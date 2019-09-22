The Guardian: No Climate Protests were Authorized in China

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; Very muted criticism in the mainstream media over the Chinese government’s hardline stance against domestic climate activism.

Across the globe, millions join biggest climate protest ever

Young and old alike took to the streets in an estimated 185 countries to demand action

Millions of people demonstrated across the world yesterday demanding urgent action to tackle global heating, as they united across timezones and cultures to take part in the biggest climate protest in history.

In an explosion of the youth movement started by the Swedish school striker Greta Thunberg just over 12 months ago, people protested from the Pacific islands, through Australia, across-south east Asia and Africa into Europe and onwards to the Americas.

No protests were authorised in China, the world’s biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions, but Zheng Xiaowen of the China Youth Climate Action Network said Chinese youth would take action one way or another.

“Chinese youth have their own methods,” she said. “We also pay attention to the climate and we are also thinking deeply, interacting, taking action, and so many people are very conscientious on this issue.”

There was action, however, in Taiwan, where dozens of representatives from primary schools, high schools, and universities gathered in the capital, Taipei, to launch a petition to press candidates in the upcoming presidential election to lay out concrete policies to mitigate climate change risks.

