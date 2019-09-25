Resplandy et al. Part 5: Final outcome

From Dr. Judith Curry’s Climate Etc.
By Nic Lewis
The editors of Nature have retracted the Resplandy et al. paper.
Readers may recall that last autumn I wrote several article critiquing the Resplandy et al. (2018) ocean heat uptake study in Nature, which was based on measured changes in the O2/N2 ratio (δO2/N2) and CO2 atmospheric concentration. These were combined to produce an estimate (ΔAPOObs) of changes in atmospheric potential oxygen since 1991, from which they isolated a component (ΔAPOClimate) that can be used to estimate the change in ocean heat content. In four articles, here and here, here, and here, I set out why I thought the trend in ΔAPOClimate – and hence their ocean heat uptake estimate – was overstated, and its uncertainty greatly understated, essentially because of errors in their statistical methodology. The bulk of my criticisms were largely accepted by the authors of the study. However, it was evident from their related Realclimate article that in their submitted correction they had also made a change in an unconnected assumption, with the effect of offsetting much of the reduction in their ocean heat uptake estimate that correcting their statistical errors would have caused.
Nearly ten months have passed since then, without Nature publishing the authors’ correction.
However, Ruth Dixon has just spotted that the Resplandy et al. paper has today been retracted, at Nature’s request. This article at Retraction Watch covers the story. The Retraction Notice by the authors at Nature reads:
Shortly after publication, arising from comments from Nicholas Lewis, we realized that our reported uncertainties were underestimated owing to our treatment of certain systematic errors as random errors. In addition, we became aware of several smaller issues in our analysis of uncertainty. Although correcting these issues did not substantially change the central estimate of ocean warming, it led to a roughly fourfold increase in uncertainties, significantly weakening implications for an upward revision of ocean warming and climate sensitivity. Because of these weaker implications, the Nature editors asked for a Retraction, which we accept. Despite the revised uncertainties, our method remains valid and provides an estimate of ocean warming that is independent of the ocean data underpinning other approaches. The revised paper, with corrected uncertainties, will be submitted to another journal. The Retraction will contain a link to the new publication, if and when it is published.
I believe that this saga, as well as showing how ineffective journal peer review tends to be in spotting problematic issues in papers, illustrates the need for a much closer involvement of statisticians in climate science research. That was a point also made in one of the articles highlighted in Judith’s latest Week in Review post: Climate science needs professional statisticians [link].
Nicholas Lewis 25 September 2019
12 thoughts on “Resplandy et al. Part 5: Final outcome”
Nic Lewis,
Your report can’t be right because Michael Mann and his claque tell me the science is settled and everybody knows that only evil deniers dispute that / sarc off.
Richard
” illustrates the need for a much closer involvement of statisticians in climate science research.” That so true and this also true, ” illustrates the need for a much closer involvement of statisticians in science research. Far to many research paper are trash due to the lack of good statisticians have a look at published paper long before they are published!
As I recall, that is precisely what Wegman said way back in 2006 about the “hockey stick”. Thirteen years late and nothing has changed. A lot of so-called settled “climate science” is still based on incorrect use of statistics.
And IT personnel. These quack are not coders, they don’t know a thing about models, schemas, entity relationships, data integrity, code integrity, testing, and application logic. Nothing.
I would guess that no more than 4-8 hrs would be needed to skewer and reveal as fraudulent, any of their models, apps, or code based programmes.
But of course ‘open science’ is not allowed. For we the peasants, including IT experts, are too stupid to understand the ‘settled science’ based on fraudulent apps and models.
“Climate science needs professional statisticians”
Wow – ain’t that the truth! Please tell MSM reporters too. Start with the establishment of historical mean temperatures.
M
That’s been glaringly obvious since M&M took down Mann and his co-conspirator’s hockey stick fraud over 15 years ago.
+1. And the MSM needs to hold horses when new papers get published.
“Although correcting these issues did not substantially change the central estimate of ocean warming, it led to a roughly fourfold increase in uncertainties”
Translates to:
“Correcting these issues quadrupled uncertainty and negates our assertions, but it did not substantially change our belief that we are right.“
“… significantly weakening implications for an upward revision of ocean warming and climate sensitivity. Because of these weaker implications, the Nature editors asked for a Retraction …”
Huh? This reads as if Nature simply doesn’t want to publish non-alarming papers, no doubt a fact that would survive a fair Factcheck if such a thing existed. Sigh, a journal of integrity would insist that the paper is corrected and a new version published.
Still doesn’t stop the climate charlatans from making new pseudoscience claims about ocean warming:
Media:
Doesn’t matter. The propaganda-loving press for the Left has moved on to the next set of lies.
“Earth’s Oceans Are Getting Hotter And Higher, And It’s Accelerating”
NPR.org . 3:54, September 25, 20195:00 AM ET
https://www.npr.org/2019/09/25/755859707/earths-oceans-are-getting-hotter-and-higher-and-it-s-accelerating
The IPCC “Presser” garbage report for the ignorant who can’t reason for themselves:
First bald-faced lie:
– Half the warming observed occurred prior to 1950, when previous IPCC admits delta-CO2 was too low to attribute the observed warming then.
Second bald-faced lie:
– The oceans are becoming more productive, not less. Primary productivity is increasing. By every measure.
It is only in in silico models that ocean productivity decreased/decreases.
Third bald faced lie:
– “Causing sea level rise” is a lie. Sea level rise rate has remained steady since about 1880 at 2-3 mm/yr. Anthro-CO2/AGW hypothesis predicts it should be accelerating if oceans are warming at a faster rate than prior to 1950. Acceleration in SLR is not occurring, therefore neither acceleration of bulk ocean warming nor increasing glacial melt is occurring.
– Fourth bald-faced lie: Measured in cost per event, is a Yes: “extreme coastal events are becoming more severe.” But measured by an adjusted GDP and population growth in those areas, “cost per event” has fallen dramatically in the last 50 years along with the body count.
In the typical classic propaganda-style, the IPCC managed to get 4 bald-faced lies about CC/AGW in the last two sentences, whereas the first two sentences were arguably true.
The first rule of effective propaganda: Start out with unassailable “science” truths, then follow with the lies in subsequent sentences. Those who object to the utter BS of the statement are called out as “denying science.”
Both the NYTimes and the WaPo carried major science write-ups on the original Replandy, eta al. paper, only to “update” those stories on-line, after Nic Lewis pointed out the errors. ( I would add this is not Ms Resplandy’s first major data problem with a paper under her name as first author.)
But unless you search back 12 months for those old articles, you would not know that.
And neither WaPo nor the NYT will actually publish a new article for their today’s readers showing how their past readers were originally misled by bad science only to be retracted.
That is why journalism today is D-E-A-D.
“A lie can travel half-way around world, before the truth can get its boots on.”
– by someone not me.
Did you add the space to over whelming, or did they remove it?
“Global warming has already reached 1°C above the pre-industrial level, due to past and current greenhouse gas emissions.”
This is “the more than 100%” issue.
“There is overwhelming evidence that this is resulting in profound consequences for ecosystems and people.”
We’re not so much scared about the profound, but the harmful. There is, for example, profound greening going on, large enough to feed millions of people. There is a good chance cold-related deaths decrease.
“The ocean is warmer, more acidic and less productive.”
Less alkaline, very slightly warmer, and productivity is a thing you’d not capable of measuring independent of fishing and other human influence.
“Melting glaciers and ice sheets are causing sea level rise,”
So “are causing” at any moment now, trust me, not “have caused” anything of significance.
” and coastal extreme events are becoming more severe.”
I’m sure they have so good large-scale evidence on this. /sarc
Hugs,
I did a Copy-paste from the IPCC statement .pdf which lost all the spaces. I then added them back in. The “over whelming” extra space is my mistake. An artifact of a fallible human having to deal with technology.