Watch Climate Activists Try To Explain Why They Use Products Made From Fossil Fuels

From The Daily Caller

Stephanie Hamill Video Columnist

September 21, 2019 11:58 AM ET

The Daily Caller dropped by the climate strike in Washington, D.C. on Friday to learn more about the activists who are demanding that you and I change the way we live, eat and go about our lives.

You may be surprised to hear this, but most of the activists are just like us. They wear products made from fossil fuels, they own cars, many told me they eat meat but also claimed that they were “cutting back,” and they’re certainly okay with killing trees — as long as those trees are used for the silly, meaningless signs they paint buzz phrases on to virtue signal to everyone else. (RELATED:Bernie Sanders, Climate Hawk, Spends Nearly $300K On Private Jet Travel In Month.)

I confronted a few of the activists about their use of products made from fossil fuels and things got a little uncomfortable to say the least.

Really no one could give me a good answer, and in a nutshell, the answers I got pretty much shifted the blame to our society. No one wanted to take responsibility for their own actions.

Shouldn’t they be living by example?

Several activists also opened up to me about their “climate change sins” and again, they’re just like the rest of us who weren’t skipping work, or missing school.

When exiting the rally we noticed the trash cans were overflowing with plastics and even perfectly good signs that could have been reused for the next ‘do as I say, not as I do’ event.

The hypocrisy is astounding.

WATCH:

HT Willie Soon

