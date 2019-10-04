Extinction Rebellion ‘fake blood’ fire hose climate protest goes comically wrong charles the moderator / 2 hours ago October 4, 2019 HT/Climate Depot Advertisements Share this:PrintEmailTwitterFacebookPinterestLinkedInRedditLike this:Like Loading...
25 thoughts on “Extinction Rebellion ‘fake blood’ fire hose climate protest goes comically wrong”
MUPPET’S!
Nor is it a Fire Engine. It’s a truck painted red, filled with water.
It might be a decommissioned Fire Engine but that consigns it to the above description.
Yep its definitely a decommissioned fire engine, the real question here is how can a bunch of activists get so near to a important government building ,set up and start there comedy routine without being intercepted by the security bods. Was this allowed by the powers that be? Or just incompetence on behalf of the security services.
B d Clark
Since 9/11 any commercial aeroplane posing a threat runs the risk of being shot down by fighters.
How much fertilser could that truck potentially hold and what damage could it inflict.
As you say, that thing should have been intercepted and the occupants/participants arrested until any terrorism threat was was established.
Will we never learn in the UK?
Yep the sides of the truck are roll up doors were the kit is kept plenty of room to stash some nasties .and the tank,tanks as you say could be filled with a fertiliser mix, I think a nod and a wink followed by a blind eye was involved here. Still give them enough rope they will hang themselves.
Apparently they bought it on Ebay.
According to reports on twitter, the vehicle wasn’t taxed or tested and therefore not insured either. Don’t suppose that would bother these muppets but in all probability they will face their biggest penalty for these infringements rather than the protest itself.
UK? with a South Ifrican Accent?
How did the commentator get here?
I bet he didn’t walk or cycle from SA.
Typical climate change hypocrite – after you old chap wit the carbon free life.
Afrikaans speaking South African speaking English. I wonder if he addresses the own extinction event currently underway in his country of origin? Or is protesting the actual death of farmers low on the virtue signalling scale?
That truck is full of fossil fuels, miles of plastic wire covering, tires, interior, seals etc etc .. ER are seriously bored people who are uneducated in the facts of weather… Isn’t this the same thing as using a diesel generator when they did the Manchester protest.
A diesel engined protest.
That isn’t what I call joined up thinking…_
Who is going to pay to clean that up? They are no “Rebels”, they should be arrested, and fined. They do not clean up plastics, plant trees, clean the coastal beaches of plastic, all they want is control. Also, somebody should ask them, how did they get to the city? Are they all vegan, are they wearing vegan clothes… And I’m sure I missed the memo which stated that all cameras, mobile phones, and fire trucks are made from completely fossil fuel free products 😐
No tax, no MOT, no sense and no science.
Hearing that big diesel chugging away as it pumped that tainted water at an environmental protest really made my morning 🙂
https://twitter.com/i/events/1179870980748926977?s=13
Imagine what would happen if their was no fossil fuels?
An oil industry geologist of my acquaintance who is an extremist global-warmongering Trump-hating anti-Brexit Greta-worshipping hypocrite of weapons grade level said that this was a legitimate protest…
It’s perfectly clear that the ER clowns are utterly clueless when it comes to the real, physical world. Just watch them run around desperately trying to hold the firehose down instead of merely turning off the pump.
The video is on the Guardian website today. Hilariously, they don’t say anything about the debacle.
They cannot predict what their hose will do, but they predict exactly what the climate will do, for the whole Earth, for 100 years. Such big is the stupidity of the brainwashed cargo cultists.
The narrator begins, “Good morning. This is Climate Extinction London, and we are here at the UK Treasury. This morning you will see that we are just making the public aware again that this protest is being held to highlight the inconsistency between the UK government’s insistence that the UK is a world leader in tackling climate breakdown while at the same time putting vast amounts of money into fossil exploration…”
“Fossil Exploration?” They’re protesting fossil exploration?
What a maroon!!
So, Bob, I wonder what the paleontologists think about that? Students in paleontology, not too late to change your major to something like “Saving One Maroon At A Time”, or SOMAAT!
Damn dinosaurs.
I am still awaiting an apology from someone as to why I was dropped off on the wrong planet.
Is ‘Climate breakdown’ the new go-to description of CAGW?
Has ‘climate emergency’ already lost its effect?
It’s a pity the hose broke before it pushed all of them off the top of the truck.
What a bunch of idiots.