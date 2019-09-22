The Guardian: No Climate Protests were Authorized in China

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Breitbart; Very muted criticism in the mainstream media over the Chinese government’s hardline stance against domestic climate activism.
Across the globe, millions join biggest climate protest ever
Young and old alike took to the streets in an estimated 185 countries to demand action
Millions of people demonstrated across the world yesterday demanding urgent action to tackle global heating, as they united across timezones and cultures to take part in the biggest climate protest in history.
In an explosion of the youth movement started by the Swedish school striker Greta Thunberg just over 12 months ago, people protested from the Pacific islands, through Australia, across-south east Asia and Africa into Europe and onwards to the Americas.
…
No protests were authorised in China, the world’s biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions, but Zheng Xiaowen of the China Youth Climate Action Network said Chinese youth would take action one way or another.
“Chinese youth have their own methods,” she said. “We also pay attention to the climate and we are also thinking deeply, interacting, taking action, and so many people are very conscientious on this issue.”
There was action, however, in Taiwan, where dozens of representatives from primary schools, high schools, and universities gathered in the capital, Taipei, to launch a petition to press candidates in the upcoming presidential election to lay out concrete policies to mitigate climate change risks.
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2019/sep/21/across-the-globe-millions-join-biggest-climate-protest-ever
Imagine what would have happened if President Trump had banned non-violent climate protests. The media would have been in an absolute frenzy, rightly so, about the suppression of freedom.
China doesn’t have a right to protest, so despite China being the largest CO2 emitter in the world, the lapdog Western media gives them a free pass.
Next time you buy something, anything, just check the “made in” label.
If you want to give something to someone in China, Ice Wine and Maple Syrup are safe choices. Otherwise you can spend all day trying to find something that wasn’t produced in China.
Stop giving them ideas!
Chinese people actually do have a right to protest. It’s just that the Chinese government tramples all over it.
Moreover they park tanks ontop of it.
They have a right to protest… once…
You get yourself noticed and you find that you cannot even buy a train ticket or travel by air. That is the dystopian model society the alarmists want to adopt for climate “action” . The capitalist dictatorship in China is much more efficient since they don’t have waste time convincing the population.
In my youth, a lot of demonstrations had been forbidden in Germany, spec. Berlin West. Even some for ameliorations of the school sytem. So I bruised a lot in that time end 60th.
So what ?
The Chinese don’t need to protest as they have already achieved the totalitarian workers’ paradise that is the goal of the warmunists.
My thoughts exactly! They don’t need to protest as communism has already been installed in China for quite some time.
Anthropogenic CO2 is not a problem. Hey! China got it right.
If the Guardian says millions, it’s probably not even 1 million. They just pull some figure from that air and don’t even say what they based it on.
Even if it was a couple of million, that is pretty low level of interest out of a population of 7.7 BILLION people.
One in 4 million people care enough to have a day off school or walk down the street.
“we are also thinking deeply, interacting”
Deep Thought. I would have thought that you could not top that, but they did!
interacting
Very impressive.
This just shows you the majestic, yet subtle, power of interactive deep thought.
Greta should take a lesson.
Probably meant ‘deep bought’.
Global heating? I thought the earth was cooling?
What do these people want? For the whole of humanity to stop using fossil fuels? How will they get to work? The billions of people with out jobs, How will the survive? If so has anybody come up with a fuel solution for all the cars, trucks they drive or the fuel for the buses and trains they take? How about heating homes, electricity for hospitals, homes? What will the police/ambulance/fire trucks use? Will all armed forced across the world sit down and give up?
It may be cooling. Measuring atmospheric temperature is measuring the tail of the dog and thinking you’ve measured the whole dog.
So, we’ll see.
Did they protest in Russia?
What a bizarre use of English from the Guardian. Since when were climate demonstration “authorised” Who outside China which didn’t “authorise” climate demonstration, did issue authorisations? Who is the body entitled to do such a thing?
I am really wondering if millions actually protested. How many of them were children out of school led by their leftist teachers just having a great day off from classes? Who counted the protesters and came up with the millions figure?
The Chinese Politburo must be delighted to see idiotic Western countries committing economic suicide in the name of Global Warming.
Why would the Chinese protest about climate? They know the difference between CO2 and REAL pollution.
Here’s an idea: protesters from all over the world can walk, bike, sail to Beijing, gather at Tiananmen Square and protest China’s emissions.
LOT of money and organisation behind warmunistas…scary…
All these voices demanding action . . . but just what is the “action” they want?
Is it to tame the sun, the source of 99.999% of energy input into Earth’s atmosphere?
Is it to change the Milankovitch cycles that predominately govern the variation between glacial and interglacial periods, via changing the Earth’s orbital ephemeris?
Is it to control water vapor content, and thereby condensed water (i.e., clouds), that is the predominate greenhouse gas in the Earth’s atmosphere?
Is it to control the distribution and use of fossil fuel energy that is responsible for human civilization as we know it? And for which there is no practical substitute on a global level?
Is it to control the natural and, to far lesser degree the anthropogenic, increases of atmospheric CO2, which NASA itself admits: “From a quarter to half of Earth’s vegetated lands has shown significant greening over the last 35 years largely due to rising levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide . . . The greening represents an increase in leaves on plants and trees equivalent in area to two times the continental United States.” source: https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2016/carbon-dioxide-fertilization-greening-earth ?
Is it to control, perhaps even imprison, those that dare question the memes of “man-made climate change” or a current “climate crisis”?
Is it just to redistribute wealth from “rich” to “poor” using the guise of “climate crises”, fully knowing there is no such thing?
Inquiring minds want to know.
One thing that the alarmists have done is to raise the level of ignorance around the world. No country is immune.