We asked for your climate confessions.
Read the responses, and submit your own confession here: https://t.co/Exsl2JKcti #ClimateInCrisis pic.twitter.com/woJoPCdTix
— NBC News (@NBCNews) September 18, 2019
Even those who care deeply about the planet’s future can slip up now and then. Tell us: Where do you fall short in preventing climate change? Do you blast the A/C? Throw out half your lunch? Grill a steak every week? Share your anonymous confession with NBC News.
I confess: I make the climate change
just by breathing out CO2.
But don’t worry, Ill be dead soon,
and so will you.
I love the enthusiasm that everyone has put into their climate confessions!
https://rogerfromnewzealand.wordpress.com/2018/05/09/ever-been-told-that-the-science-is-settled-with-global-warming-well-read-this-and-decide-for-yourself/
Cheers
Roger
My most humble apologies,
I added to the Universal store of Entropy yesterday while converting sections of 125million year old Granite to airborne dust particles using a small hand held internal combustion engine (and a rare element diamond disc)
I promise I`ll only use an electric grinder in future
I fall short in every respect, since I don’t believe that the available data shows that there is a problem.
Mind you, it means that i have a reasonable life, at the possible expense on my great-great-great grandchildren yet to be born. However, it also means that they will benefit from the work I was able to do during my time here…
I just had all my halogen downlights converted to LED today. Even though they were working perfectly and had many years of service left, they are all in the tip. The LED were provided and installed by the local State Government.
So I added unnecessarily to the manufacture transport and installation of 20 LED downlights and the waste of 20 perfectly serviceable halogen bulbs.
Oh and the installer arrived in a petrol powered van. So add fossil fuel use to my crime.
I only hope my rash actions cause all the glaciers in the world to grow, not too much mind you, just enough to shut up those who worry about them.
I left the oven on too long and burnt the witchetty grub roast….resulting in combustion and emission of excess CO2 Fortunately we had a frozen chicken in the freezer.
My climate confession is that I didn’t give a thought about the climate.
I must confess that I accept the atmosphere as the perfectly reliable model of its own heat-engine performance. Watch a thunderstorm, and lose the fear of greenhouse gases.
I confess. Mea culpa mea culpa mea maxima culpa, etc.
– I confess I never believed in global warming – and I never will. At the time (~30 years ago) when it started grabbing headlines, the ice caps were melting – on Mars – and a new Red Spot was breaking-out on Jupiter. I didn’t read the National Inquirer (tm no doubt) that morning, so I didn’t know how many men were on Mars and Jupiter, causing global warming there – but if the answer was “none”, then could whatever was causing warming there, also cause it here? I wondered.
Then the Alarmists started wailing about “the Arctic will be ice-free in three, two, one… oh it isn’t? Oh, it will be – just you wait!” Meanwhile the Antarctic was setting records for accumulation every year – and still is – the Arctic and Antarctic, they’re on the same planet, aren’t they? So confused…
Then, some truly dreadful characters (I’m looking at you, Al Gore and David Suzuki) started pumping it with ever-increasing stridency until eventually the Press picked it up. Then, with the Press flogging it for all they were worth (I’m looking at you, CBC and BBC), politicians picked-up the screed and began throwing enormous amounts of my tax dollars at it – more specifically, at their friends who were head-and-shoulders deep, profiting immensely and living lives that kings would be envious of. And two hoary old bromides, “Politicians lie” and “follow the money” occurred to me. Frequently.
Then I found WUWT.
So I confess that no – I don’t believe it. And I further confess that I clicked-on the “make your comment” link at NBC and was going to recite approximately the above – but they only allow 130 characters. So I didn’t; sorry to burden you with it.