LONG-TERM US DROUGHT AND PRECIPITATION TRENDS

Ross McKitrick and John Christy have published a new paper in the Journal of Hydrology.
McKitrick, Ross R. and John Christy (2019) Assessing Changes in US Regional Precipitation on Multiple Time Scales Journal of Hydrology vol. 578 Nov 2019, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jhydrol.2019.124074
The published version is temporarily available at this link. If that does not work a pre-print is available here. The Supplement is here. We look at the claim (made by the recent US National Climate Assessment) that US precipitation increased over the 20th century, that precipitation extremes did likewise and that confidence is high that this is due to greenhouse gases. We discuss 2,000 year drought proxies that reveal Hurst behaviour (long term persistence) which means spurious trend detection is a risk.
Abstract
We estimate trends in US regional precipitation on multiple time spans and scales relevant to the detection of changes in climatic regimes. A large literature has shown that trend estimation in hydrological series may be affected by long-term persistence (LTP) and selection of sample length. We show that 2000-year proxy-based reconstructions of the Palmer Modified Drought Index for the US Southeast (SE) and Pacific Coast (PC) regions exhibit LTP and reveal post- 1900 changes to be within the range of longer-term natural fluctuations. We also use a new data base of daily precipitation records for 20 locations (10 PC and 10 SE) extending back in many cases to the 1870s. Over the 1901–2017 interval upward trends in some measures of average and extreme precipitation appear, but they are not consistently significant and in the full records back to 1872 they largely disappear. They also disappear or reverse in the post-1978 portion of the data set, which is inconsistent with them being responses to enhanced greenhouse gas forcing. We conclude that natural variability is likely the dominant driver of historical changes in precipitation and hence drought dynamics in the US SE and PC.
13 thoughts on “LONG-TERM US DROUGHT AND PRECIPITATION TRENDS”
Last year, my region had rainfall that exceeded the previous two highest record years ( 2003 and 1889, respectively).
This resulted in a deafening media chorus loudly pronouncing that record-breaking rainfall was, “THE NEW NORMAL.”
What has the new year brought forth?
The region’s year-to-date rainfall is well below average; we’re in a drought.
The media silence is deafening.
Give it another six months, then it’ll be global warming again.
If the papers print an untruth, they can be forced to correct it, not just buried away on the back page, but the correction has to be printed with as much prominence as the original untruth. example
John- ever since the Hockey Stick fiasco from twenty years ago, I have closely followed the science news about climate. Mr admittedly selective retrospective is that us amounts to the hunt for New (and BETTER!) Hockey Stick’s to promote and…”justify” alarm. As we so often see, the above paper is geared to correct one of at least three New (Improved@) Hockey Sticks currently circulating in the media.
Is anyone else here similarly unsurprised? (WARNING: the generation of skeptics and qualified senior scientists doing this important corrective labor is aging. Who will replace them?)
Take a look at Ben Davidson and his work over at Suspicious Observers.
Nobody will replace them.
1. They publish very little for others to BUILD UPON
2. They don’t teach.
3. With RARE exceptions they only do “negative” work.. see the above for an example. While
hundreds of papers get published showing the effects of climate change, the best they can do is
find a few weak papers to attack. Like the HS.. side show material.
What are you doing using FACTS in this debate? Don’t you know that “feelings” are more important than facts?
IPCC official, Ottmar Edenhofer, speaking in November 2010: “But one must say clearly that we redistribute, de facto, the world’s wealth by climate policy. … one has to free oneself from the illusion that international climate policy is environmental policy. Instead, climate change policy is about how we redistribute, de facto, the world’s wealth…” “This has almost nothing to do with environmental policy, anymore.”
From Der Spiegel
http://wattsupwiththat.com/2012/05/15/another-day-another-central-asian-precipitation-study-finds-a-link-to-solar-activity/#comment-986398
So much evidence… …so little time.
Rivers in Western Canada (the Athabasca, the North Saskatchewan, etc.) exhibit a cyclical flow – as I recall, warmer is dryer (lower river flow).
Pacific salmon runs are (again from memory) much stronger in cooler weather, and decline sharply in warm periods. We recently had a near-record salmon run, after decades of decline.
Evidence from many sources seems to be building, to indicate we are entering a global cooling period – we’ll see.
I just don’t have the time to chase this data any more. Regrettably, those that are funded to do so seem to be programmed to fabricate evidence of global warming, even though there has been no global warming for 10-15 years!
If these warmist scoundrels and imbeciles would just look at the evidence all around them and get rid of their programmed CAGW (Church of Al Gore, Warmist) religious dogma, they might even write some worthwhile scientific papers…
Mind you, they’d have to leave the Church of Gore and the House of Hansen, and all the financial and social benefits of being on the cutting edge of BS.
The above post from 2012 is located at this address – the previous address is now obsolete.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2012/05/15/another-day-another-central-asian-precipitation-study-finds-a-link-to-solar-activity/#comment-832002
Couple of years ago I made LA & SF precipitations graphs
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/LA-rain.gif
Can’t trace the SF graph since I’m away from home.
A large literature has shown that trend estimation in hydrological series may be affected by long-term persistence (LTP) and selection of sample length. – emphasis mine.
Now that’s the typical issue with the statistical “science” of everything CAGW now isn’t it? The carefully curated selection of ‘time length’ considered to be a mythical baseline of “normal”. The (self anointed) Drought Monitor is the worst offender, what with their bright RED “drought” maps.
Good report, Ross and John. Your comment “within the range of long-term natural fluctuations.” is the comment also commonly made by geologists, with respect to sea-level markers through geologic time. I was living in Reno, Nevada when there was a significant drought and, imagine the horror, docks at Lake Tahoe were left stranded on land. This prompted a submersible examination of the depths of Lake Tahoe and produced photos of Indian stone rings (used to support curved branches forming a shelter) about 90 feet below current lake level. One of the Long Term Droughts around a thousand years ago? Sobering realization!
Funny how things cycle back and forth.. like there are some feedback processes in play. Imagine that.
Right now the Southern Hemisphere is cooling and since it is mostly water, that’s no doubt a pretty big deal. Cooler water means less water vapor (vapour) which typically means less rain and fewer clouds. After this winter, it will be very interesting how the Northern Hemisphere looks next April as the tropical Pacific doesn’t have all that warm water available to send to the mid and upper latitudes in the Pacific.
With a solar minimum the photons from the Sun hitting us have a different energy profile than during a more active Sun and if we get a volcano or two going off big time, we could be in a big hurt temperature wise. Might have to start eating all that corn we use to power our cars.