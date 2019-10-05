Climate Crusader Greta Thunberg Tipped to Win Nobel Peace Prize

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Three Swedish MPs have nominated Greta Thunberg for the Nobel Peace Prize, because of her efforts to raise awareness of the damage fossil fuels are causing to the environment.
Greta Thunberg: The teenage climate activist tipped to win Nobel Peace Prize
Environmental campaigner delivered emotional speech to UN last month
Tom Parfitt
Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg is being tipped to win the Nobel Peace Prize following a remarkable year in which the teenager’s “school strike for climate” movement has grown to worldwide prominence.
Here is everything you need to know about the 16-year-old.
Who is Greta Thunberg?
Greta Thunberg began a lone protest outside Sweden’s parliament in October 2018 when she was 15, saying would refuse to attend school on Fridays until the government tackled the growing climate and ecological crisis.
In the 12 months since, she has become one of the world’s most talked-about people, having been invited to speak at the UN general assembly – where she invoked the wrath of Donald Trump – and inspiring global protests attracting hundreds of thousands of young campaigners.
“You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words,” the teenager told world leaders during her emotional and confrontational speech at the UN last month.
“And yet I’m one of the lucky ones. People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction. And all you can talk about is money and fairytales of eternal economic growth. How dare you.”
…Read more: https://www.independent.co.uk/environment/greta-thunberg-speech-climate-change-nobel-peace-prize-winner-who-a9139651.html
Sorry Michael Mann, better luck next year.
I’ve got to say it would be more impressive if Greta knew anything about the global environment. There is no evidence “ecosystems are collapsing”, actual measurement suggests that the Earth is greening, thanks largely to nations like India and China planting more trees and taking better care of their environments, but also due to CO2 fertilisation.
Here’s a pop quiz question for Greta and her friends; why is it that China and India suddenly seem to have the spare cash to take better care of their environments?
The picture at the top of this post, the border between Haiti and the Dominican Republic, illustrates the difference between having an industrialised economy and not having a thriving industrial sector. My guess is most of you guessed correctly which side of the border ordinary people can afford to buy fossil fuel.
I must say it is difficult to see how forcing people in the Dominican Republic to go back to using climate friendly biofuel, like their friends in Haiti, would help prevent collapse of the local ecosystem.
68 thoughts on “Climate Crusader Greta Thunberg Tipped to Win Nobel Peace Prize”
They’ll doubtless stop heating their homes and using transport. No? But…. that would be hypocrisy!
She, her family, handlers have collectively used more fossil fuel, no doubt for free, than most people on earth will use in a lifetime. The have leveraged her ponytails and loud mouth into a continuous world vacation. Not a fan of Putin but his PC responses were great and spot on. Paraphrasing, she (and her entourage) are naive and do not understand the complex nature of the subject or the world. Perhaps that is wrong, they have clearly figured out how to play the system expertly.
Her 15 minutes of fame are well used up.
Not the first time Putin are spot on right on the climate issues.
Nice article Eric.
I would have retitled the picture though from
To
Here is the definition of the criteria for the Peace prize;
“According to Nobel’s will, the Peace Prize shall be awarded to the person who in the preceding year “shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses”
I don’t see anything about it being awarded for scaring children witless or making grossly exaggerated claims.
Is she up for the ‘peace’ prize itself or are there other variations on it?
Perhaps a new one like Obamas for example, when he was given ‘the Nobel prize for a new American President before they had barely sat down at the oval office?’
Sadly there appears to be more politics and ideology than actual merit in the awarding of the prize these days than an attempt to accord with the original intent of Nobel.
There are no other variations of the Peace Prize. Also, for what it’s worth there is no Nobel Prize for Economics, it’s actually the Bank of Sweden Prize for Economics in Memory of Alfred Noble.
The other Noble Prizes are for Literature, Physics, Chemistry and Medicine
Yes, little Greta … you are one of the lucky ones. You live in a modern, technological, fossil-fueled Western Capitalist wonderland. Built on the heavy use of fossil fuels. Let me know when you move to a cabin in the woods, fueled entirely by solar panels and wind turbines. Your Nobel Prize would be awarded posthumously… after you were found froze to death.
This old joke is still relevant for those who are utterly ignorant of economics.
Question: How did socialists light their homes before candles?
Answer: Electricity.
St Nobel Greta would be up there in the list of idiot decisions along with Obama and Gore.
David Chappell October 5, 2019 at 6:14 am
St Nobel Greta would be up there in the list of idiot decisions along with Obama and Gore.
… and just maybe Yasser Arafat
Yes, but at least he wasn’t in on the climate scam.
Grace of the early dæth?
At least Yasser Arafat received the prize because he made a peace deal.
he made a peace deal? Oh yeah. Maybe that’s why it used to be called a Peace Prize.
Now it’s a Piece Prize as in POS.
Hardly a surprise. The Nobel Peace Prize kinda lost it’s relevancy when they started giving it to people like Yasser Arafat. Since, it’s been more a broadcast of Progressive hopes and dreams than a reward for anything actually achieving peace, especially when it was given to Barack Obama before he’d actually achieved anything more relevant than getting elected.
They’re giving it to Greta not because of any particularly brilliant insight on her part. She’ll get it because she broadcasts the narrative they wish broadcast.
She’ll get it because she’s made up to look 10 years old….and the mean…I’m serious…grouchy face
…what an act
“it was given to Barack Obama before he’d actually achieved anything more relevant than getting elected.”
Att the time, I said here that it was likely partly given to him because his acceptance speech would coincide in time and space with the Copenhagen climate conference. I.e., I suspect it was hoped that this propinquity would incline him to attend it.
If she is really sincere, she will share it with Michael Mann.. oh wait.
On a serious note, one can almost feel sorry for Mann. Whatever we might think of his output, he has gained a Phd, written many serious papers, carried out lots of research, attended conferences, sat at the top table and after all that it seems a pouty, over excitable and exceptionally rude teenager prone to a Pinnochio syndrome might waltz away with ‘his’ prize.
I did say ‘almost’ feel sorry, but many genuine scientists of whatever type must feel affronted IF the prize goes to Greta.
tonyb
Ick. Ick, and more ick. ZERO respect for anything Nobel peacers think and do.
Contrast haiti & the dominican republic
Same with contrasting soviet russia/eastern europe vs western europe/united states – massive improvement when capitalism began taking hold after the collapse of Iron fist of communism
Yet – the activists believe you can clean up the environment the expansion of socialism/ another version of communism
Dominican Republic subsidizes fossil fuel use to make it cheaper. Haiti doesn’t, so the folks there burn wood. One of the few instances where government subsidies have a positive effect.
So lets use Bio fuels then. We can make them from Palm Oil, Rapeseed, Soy and Sugar Cane. The EU imports 7,000,000 tons of Palm Oil and almost two-thirds of that is used for energy. That is 4,500,000 tons of Palm Oil used to make energy to save the planet from burning coal.
Drax power station imports wood pellets into the UK to burn instead of coal and the intention is to replace coal completely. Drax gets it’s wood pellet from USA (62%), Canada (17%), Latvia (10%), Estonia (4%), Portugal (3%), Brazil (1%), Belorus (1%) and the UK (1%). All this is called Environmental Sustainability.
The law of unintended consequences is being given so many new examples it’s hard to keep up.
Destroy the environment to save it. How dare you?
@Scissor – How dare I? Very good and I see what you did there. Anyway, you have to be 16 or under or a 16 year old Nobel prize winner to be able to scold properly. It won’t work if you have age or experience.
Someone should warn Greta that being invited to the Nobel Dinner could turn out to be the Green New Meal.
https://youtu.be/SGkLWjuiakQ?t=71
No joke.
As a youngster, I used to think that winning the Nobel Prize was a great accomplishment. Perhaps there was a time when it was. But after Gore and Obama were awarded the prize, I realized that it is a politically motivated farce. My childhood dreams have been stolen from me.
From the article Eric posted:
No wonder it’s called Fake News. President Trump ignored her. If I saw any wrath, it was in the look on St. Greta’s face as President Trump breezed by without so much as a glance in St. Greta’s direction.
Now there was some wrath for you if you want to see wrath.
I agree the young lady intervening at the AOC meeting with devastating Swift satire should get the Emmy Award or an Oscar for the best performance this year.
She captured the hysterical climate monotone perfectly!
https://www.c-span.org/video/?464847-1/representative-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-holds-town-hall-meeting
Another institution goes down the drain…
Just how much payola it took to get there ?
Please remember that just a few months before WW2 started a Swedish social democrat member of Parliament nominated Adolph Hitler to receive the Nobel Peace Prize. Astonishing as that is today, it should serve as a reminder what a farce this particular prize is.
Mussolini got a nomination too I think, but I prefer to think it was because he wrote plays. I’ve never managed to track down the text of any of his plays, but I do hope there is one about the draining of the Pontine marshes as it is so easy to imagine the kind of dreadful lines that he could have written. Perhaps the world agreed back then to track down every copy and destroy them to save posterity’s sanity. That didn’t work out that well I suppose.
Well, they certainly couldn’t give her The Prize for Science.
No, she’s not going to get that one.
However, Greta may walk away with the Bulwer-Lytton Award.
https://www.bulwer-lytton.com/
Just a note that Nobel Prize that Mann didnt win was the peace prize – not the Nobel prize for science
Jacinda Ardern (Christchurch) is also nominated for a Nobel peace prize just for doing her job. I suppose It’s even lost more meaning since Arafat.
Slightly off topic, but does anyone know who is paying the immaculate saint’s bill while she’s skipping school?
Soros
Natalie Gordon
Do you have any proof of this please, as I am genuinely interested as to greta and her familys finances.
Marie Curie, Albert Einstein, Richard Feynman and Greta Thunberg members of the same club ? !
I hope not.
Please don’t compare the political peace prize with real science prizes.
I lost all respect for the Peace Prize committee when they gave the terrorist Yasser Arafat the prize for lying through his teeth about peace while planning the intifada. The leftists were urging the committee to take it away from Rabin and Peres, not Arafat, when Arafat started the intifada and the Israelis had the unmitigated gall to defend themselves! Still, there would be one good thing about giving it to Greta as compared to giving it to Obama. At least Greta has actually done something.
I just have this to say about Greta receiving the Nobble:
https://media.tenor.com/images/91f1775b8db6b47cdbb77d3bda226632/tenor.gif
Barrack Obozo got one simply for buying an election, so why not a mentally damaged teenager next. It further illustrates how worthless the Nobel has become.
Why am I not surprised after Al Gore?
If you denounce Greta “as a liar or hypocrite” according to the Independent you must be a “right-wing” critic “with little evidence” – yet this same paper refrains from mentioning the arguments these critics use to substantiate their views.
If you denounce her, you are no different from “Mr Trump, a notorious climate sceptic”. The Independent seems not to have noticed that the best scientists down the centuries have been sceptical not dogmatic and unquestioning people.
She should receive the Nobel Peace Prize because other celebrities who liberals idolize have received the prize – even though the track record of these recipients after receiving the prize are nothing to write home about.
What does “environmentalism” have to do with “peace” ?
Who is paying for all of er traveling???? Also, Has sweden stopped using fossil fuels? All of them, down to all plastic products, all electrical products, windows with seals. Farm vehicles, has the Swedish defence industry stopped all fossil fuel use??
Only reason she is lucky, is down to fossil fuels..
“And yet I’m one of the lucky ones. People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing”
Libya was the most prosperous nation in Africa. Now there is constant war and open slave markets thanks to Obama. The Nobel committee still hasn’t asked for their peace prize back. Kabuki theater.
The Nobel Prize is a joke and has been for decades. Liars, cads and terrorists win it. If you win it, I assume you are a bad person.
Speaking of Greta, is she back home in Sweden yet? If so, how did she get there? Kayak? Water wings? Airbus A340?
She win it, despite no new insights or relevancy since what she says has been said many times before. She is an obvious front for adults who have socialist plans to put in place.
There has been no increased peace or science understanding or contribution from her, thus her win is all POLITICAL.
I find it interesting that the very people here in the UK saying that everyone must listen to Saint Greta because she’s “telling the truth” to those in power, also say that Shamima Begum (who ran off to join ISIS in Syria and become an ISIS bride and is still entirely indifferent to the beheaded aid workers etc) should be forgiven and welcomed back home ‘because she was only a fifteen year old girl and counld’t be expected to understand what she was doing’.
HOW DARE YOU?
Someone spreading panic is nominated for a peace price. Someone being instructed to and acting so well should have an Oscar. It’s a farce and anyone having recieved the Nobel price for solid decent work previously would likely be embraced for having a retarded and abused child as their peer…..but probably they already are after Al Gore and Obama
because of her efforts to raise awareness of the damage fossil fuels are causing to the environment.
Humph. Her efforts SHOULD raise awareness of the dangers of politically generated stampedes. A scolding brat quoting slogans fits that picture perfectly, while ‘science’ is nowhere in the picture except as one of the slogans.
OH WOW
I didn’t see that coming I am so surprised I can hardly contain my surprisedness, she must have stopped wars, freed prisoners of conscience and so made the world a safer better place!
SARC SARC SARC SARC
All it truly does is show how baseless the awards are now and are handed out for towing the party line (selling your soul)
James Bull
I’ve been watching many YouTube channels recently which covered the griefly outpourings of St Greta of Thunberg in a less than charitable light.
OK, it’s a self-selecting sample to some extent, but many of these channels usually have little or nothing to say about global-warming, and often toe the alarmist line when they do.
Yet they seem almost unanimous in that the world should not be paying any attention at all to a very ignorant 16 year old girl, no matter how angry and frightened she has been made by adults who ought to know better.
Most adults clearly do know better. Those devoted to “the cause” have seriously shot themselves in the foot with this one.
Tells more about the Swedish MPs intellectual capacities than about Greta.
If the Nobel committee doesn’t bestow the prize unto St. Greta, they will certainly be admonished for for hating the children. The wrath of St. Greta will be unleashed upon the committee with a series of “HOW DARE YOU STEAL MY NOBEL PRIZE FROM ME”
The image from Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory of the little girl Veruca Salt throwing a tantrum to get a goose that lays a golden egg came to mind:
https://youtu.be/Pqsy7V0wphI
War is Peace
Freedom is Slavery
Ignorance is Strength
Robert, you forgot:
Weather is climate.
Eric
I believe you have used this picture before. I have two questions: 1) Are there armed guards regularly patrolling the border between the two countries to prevent trespassing and theft of firewood from the forested side? and 2) Why is there a patch of land in the upper left side of the picture, with the same aspect (compass direction) and equally dense vegetation as the area on the right?
Vegetation is strongly controlled by slope, aspect, and underlying bedrock and produce very different kinds of vegetation even in the same general areas.
Based on the steep terrain, there is likely a river or mountain stream separating the two countries. Transporting wood across something like that is not feasible.
Greta is a secular saint of a faction that has declared war upon normal middle-class living.
Enjoying unprecedented prosperity, health and longevity that is mainly due to free association and markets.
And the face of anger and war will likely get the Nobel Peace Prize.
Current betting odds from a Norwegian site.
https://g.acdn.no/obscura/API/dynamic/r1/nadp/tr_2000_2000_s_f/0000/2019/10/03/3423856000/1/original/10702237.jpg?chk=B73D33
Forget Joan of Arc, Greta is the new pope.
This took less effort than your post.
https://www.google.com/search?q=haiti+dominican+republic+border+photo&rlz=1C1CHZL_enUS717US717&sxsrf=ACYBGNT6l4TT3279Dx2XE9tyjJ6Tfwlcjg:1570290647338&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiz5unBvIXlAhVnIDQIHasVADsQ_AUIEygC&biw=1920&bih=969
Well, they gave one to Barry for doing nothing. Why shouldn’t Greta get one? In fact, let’s give one to everybody as a participation prize.
“And now, for her tireless efforts in spreading mass hysteria around the globe, and her relentless pursuit of the destruction of Western Civilization, we present this years Nobel Peace Prize to Ms. Greta Thunberg! Unfortunately, Greta could not be with us tonight because she is currently in Ottawa torturing preschoolers, but here to accept the prize on behalf of Greta is the one, the only, the man himself…Lucifer! Let’s give it up for him! Come on!”