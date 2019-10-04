Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Breitbart; President Vladimir Putin has dismissed Greta Thunberg’s climate crusade, suggesting she has no idea of the cost of what she is demanding.
“I may disappoint you but I do not share everyone’s enthusiasm about Greta Thunberg’s speech [to the UN]. You know, the fact that young people, teenagers pay attention to the acute problems of the modern world, including ecology. That is right and very good. We need to support them. But when somebody uses children and teenagers in their own interests it deserves to be condemned.
Nobody explained to Greta that the modern world is complicated, and complex, and it changes fast. People in Africa and in many Asian countries want to be as wealthy as people in Sweden. How can it be done? By making them use solar energy which is plentiful in Africa? Has anyone explained the cost of it?”Source: Breitbart
My guess is the answer to that question is “no”.
13 thoughts on “Putin Dismisses Climate Messiah Greta Thunberg: “Poorly Informed Teenager””
Say what you want about Putin, but he is no fool. When Obama was elected, my first thought was that Putin was going to run laps around him on the world stage.
And didn’t the Russia Federation of Science start talking about a coming cooling trend a few years ago?
Plain, simple, direct, and correct explanation from an adult. Can you imagine the blood-letting the MSM would extract if Trump had said the same thing?
First Jeremy Clarkson and now putin 😀 I hope more people with common sense speak with mass media access, speak up on these foolish greens… Also, clearly the co2 seeing puppet is happy living a lush technological advanced future, but everybody else must suffer.
I’ve always thought that the Russians must be having a good laugh at what’s going on in the Western world. Can you imagine what gets said at their high-level government meetings?
At last we see a leader who ‘tells it like it is’ instead of capitulating to the climate clowns!
If I were Russian I might well keep voting for Putin. In spite of the many things he has done that warrant criticism, he is not stupid, and he doesn’t seem to act without significant forethought – a trait that would automatically disqualify him among “progressives”.
He’s talking his book.
The young people are the moral force, the scientists are the technical force.
Don’t discount the moral force – it represents courage and the impetus to action.
Action is needed. Solutions are coming online. Connect the moral with the technical.
Follow the $ and stop taking lead from a billionaire talking his book.
If you actually did “follow the money” you would be disillusioned where it leads – to “pig trough” billionaires trying to cash in on guaranteed profits through forcing worthless products like windmills and solar panels down people’s throats, while they at the same time use their wealth to buy up fossil fuel interests at reduced prices so they will have more wealth and control when, inevitably, fossil fuels are employed to fix the damage the “renewable” stupidity has done.
And there are no “solutions,” because there is no “problem” to begin with.
This is from the London Times yesterday: although Russia ratified the Paris climate agreement last month, Mr Putin says that climate change is not man-made. He has also expressed scepticism about some forms of alternative energy, saying that wind turbines killed birds and disturbed worms, for which he was widely mocked by Russians despite a law against insulting officials.
I want to know why Russia ratified the Paris agreement despite Putin saying that climate change is not man-made? Anyone know?
Interesting also that the Russians have the only model which even approximates to the real global temperature
Anyone see this? there is SO MUCH wrong with it, it is really funny…the HYPOCRISY
“The talk”about CC
Excuse me, …it is the billionaires financing Greta!