Putin Dismisses Climate Messiah Greta Thunberg: “Poorly Informed Teenager”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; President Vladimir Putin has dismissed Greta Thunberg’s climate crusade, suggesting she has no idea of the cost of what she is demanding.

“Nobody explained to Greta that the modern world is complicated and complex.” Vladimir Putin says he does not “share everyone’s enthusiasm” about Greta Thunberg. The Swedish teenager has inspired millions of young people to take to the streets to highlight the climate crisis. pic.twitter.com/sx87y6Sv3B

“I may disappoint you but I do not share everyone’s enthusiasm about Greta Thunberg’s speech [to the UN]. You know, the fact that young people, teenagers pay attention to the acute problems of the modern world, including ecology. That is right and very good. We need to support them. But when somebody uses children and teenagers in their own interests it deserves to be condemned.

Nobody explained to Greta that the modern world is complicated, and complex, and it changes fast. People in Africa and in many Asian countries want to be as wealthy as people in Sweden. How can it be done? By making them use solar energy which is plentiful in Africa? Has anyone explained the cost of it?”