019 in California’s Battle Born Media newspapers – the Pacifica Tribune, the Novato Advance, the Sausalito Marin Scope, the Mill Valley Herald, the Twin Cities (Larkspur and Corte Madera) Times, the San Rafael News Pointer and the Ross Valley Herald.
What’s Natural?
Imagine if today’s magnificent coral reefs all dried up and died – from the surface down to a depth of 400 feet. Horrifying! But that was exactly the case 20,000 years ago when growing glaciers of the Last Ice Age lowered sea level 400 feet. Yet coral reefs fully recovered as the earth warmed. So, what makes coral so resilient?
To survive, coral must also withstand lethal effects of modern cyclones, coral-eating crown-of-thorns starfish, and El Niño related bleaching. Rapid growth has allowed most reefs to fully recover within 7 to 30 years. For example, due to the 1998 El Niño event 12 reefs on the Seychelles, experienced greater than 95% mortality. Yet 6 reefs fully recovered within 7-12 years, and within 16 years coral cover had increased by 135% to 305% of pre-bleaching values. The others continued to recover but at a slower pace.
In contrast to climate crisis claims, cyclones cause the greatest coral mortality. Cyclones have caused 48% of lost coral cover, while crown-of-thorns feeding caused 42%, and bleaching just 10%. Yet regardless of cause, coral growth quickly restored most damaged reefs within 10 years. Known as the Phoenix effect, remnant living tissues can expand, regenerating tissue that covers dead skeletons. After several years of regeneration, plus growth of surviving colonies, coral then produce massive amounts of larvae (young coral) and complete the reef’s recovery.
Disturbingly, an extreme advocate of a coral climate “crisis”, Terry Hughes argued global warming has impaired recruitment of new coral to the Great Barrier Reef, despite only 2 years since the 2016 bleaching event. Internet media outlets, eager for ‘click-bait headlines’ wrote, “Great Barrier Reef suffers 89% collapse in new coral” and CNN hyped “Dead Corals Don’t Make Babies”.
But such reduced larval production is normal whenever adult corals are reduced. For example, after a western Australian reef suffered 70 to 90% mortality, larval production was reduced by 96% for the first 6 years. Nonetheless surviving coral increased their abundance by 5-fold over a period of 12 years. After the first 6 years of increasing coral, larval production rapidly increased. Likewise, in the northern Great Barrier Reef, which was heavily bleached in 2016, an 89% decrease in larvae is expected. And consistent with the potential for rapid recovery, surviving coral in the northern Great Barrier Reef have now increased by 16%. Thus, its highly likely we will witness large increases coral larvae within four years.
Media outlets have also misleadingly conflated coral bleaching with dead coral prompting ridiculous headlines proclaiming the Great Barrier Reef is dead. But bleaching is not always lethal. When over 90% of the coral on the Palmyra Atoll experienced bleaching, there was no loss of coral on the reef flats, and only a 9% loss on the fore reefs. Similarly, despite the severe 2016 bleaching in the Coral Sea Marine Park, researchers reported total coral cover was not significantly reduced by 2017. Most bleached corals survived.
Reef building corals depend on energy from photosynthesizing symbiotic algae. But their symbiotic relationship requires careful maintenance. So coral naturally add and subtract symbiotic algae as the seasons change. During the winter, coral increase their symbiotic algae as lower light reduces photosynthesis. Each summer as light intensity increases, they expel symbionts. Bleaching is just an extreme of that behavior. After bleaching, coral can quickly replace their symbiotic algae within days or months with no resulting mortality.
Scientists are increasingly observing that coral can acquire very different symbiotic algae with different genetics. To adapt to changing climates corals don’t require thousands of years to evolve. Coral get instantaneous genetic upgrades simply by acquiring new symbiotic algae. Acquiring different symbiotic algae allowed coral to adapt to dramatic temperature changes as Ice Ages came and went. And acquiring new symbiotic algae now allows coral to rapidly adapt to 60-year changes caused by ocean oscillations.
Under La Niña like conditions, warm water accumulates over the “coral triangle” in the western Pacific, promoting more rains and heavier cloud cover. This condition can dominate for 30 or more years. However, during El Niños as in 2016, that warm water sloshes towards the Americas causing sea levels to dramatically fall. Falling sea levels expose coral to drying winds and shallower bays will more rapidly heat. Furthermore, during an El Niño, the rains and cloud cover moves eastward. With less clouds, the Great Barrier Reef is exposed to more sunshine and more heatwaves. Scientists now recognize a strong connection between ocean heat waves and El Niños. Coral bleaching correlates best with El Niños.
Climate models do not agree on how El Niños will change in the future. But there is good news. Michael Mann, who promotes “dire predictions” due to rising CO2, also published that during past warm periods, the oceans remain in more La Niña-like conditions. And La Niña-like conditions are good for the Great Barrier Reef.
Jim Steele is director emeritus of the Sierra Nevada Field Campus, SFSU and authored Landscapes and Cycles: An Environmentalist’s Journey to Climate Skepticism.
12 thoughts on “Marvelously Resilient Coral”
We live on a sailboat in the Caribbean June through November. We have seen no bleaching of any significant large areas from Puerto Rico- Bonaire – USVI – to Trinidad. We dive and snorkel everywhere. It seems the entire bleaching hoopla basis may be that we don’t yet know what we don’t know. The largest bleaching was in Bonaire in isolated patches not more than a few hundred square feet. They were all shallow. The destruction from a hurricane is far worse.
I agree bleaching is likely a natural coping response. Response to massive change must be programmed into corals or they would not be here. It’s certainly easier for small organisms to change than megafauna.
It’s obviously true that coral which can survive ice ages cannot be as fragile as the doom-mongers proclaim.
But bleached coral does look less pretty and so bleaching does have an impact on the tourism industry.
“20,000 years ago growing glaciers of the Last Ice Age lowered sea level 400 feet. Yet coral reefs fully recovered as the earth warmed.” I would rather say that the reefs migrated. The reefs above the sea level do not survive, but their offspring in the ocean does.
Great article Dr. Steele!
Great article Dr. Steele!
Just mentioning it’s name brings darkness and negative connotations to dim the light.
For some reason….people have no problem knowing one plant from the other….ie vegetables you’re trying to grow and weeds….
…but those same people will group all corals as corals
Coral reefs are no different than a yard on dry land….some “most” of those corals are flat out weeds…overgrow and smother out the real reef building corals
Good analogy Latitude.
And just as plants have their predators (insects, etc), so do corals (crown of thorns starfish, parrot fish etc)
Why do CO2 cultists think that nature applies different behaviours to the interactions between species just because atmospheric CO2 goes from 350ppm to 400ppm over a period of 2 centuries, in an experience range that has varied from 120ppm to 4,000ppm?
Meadow ecology was always a big hit in biology. {Not is the least because “all-natural” meadows were an easy day-trip from the universities in and around Boston, when the Meadow Ecology fad took off. But that is a story for another day.} In any event, we have a huge amount of data on this environment, particularly when the wildflowers are in bloom. (But that is none of my business.)
I am sure Latitude could point out for us which species in a meadow are the useful ones and which should be weeded out to preserve the “all-natural” character of the place.
Latitude would be happy to accompany any of us on a reef expedition (all expenses paid, of course) and explain to us which are the weeds, and which are the valuable cultivars.
We note for the record that the coral environment is the scene of ferocious competition for space, with tactics up to and including chemical warfare between the participants. There are certainly times and places where fast growing soft corals will dominate. But what holds them in check, long term?
{We also note for the record that the most important species the reef maintains is the free-spending tourist. This fact alone is a powerful force for the preservation of the reefs.}
Presumably, when a large area of coral dies off, creatures that predate the coral also die off, which is why in the immediate aftermath, the coral can recover to an extent greater than was present beforehand.
Extinction Rebellion and Greta Thunberg envision a wipe out of corals. IPCC based this on one author.
https://www.ipcc.ch/2018/10/08/summary-for-policymakers-of-ipcc-special-report-on-global-warming-of-1-5c-approved-by-governments/
Thank you Hans
My understanding is that corals along with crinoids, bryozoans, brachiopods, gastropods, and bivalves first appear in the fossil record during Cambrian or Ordovician periods, The greatest “explosion of marine life” in the fossil record was during the Cambrian. A period when for a time atmospheric CO2 levels approached 7,000 ppm. The marine life in the shallow seas that covered much of what is now the United States during that time continued to thrive during the Ordovician period with the atmospheric CO2 levels hanging around 4,000 ppm during most of that period. Can anyone say “ocean acidification’ ? How about “global warming’?
It was at Versailles State park in SE Indiana where my curiosity about fossils and the natural history of our planet was born during multiple camping trips there and hikes all over the park. Fossils everywhere, but the single greatest concentration is on a hill cut by Fallen Timber Creek where there is a slope over 100 ft high of punky limestone scree where one can pull the fossils out by hand. No rock hammer needed. The first time I pulled a horn coral out of that slope when I was about 8 years old I thought I had found the tooth of the T-Rex of some other dinosaur.