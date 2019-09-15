HOUSTON (Reuters) – Federal and state authorities on Friday criminally charged climate change protesters for shutting down the largest U.S. energy-export port for a day by dangling from a bridge.
The protest organized by Greenpeace closed part of the Houston Ship Channel on Thursday. The Harris County District Attorney’s office said its charges were the first under a new law that makes it a felony to disrupt energy pipelines and ports.
“This action cost our community many, many millions of dollars in lost commerce,” said Sean Teare, a Harris County prosecutor, citing day-long shipping disruptions.
Those charged include 31 people who dangled on ropes off a bridge or who provided logistical support, said Teare. Most of the protesters were expected to appear Friday before a magistrate for a probable cause hearing, he said.
All 31 face up to a $10,000 fine and two years in prison if convicted. The district attorney’s office plans to convene a grand jury to consider other criminal charges, he said.
Federal prosecutors separately charged 22 members of the same group with misdemeanor obstruction of navigable waters, according to a filing on Friday. They could face up to a year in prison on the federal charges.
“This is a bullying tactic that serves the interests of corporations at the expense of people exercising their right to free speech,” said Tom Wetterer, Greenpeace’s general counsel.
Texas was one of seven states this year that passed laws seeking to curb protests over energy projects such as the Dakota Access Pipeline and Bayou Bridge pipeline.
28 thoughts on “Greenpeace members face federal, state charges in Houston protest”
I wish they’d charge ’em with conspiracy too. Load ’em up with charges that could bring 20 years, and let their attorneys get things pled down to doing 5.
There is no a chance that damaging a business or commerce is free speech. These idiots know that and are counting on the wishy-washy public and courts to give them a pass. A 20-year sentence would clearly take them out of the mix. But, then, more fools are born every day.
They are called useful idiots. There are armies of such easily led delusionals, who prefer virtuous belief to harder to grasp reality. But yes, fine them AND lock them up, and go after Greenpeace corporately for organising them. And do what other sensible countries do and ban Greenpeace.
Agreed. The conspiracy charges should include their lawyers as INDITED co-conspirators. Put them ALL on the terror watch list. Obtain FISA warrants to obtain their voice and data communications previous to this attack on commerce, I am sure the NSA has all of that stored in Utah.
We need to put locks on our public school system because they are manufacturing useful idiots ever day.
And then we need to ban these University Wet Wipes who set the useful idiots to their idiotic purposes.
Then Greenpeace will collapse due to lack of interest. They threw a protest but nobody came.
“This is a bullying tactic“. Greenpeace is the bully.
Charles makes a person miss the good old days when P.T. Barnum drew the fools to the circus so they weren’t annoying the rest of us.
It is about time these ass*ole eco-terrorists started getting jailed.
Can’t a civil suit be filed against Greenpeace to recover damages?
That would seem like a better idea. Hit em where it hurts , kick em in the coffers.
It’s about time these ass*ole eco-terrorists started getting jail time.
Throw them in jail, set bail at $1 Million dollars each. Convict them and make them serve their full jail sentences on every charge consecutively. Put them on a No Fly list and then take their passport so they can’t travel anywhere else by any means to disrupt anyone else. After they realize that these types of severe disruptions to people, jobs and commerce are really a type of economic terrorism and treated as such, they will find a different way to protest. If we molly coddle these misfits, they will just continue their evil ways.
Huh, governments across the world hate protesters, who protest about the “climate”… Yet the worlds governments are happy to tax (steal) our money to fight climate change… What has 40 years of climate change aka global warming money (Billions) done to fight the imaginary climate change?? What have the actually done apart from tax us?
Models. Multi-level models, filled with brown matter and energy.
Now we have their names and addresses maybe it’s time to force them to comply with their own policies. Go to their homes and disconnect the electricity, gas and water supply. A general disconnect of services from all properties owned or rented by greenpeace disrupters could also apply. Then cancel their car registrations and drivers licenses. Then they can show us how to live ‘green’ style.
You have the right to speak and protest all that you want. You do not have the right to instruct me in my lawful business.
Good. They need to receive the maximum penalties, and additional charges, if warranted. Eco-terrorism can not and must not be tolerated. Hilarious how they try to hide behind the First Ammendment. Maybe they should re-read it. Nothing in there about breaking the law.
Good. It’s about time they started facing the consequences of their actions.
I’m betting they’ll try for a necessity defense, i.e., their perceived need justifies their illegal action. Doubt they’ll get it in TX.
I think the governments, State and Federal, need to look into RICO charges and should investigate who is financing all this lawbreaking.
There are a lot of leftwing billionaires from around the world who are trying to stir up trouble in the USA (and other places) with their money, and they are not innocent bystanders to this criminality. They should be held accountable. They don’t have the right to impose their will on the rest of us just because they are rich.
“All 31 face up to a $10,000 fine and two years in prison if convicted”
………….“This action cost our community many, many millions of dollars in lost commerce,”
I give up….
I am a bit surprise they weren’t used a clay pigeons (they were just hanging there…). They just don’t know Texan’s. I would consider them extremely lucky.
C’mon, most hunters worth a dam want to shoot something moving or at least that you stalked. We could have called in spot lighters, you know the felons these leftist want out of jail and to be able to vote. Just put antlers on the protesters, turn off all the lights in the area and wait till dark!!
They would get away with this in California. Texas is a whole different matter.
icisil mentions the “necessity defense”. Just so. I do not have a clue what the status of the “necessity defense” is in the US or the States. (Anybody know???). Anyway, Texas is not the place to try to promote a “novel” legal theory. California, yes, Texas, no. For Texas in general, and Houston in particular, this is a “bread and butter” issue and what the protesters did will be viewed as an extreme form of vandalism. That is to say, a deliberate and malicious destruction of the ability of people to go about their business.
When Greenpeace tried this stuff with Russia, the Russians locked them up in Siberia for six months. Greenpeace never went back. Too bad the US does not have any prison facility in Siberia. Perhaps Houston can contract with some Russian agency for penal services. This one act would keep the Houston shipping channel open for 30 years at least.
Isn’t Gitmo still open? Is that not where terrorists are to be placed? And why close anything? Just pass through them, it is their responsibility to not be hit by vehicles in motion.
Completely off topic, but does anyone know what happened to Barrie Harrop over at WSJ?
Perhaps they should be put in a cell with a TV showing videos explaining the flaws, both scientifically and politically, in AGW. all day long!!
Cognitive dissonance: it’s “free speech” when environmentalist activists break the law but it’s not free speech when skeptics voice their opinion in the media that climate change isn’t a disaster.