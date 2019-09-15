Low sea-ice cover in the Arctic

Second-lowest September minimum since observations began
Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research
The sea-ice extent in the Arctic is nearing its annual minimum at the end of the melt season in September. Only circa 3.9 million square kilometres of the Arctic Ocean are covered by sea ice any more, according to researchers from the Alfred Wegener Institute and the University of Bremen. This is only the second time that the annual minimum has dropped below four million square kilometres since satellite measurements began in 1979.
Until mid-August, it looked as though a notable record would be reached: the area of the Arctic Ocean covered by ice (defined as the area with a sea-ice concentration of more than 15 percent) from late March to early August was the smallest measured by satellites since 1979. “Our satellite data show that between March and April 2019, there was an unusually large decrease in the ice extent, from which the Arctic sea ice was unable to recover,” explain Professor Christian Haas, a geophysicist and head of the Sea Ice section at the Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research (AWI) and Dr Gunnar Spreen from the University of Bremen’s Institute for Environmental Physics. Since the second half of August, however, the seasonal reduction has slowed down, overlaid by short-term fluctuations. The lowest value so far for 2019 was 3.82 million square kilometres, observed on 3 September. This means that this year, the September average could be below 4 million square kilometres for only the second time.
But in the coming weeks, the ice could retreat further: even though in early fall air temperatures in the Arctic have now fallen below freezing, the heat stored in the water can continue to melt the underside of the ice for a few more weeks. However, if it becomes extremely cold in the Arctic in the days ahead, the ice cover can already increase again. In October, the scientists will analyse the data for the whole of September, and will then be able to make a final assessment of the sea-ice minimum in 2019. It appears unlikely that this year we will see a new absolute record, below the sea-ice extent of 3.4 million square kilometres observed in 2012. “Record or not, this year confirms the continued long-term reduction of Arctic sea ice as a result of climate change, making it ever more likely that in a few decades the Arctic will be ice free in summer. This will mean drastic changes in the Arctic, with consequences for the climate and ecosystems, as well as for people, including us in Europe,” says Christian Haas.
Scientists at the Alfred Wegener Institute and the Institute for Environmental Physics at the University of Bremen are together analysing the complete satellite data on the ice concentration, extent, and thickness, as well as atmospheric measurements. The website https://www.meereisportal.de/en/ , for example, publishes daily updated ice maps and provides detailed summaries of the sea-ice developments. Ice extent estimates from other institutions (e.g. NSIDC or OSI-SAF) can provide slightly different results. Currently, for 2019 they predict the third-lowest ice extent. “These slight differences are due to the higher resolution of our data and the slightly different methods used to calculate the ice concentration. They show the uncertainties that even the most modern satellite observations can have. Data from the MOSAiC expedition will help to reduce these uncertainties,” explains Dr Gunnar Spreen from the University of Bremen’s Institute for Environmental Physics.
The researchers are currently particularly interested in the northern Laptev Sea: on 20 September, the research icebreaker Polarstern will set sail from Tromsø, in Norway, for the start of the MOSAiC expedition. In the northern Laptev Sea they will search for a suitable ice floe to moor the Polarstern to, in order to drift, icebound, through the Central Arctic for an entire year. “We’re following the ice situation very closely and have developed a series of new data products to offer the best-possible, detailed insights into the current conditions,” reports Christian Haas. “In the Laptev Sea, the ice situation is similar to previous years with an Arctic-wide low ice extent. This means that it will be relatively easy for us to reach our research area, at a latitude of 85 degrees north. But being so close to the ice edge will make it difficult to find a suitable ice floe that is large enough and thick enough to set up our ice camp. Our computer models show that the ice south of 88 degrees north is less than 80 centimetres thick, which is less than the 1.2 metres we’d ideally like to have to safely set up our measuring stations. We may have to travel farther north than planned to find the right conditions,” expects Christian Haas, who will lead the second leg of the MOSAiC expedition from mid-December.
###
Joint Press Release: Alfred Wegener Institute and University of Bremen
101 thoughts on “Low sea-ice cover in the Arctic”
“But in the coming weeks, the ice could retreat further”
So it’s a bit early to be writing about a minimum.
No it won’t. Look at the forecasts.
Also:
http://nsidc.org/arcticseaicenews/charctic-interactive-sea-ice-graph/
4.25 over here on this site.
Jeroen 2019 is still on a downward trend.
I aint talking trend(year to year), just that the bottom is reached. It might vary 100KM² in the coming week, but you could pretty much call it. My biggest point was that on my source the extend is 300KM² more extend. So that must be a different way of calcutaling things.
Also if we do talk trend then it is all a matter of interpetation. If you start high then trend down and then hit a plateau are you then still trending down? Any year with no change would still add to the down trend.
Both NSIDC and Norwegian extractions are well over 4M , even today. Odd that NSIDC has 2019 and 2007 indistinguishable, where are this crew has it half way between 2007 and 2012 and 2018 dead on 2007 where as NSIDC had last year well above 2007.
Looks like someone has a thumb on the scales, yet again.
Sadly we do not see any error bars on their pics.
Firstly it’s unclear where they are getting these figures from. NSIDC 15% extent is still clearly above 4 million km^2 and it’s far from clear it will even reach less than that figure.
https://nsidc.org/arcticseaicenews/charctic-interactive-sea-ice-graph/
Norwegian estimate for extent also above 4.
https://web.nersc.no/WebData/arctic-roos.org/observation/DailyArcticIceAreaExtent.txt
Maybe they are confusing with sea ice area. An easy error for anyone who does not know anything about sea ice to make !!
In fact it looks like this year will be indistinguishable from 2007 – over a DECADE AGO – when Al Gore and IPCC started all the shouting and wailing about the imminent disappearance of Arctic sea ice.
Pretending that essentially flat lining for 12 years “confirms the continued long-term reduction ” is simply a lie. If you do nothing more than fit one straight line to the whole record, it is negative but that does not mean there is a continued reduction. It means there was a reduction which is NOT continuing.
Why do they mention sea ice minimum a week or two before it happens? As Nick says that seems a bit odd.
Oh, wait, isn’t there some climate meeting coming in NY. Maybe they just could not wait happened to get this misleading statement out until the event ACTUALLY since they would miss the chance to flood the media with fake climate news before the meeting.
Greta Thunberg is reportedly able to melt millions of square kilometers of sea ice, simply by means of those 40.000 ppm emerging from her lungs at a climate rally.
No, she just needs to give the Arctic ocean one of her famous, frosty stares and it would instantly freeze over. Sadly she does not care enough about polar bears to do that, she would rather see them suffer and become extinct so that she can give us all another of her “my patience is running out, I’m really cross now” looks from her climate pulpit.
NSIDC har Arctic sea ice extent of 4.251 mill. km2 Sept. 14th, practically same as for 216. Nothing dramatic here. Just another crises that refuses to materialize.
https://nsidc.org/arcticseaicenews/charctic-interactive-sea-ice-graph/
Just noticed one detail NSIDC graph says ” sea ice extent at least 15%” , Wegener say “>15%”
So if Wegener measure to nearest % , “>15%” means ” at least 16%” . However, this does not explain the notable differences in 2007 and 2018 between the two datasets. IMO someone has moved the goal posts to mask the recovery since 2012 OMG minimum.
BTW CPOM ice volume shows sustained recovery in minimum since 2012.
https://climategrog.files.wordpress.com/2019/05/cpom_arctic_ice_vol_mths_2019-1.png
I see another dip forming and expect minimum to be 16th/17th this year.
Nope, the minimum is past, this all BS, if you look at the surface temp records it’s clear the ice did not melt as much as stated these are all models not actual measure, no worse then the fourth lowest extent and the ice thickness is up again this year
According to Jaxa, recent days have all shown melting. Same with NSIDC, including 71,000 sq km on most recent day.
Yah and NRL sea surface temperature makes it clear that ice extent is much higher than any of these models say. You look at it an explain.
@Nick
Starting 8.8th – ending 9.14th
2
-131
-165
19
-50
-97
4
-49
-21
-33
-79
-26
-28
-12
-94
23
17
11
-25
29
-21
-15
-58
-73
-97
-21
-112
-48
46
49
-9
-16
34
-27
-35
0
-71
-38
At this time of year it is unlikely to be surface melting Nick, more likely to be compaction and dispersion as a result of wind direction.
The thing about sea ice extent is that it reveals nothing about ice quantity or quality, and sometimes even ice existence. All that it really indicates is there is ice of some indeterminate area, volume and thickness in a certain grid location that emits a microwave signal above a certain threshold (15% of measurement range). New ice up to a certain point isn’t even detectable.
These are NOT models: they are from direct satellite observations. And what is more you can see they are accurate by looking at satellite pics online.
When I go to the sea ice page all I find are graphs that make this year look a lot like 2012. ie. I’m more inclined to agree with Griff and Nick than I usually am. 🙂
What should I be worried about……..?
No Bob, it’s running very close to 2007 substantially more than 2012.
https://nsidc.org/arcticseaicenews/charctic-interactive-sea-ice-graph/
There are a number of graphs which all seem to be produced differently. Plus there’s time for something weird to happen. I’m not betting on anything.
Isn’t it great to see the Arctic get some ice after having none for several thousand years as it recovers from the Holocene onset?
Sea ice extent is not a direct measurement. The raw passive microwave signal data have to be conditioned with proprietary algorithms and numerous assumptions about weather and surface conditions. That’s why sea ice extent can vary amongst the various agencies.
Oh yeah?
“Our computer models show that the ice south of 88 degrees north is less than 80 centimetres thick, which is less than the 1.2 metres we’d ideally like to have to safely set up our measuring stations.”
Take a hike, or learn to read.
Sunsettommy September 15, 2019 at 7:56 am
What should I be worried about……..?
B I N G O
Or in other words, so what?
Except, if one clicks on the years between 2012 and 2019 to add them back into the NSIDC graph, 2019 is not lower than 2016. Or one could access a chart developed by the Arctic-roos.org:
https://web.nersc.no/WebData/arctic-roos.org/observation/ssmi_ice_ext.png
As Bob Boder points out, the actual data is collected by passive satellite microwave sensors. Satellite sensors require many satellite passes to complete a picture. Daily sea ice estimates are courtesy models/assumptions; using datasets provided by that allegedly trustworthy agency NSIDC.
Last winter appears to be cooler than recent winters. link As well, there was a report that ships were encountering thicker than normal ice (but I’m darned if I can find the link). The arctic ice is cranky and almost anything could happen in the next few weeks. On the other hand, the trend does look a lot like 2012.
The other interesting thing is the minimum appears to be coming earlier in the month again, like it did prior to 2007. May or may not be an indication of a cycle change, only time will tell. What is pretty clear, like every other doomsday warming, the arctic sea ice death spiral was just another scam.
Maybe so Nick, but surely that doesn’t negate the AWI’s point that, using their metric at least, 2019 will post the “Second-lowest September minimum since observations began”?
Or are you seriously suggesting that going lower than 2012 is still possible?
He just wants to take exception to the headline and declare that all is therefore wrong with WUWT.
It is Wegner Institute which is making pre-emptive claims and apparently getting their numbers wrong as well. Why are you trying to think that Nick is criticising WUWT, rather than those making the silly statements?
I can tell you why they are trying to talk about the min before it even happens it is to get their fake “continued decline” comments in in time for NY meeting. More PR pretending to be science.
AWI are not “making pre-emptive claims”, unless you are seriously suggesting that going lower than 2012 is still possible!
They are not “getting their numbers wrong” either. They are not using NSIDC or JAXA numbers, that’s all.
They are discussing sea ice minimum before it has happened. That is pre-emptive. The reason for it is political PR , not science, like I said.
The point is, now is the time when a minimum should be occurring – but! this year the ice could still be melting further. On top of the second lowest extent, that shows exactly how bad the state of the ice is…
The latest minimum we had if I remember well was on 20th of Sept. as an exception.
Griff where is it Cast in Stone that Sea Ice Minimum must always fall on a specific day?
Sea Ice Minimum can be affected by many differing Weather Dependant Variables.
It has almost always fallen within the same two week stretch between the first and third week of September (1979 – 3rd week, 1984 – 2nd week, 2007 – 3rd week, 2012 – 2nd week, 2016 – 1st week)
It Never turns the corner on a single date like Autumn is always Sept 23.
Yes, it could melt some more. And it could also start re-freezing. It could melt a lot or freeze even more. Stop acting like you can predict the future. Just fyi – you CAN’T!
Please enlighten us on how to know when sea ice “should ” reach minimum.
Your claim that it “could” go lower … shows exactly nothing because it has not happened. The key problem for alarmists is not knowing the difference of maybe-could-be speculations and FACTS.
If you would like to inform yourself about the timing of Arctic minimum you could read my article studying how it got later and later until 2007 and had been drifting earlier since. Exactly now “bad” is that?
https://climategrog.wordpress.com/arctic_min_extent_dates/
https://climategrog.files.wordpress.com/2016/09/arctic_min_extent_dates.png
yup there may be some compaction going on over the next 2 days
Nick just wants to complain because well, he’s Nick.
The typical date range for the sea ice minimum in the Arctic is Sept 18th to 22nd.
So, it is a good time to be talking about the minimum. WUWT usually notes and reports the minimum before official agencies do, that will likely be the case again this year.
Don’t assume ill will unnecessarily. WUWT was simply reporting Wegener Institute’s pre-emptive statements. If anything I would think his criticism applies to them, it was their timing and their announcement.
What is more relevant is why they should chose to try to talk about minimum now instead of wait a week or 10 days to have something concrete to report instead of speculative commentary.
The reason is almost certainly the NY climate meeting and the MSM conspiracy to saturate news with climate coverage in the week preceding this event.
Run to the hills!
Al Gore claimed scientists said the arctic would be gone by 2014.
What Al Gore really said:
Last September 21, as the Northern Hemisphere tilted away from the sun, scientists reported with unprecedented distress that the North Polar ice cap is “falling off a cliff.” One study estimated that it could be completely gone during summer in less than 22 years. Another new study, to be presented by U.S. Navy researchers later this week, warns it could happen in as little as 7 years.
https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/peace/2007/gore/26118-al-gore-nobel-lecture-2007/
Masolwski, Wadhams, Zwally, Serezze, Barber and others made similar statements. Perhaps the Arctic can’t hear them because it’s screaming.
What would satellites have shown for 1910, 1920 or during the LIA?
That was only ONE comment.
Gore made similar statement several other times in subsequent years. Often he referenced Dr. Wieslav Maslowski as his source, ignoring that fact that these results were far more aggressive than those of other scientists.
Worst of all, Dr. Maslowski himself said he did not know where Gore was getting substantiation for those claims out of his work.
Fail.
James Hansen was more confident, in 2008 he said the Arctic “will” be ice free in summer in 5 to 10 years.
“…scientists reported with unprecedented distress…” Yeah right, Gore has of course made a study of scientific distress through the ages and reached this stunning conclusion. And to think that such BS was uttered in my home town, in MY City Hall!
2013 but who’s counting
As of 9-14-2019 JAXA data shows it still above 4 million
9 8 4163470
9 9 4170163
9 10 4149896
9 11 4110564
9 12 4087341
9 13 4053800
9 14 4025718
The Data from NSIDC shows Artic Sea Ice extent of above 4.251 Million km2 till date ?
See
Charctic Interactive Sea Ice Graph
Yes. In NSIDC data this year is still above 2016 and 2007, as well as 2012. Thus fourth lowest is still possible. Just depends upon how long the melt lasts.
But in any case, won’t come close to 2012, despite increase in Russian ice breaking activity.
So this article is using the now common alarmist tactic of the pre-announced record, to flood the media with fake news – even though it is obvious that there is near zero chance it will actually be a record low 15% extent. And NSIDC and DMI are both above the suggested level (and given the sizable discrepancy between those 2 sources too – who would believe any of them!)
Hey: it is ALREADY a record second lowest, even though it is STILL melting.
It’s not still melting. Stop spreading that bullshit.
This is like that “greenland all melted at once!” lie your lot were throwing around a while back.
No, griff, that’s wishfull thinking</a<
Griff there is no such thing, except in alarmist speak, as a “Record Second Lowest”
Second places at a track meet doesn’t set any records. Sorry
No, it isn’t.
The minimum was lower in 2016 and 2007. To be second it needs to be lower than 4.155 in NSDIC observations.
You left out “since 1979”, Mr Panic. In 1979 I had already been on this Earth 28 years, but those don’t count. My Father had been on this Earth for 57 years, but those don’t count. It was 203 years before that the Founding Fathers declared independence, but those years don’t count. It was 1979 years since the start of the current calendar, but those years don’t count. It was over 12,000 years ago that the post Younger Dryas warming started, but none of those years count. So not so much a record.
Griff; what on earth does it matter if the sea ice is still melting or not? Is it only important in order to score some silly debating point? What if, by some Goreatric Miracle, the minimum would stop at 1,5 mill. km2, and stay there for a few days, before starting the freeeze again? How much would that alter global temperature?
I count three, 2007,2012,2016 – the day the statement was published.
Which of the numerous different extent metrics are you looking at Krishna?
ftp://sidads.colorado.edu/DATASETS/NOAA/G02135/north/daily/data/N_seaice_extent_daily_v3.0.csv
But AWI are referencing the University of Bremen’s numbers, so it’s hardly surprising that there’s a discrepancy!
Next summer there has to be more icebreakers to melt ice, because othervice prediktions fail
“this year confirms the continued long-term reduction of Arctic sea ice as a result of climate change”
Climate Newspeak for the fact that the amount of ice has been remarkably stable for 12 years now, both in area and volume:
http://www.cpom.ucl.ac.uk/csopr/sidata/vol_ts_0.large.png
http://ocean.dmi.dk/arctic/plots/icecover/osisaf_nh_iceextent_seasonal_en.png
Normal for a centennial solar minimum. No wonder the British Navy observed a great loss of Arctic sea ice in 1815-1817 in the Dalton Minimum. 4 months of negative North Atlantic Oscillation this summer was bound to reduce the sea ice.
https://media.springernature.com/m685/springer-static/image/art%3A10.1038%2Fs41598-017-13246-x/MediaObjects/41598_2017_13246_Fig2_HTML.jpg
The northwest passage and the northern sea route were open.
https://nsidc.org/data/seaice_index/images/daily_images/N_daily_concentration_hires.png
For your information the northern searoute has been open every year since 1933.
And yes, the southern, shallow, northwest passage is open this year – unlike last year.
How odd that the press is not full of ships using the North West Passage as it is so open.
Odd maybe. I monitored the progress of ms The World and another cruise ship as they passed through the NW passage a week ago. There is an ice breaker (Terry Fox) stationed up there that makes regular runs through the route. I don’t know if that’s to keep the passage clear, or simply to monitor the situation.
ftp://sidads.colorado.edu/DATASETS/NOAA/G02135/north/daily/data/N_seaice_extent_daily_v3.0.csv
Yesterday = 4.171
2016 = 4.145
2012 = 3.340
2007 = 4.147
“Record or not, this year confirms the continued long-term reduction of Arctic sea ice as a result of climate change, making it ever more likely that in a few decades the Arctic will be ice free in summer. ”
staying the same for past 7 years….is not a long term reduction
Long term Arctic sea ice decline
https://nsidc.org/sites/nsidc.org/files/images/cryosphere/sotc/mean-anomaly-1953-2018.png
Sure it’s down since the maximum of the 20th century, but it’s still above the minimum of the 20th century, not shown on the chart. Sea ice is naturally cyclical. We’re also above most of the Holocene summer minimum.
actual chart ’til yesterday
Yeah, but it’s up from zero just a few thousand years ago when the seas were six feet higher.
Jack….second lowest in 7 years…..is exactly what it says
..and more ice than there was 7 years ago is not a sign of continued long term reduction
that’s not saying there been no long term change….only that more ice is not a sign of it
chart
https://moyhu.blogspot.com/p/latest-ice-and-temperature-data.html#ice
Try the DMI, it’s the same as in previous years…. certainly nothing at all like a record and the Melt season is over as you can see it’s up turning already.
http://ocean.dmi.dk/arctic/icecover.uk.php
These Leftist “scientists” are such liars.
2019’s Arctic Ice Extent will be the FOURTH lowest, and about 900,000 KM^2 larger than the 2012 record low.
Why must Leftist always lie about the facts?
A rhetorical question, BTW…
The arctic sea icecover was likely similar to 2019 during the last Franklin expedition in 1845, when the ships maneuvered around up to 77 °N in the Wellington channel. How can that be during times when LIA (Little Ice Age) has just ended. The claims about lowest sea ice coverage is less relevant if the time span is only 40 years, wait some more 40 years and we‘ll observe there is cyclic event due atlantic currents and cycles (AMO, …).
Less ice in a cold climate with cloud cover will:
Warm the earth?
or
Cool the earth?
Underlying water will be exposed to wind and cool temperatures so I guess a lid on the heating pot is good to preserve the heat.
Whatever difference Arctic ice makes to the habitability of the earth, deuterium/CO2 lead/lag in ice-cores indicates that CO2 has no significant effect on its extent so we can continue to make our lives better using hydrocarbon fuels.
P.S. It’s called an interglacial period for a reason.
a simple plot of arctic sea ice with data from https://ads.nipr.ac.jp/vishop/#/extent
no models just their data
https://ads.nipr.ac.jp/vishop/#/extent
Sea ice is 2nd lowest extent
Rate of change per day of extent is still showing a loss (2012 which was lowest was at this date showing zero change per day).
loss rate is changing rapidly to gain and sea ice may possibly reach zero from Sept 15th onward
All plots of extent on selected days show a rate of loss conforming to the start line approximation.
Because vast areas of ocean will be near freezing one can expect a large positive rate of change (similar to 2012) to occur this month.
https://1.bp.blogspot.com/-X9B-LR6GOEw/XX5LEdt8RRI/AAAAAAAAChs/k_UavpBOCrkn3dT4T5JHv5LbU_QeKZUrgCLcBGAsYHQ/s1600/seaice%2B19-09-14.png
wait for this baby
https://svs.gsfc.nasa.gov/Gallery/icesat2.html
From mid-August through the end of the year, more heat is lost from the newly-exposed open Arctic ocean each day than than is gained from the ever-shorter Arctic daylight hours. Dr Curry (SHEBA, August 12 1998) reported melt water ponds froze over each night beginning August 12.
But the year starts over again in January, and from January through mid-April, more heat is lost from the exposed Arctic Ocean each day than is gained from the sunlight. For 8 months of the year, less sea ice means more heat is lost.
2019 is a low year, but the only two years in the last 20 when Arctic Sea Ice was higher than the 1980-2010 average in March or April were 2007 and 2010. And, in both of those years – when “excess sea ice” in Mar-April was present to insulate the Arctic Ocean from heat loss to space, 2010 set a new record low sea ice extents in the summer, and 2007 set an all-time record low sea ice extents at its September minimum.
2019 is certainly a low year, but compared to the most recent years, it is near the middle of the pack (with 6 higher, 3 lower for early September), slightly below the recent average for August-September.
Loss of sea ice is a negative feedback, it allows the ocean to lose heat to space.
Satellite record since 1979?? Completely meaningless in climate terms
Arctic seaice lost startet about more than 150 years.
german source
I found now the archive, as my bookmarks have been out of date and it has moved to:
Historical Ice Chart Archive
In my experience nature is adept at exploiting every single opportunity it is presented with. Surely reduced ice cover has bee a boon to sea life. Perhaps some aspiring young degree seeker can check. The lesson taught mankind? Adapt.
Global sea ice has never recovered…from the malfunctioning and replacement of the DMSP F17 satellite.
“Only circa 3.9 million square kilometres of the Arctic Ocean are covered by sea ice any more”
And? Why should we worry about these little blips?
“Record or not, this year confirms the continued long-term reduction of Arctic sea ice as a result of the “Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation” ” – Fixed it for them.
Liars, liars! 2016 minimum was 4.165 million km2 and 2007 was 4.155. The absolute minimum in 2012 was below 3.4 million km2
The lowest value so far this year was yesterday at 4.251 million km2 which makes it fourth lowest year, 86,000 km2 above 2016, and 96,000 km2 above 2007.
We don’t know yet what the September average will be, but pretty sure it will be above 2012 and 2007.
http://nsidc.org/arcticseaicenews/charctic-interactive-sea-ice-graph/
You can zoom the chart all you want.
The real truth is that, despite all the doom predictions, Arctic summer sea ice has not decreased in 12 years, as I said it would happen a few years ago. Meanwhile CO2 has increased by >25 ppm. Alarmist predictions were absolutely ridiculous, as usual. They have no clue how the climate changes.
See for example Tamino that showed his absolute lack of knowledge about sea ice criticizing an article of mine in 2016:
https://tamino.wordpress.com/2016/10/18/extreme-cherry-ice/
Are you eating crow Tamino? Three more years without a decline. Do you need more?
OMG! The sea ice is gone! What will we do?!? We’re going to run out of ice! The animals will have no ice to eat! Those that were standing on the ice will fall in & drown!
/extreme sarc
Few if any animals rely on high summer Arctic sea ice for survival. The odd seal might haul out for a rest or to sun itself. Polar bears might wander around on it, but they don’t eat much in summer and would find more food on land.
Hungry polie sows emerging from their winter dena with cubs do rely on ringed seal pups in snow lairs on land fast ice in early spring to break their long fast.
“…making it ever more likely that in a few decades the Arctic will be ice free in summer. This will mean drastic changes in the Arctic, with consequences for the climate and ecosystems, as well as for people, including us in Europe,” says Christian Haas.
Yeah, keep pounding that “ice free in summer” drum. Getting old, doncha think? And the Alarmist tagline about the “consequences” for climate, ecosystems, people, blah, blah, blah, that’s rich.
Science. Ever heard of it?
> “Record or not, this year confirms the continued long-term reduction of Arctic sea ice as a result of climate change…”
Does not follow. Lots of things affect sea ice cover. Wind. Seasons. Ice breaking. Currents. To be able to tease out “climate change” from everything else with a dataset barely 40 years long is arrogance and hubris.