Stephanie Hamill Video Columnist
September 21, 2019 11:58 AM ET
The Daily Caller dropped by the climate strike in Washington, D.C. on Friday to learn more about the activists who are demanding that you and I change the way we live, eat and go about our lives.
You may be surprised to hear this, but most of the activists are just like us. They wear products made from fossil fuels, they own cars, many told me they eat meat but also claimed that they were “cutting back,” and they’re certainly okay with killing trees — as long as those trees are used for the silly, meaningless signs they paint buzz phrases on to virtue signal to everyone else. (RELATED:Bernie Sanders, Climate Hawk, Spends Nearly $300K On Private Jet Travel In Month.)
I confronted a few of the activists about their use of products made from fossil fuels and things got a little uncomfortable to say the least.
Really no one could give me a good answer, and in a nutshell, the answers I got pretty much shifted the blame to our society. No one wanted to take responsibility for their own actions.
Shouldn’t they be living by example?
Several activists also opened up to me about their “climate change sins” and again, they’re just like the rest of us who weren’t skipping work, or missing school.
When exiting the rally we noticed the trash cans were overflowing with plastics and even perfectly good signs that could have been reused for the next ‘do as I say, not as I do’ event.
The hypocrisy is astounding.
WATCH:
HT Willie Soon
12 thoughts on “Watch Climate Activists Try To Explain Why They Use Products Made From Fossil Fuels”
They get up in the morning and put on their cotton clothing, harvested with fossil fuels, then they put on their socks and shoes which are likely made of fossil fuels, then they enjoy their orange juice, harvested and brought to them with fossil fuels, then they enjoy their cereal, harvested and grown using diesel and fertilized with fossil fuel based chemicals…
And that’s just the beginning of their nonstop fossil fuel created morning…
What these foolish children do not comprehend in the slightest is that to achieve their goals they will have to change EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE…
They are fish, swimming along, making bubbles, protesting WATER…
Not water, di-hydrogen monoxide.
They get up in the morning and put on their cotton clothing, harvested with fossil fuels, then they put on their socks and shoes which are likely made of fossil fuels, then they enjoy their orange juice, harvested and brought to them with fossil fuels, then they enjoy their cereal, harvested and grown using diesel and fertilized with fossil fuel based chemicals…
And that’s just the beginning of their nonstop fossil fuel created morning…
What these foolish children do not comprehend in the slightest is that to achieve their goals they will have to change EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE…
They are FISH protesting WATER…
If you believe that the use of fossil fuels is bad then you should stop making use of all goods and services that make use of fossil fuels. That includes all goods and materials moved by truck to include store bought food and clothing as well as building materials that have been used to make the buildings we live in and most of the surfaces that we walk on. You should also not drink or make use of water unless you get it directly from a naturally available source. After all it is your money that keeps the fossil fuel companies in business.
If ignorance is bliss, why are these people so unhappy? Too ignorant to know they’re ignorant.
The products are not made from fossil fuels. That is pandering to the loonies. They are products of the petrochemical industry.
Its the same for all of them, bernie Sanders still flys in jets, drives and has a tour bus, ER, use plastics and drive, eat meat etc etc. The sad thing is that the u.n. and ipcc has fooled people, that weather is now bad, and its only co2 (fossil fuels) to blame… They have raked In billions, as do all the “green” groups, they tax the hell out of us, to use on pathetic wind and solar farms….. Regarding Electric cars, has anybody worked out how much plastic is used in a tesla car 😐
I have not seen anyone at these rallies selling hand carved clogs as a substitute for the fossil fuelled footwear currently being worn by the protestors . — : Interesting.
Rather than going the whole hog, why not ease them in gently with some easy actions:
Walk to school
No holiday flights
No smart phone
They may then get some inkling as to what they are asking for by badmouthing fossil fuels and their products.
Their use is virtuous however.
Climate rubbish rubbish in Sydney Australia, is fake;
https://www.sbs.com.au/news/the-viral-photo-of-sydney-climate-strike-aftermath-is-a-fake
Way to go, Stephanie! Exposing their climate hyprocrisy shows they have an ulterior motive, and that movtive is what? For sure this is part of the Globalist nonsense advanced by a presumed elite sector of humanity. Keep at your work, Stephanie, and you can get as famous as that guy Muddy Watters, who is over at Fox TV.