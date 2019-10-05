Climate Crusader Greta Thunberg Tipped to Win Nobel Peace Prize

Border between Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Guess which country has the wealthier more industrialized economy, and which one has less industry?

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Three Swedish MPs have nominated Greta Thunberg for the Nobel Peace Prize, because of her efforts to raise awareness of the damage fossil fuels are causing to the environment.

Greta Thunberg: The teenage climate activist tipped to win Nobel Peace Prize Environmental campaigner delivered emotional speech to UN last month

Tom Parfitt



Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg is being tipped to win the Nobel Peace Prize following a remarkable year in which the teenager’s “school strike for climate” movement has grown to worldwide prominence. Here is everything you need to know about the 16-year-old.

Who is Greta Thunberg? Greta Thunberg began a lone protest outside Sweden’s parliament in October 2018 when she was 15, saying would refuse to attend school on Fridays until the government tackled the growing climate and ecological crisis. In the 12 months since, she has become one of the world’s most talked-about people, having been invited to speak at the UN general assembly – where she invoked the wrath of Donald Trump – and inspiring global protests attracting hundreds of thousands of young campaigners. “You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words,” the teenager told world leaders during her emotional and confrontational speech at the UN last month.



“And yet I’m one of the lucky ones. People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction. And all you can talk about is money and fairytales of eternal economic growth. How dare you.” … Read more: https://www.independent.co.uk/environment/greta-thunberg-speech-climate-change-nobel-peace-prize-winner-who-a9139651.html

Sorry Michael Mann, better luck next year.

I’ve got to say it would be more impressive if Greta knew anything about the global environment. There is no evidence “ecosystems are collapsing”, actual measurement suggests that the Earth is greening, thanks largely to nations like India and China planting more trees and taking better care of their environments, but also due to CO2 fertilisation.

Here’s a pop quiz question for Greta and her friends; why is it that China and India suddenly seem to have the spare cash to take better care of their environments?

The picture at the top of this post, the border between Haiti and the Dominican Republic, illustrates the difference between having an industrialised economy and not having a thriving industrial sector. My guess is most of you guessed correctly which side of the border ordinary people can afford to buy fossil fuel.

I must say it is difficult to see how forcing people in the Dominican Republic to go back to using climate friendly biofuel, like their friends in Haiti, would help prevent collapse of the local ecosystem.

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

