Tufts Professor: If China Stops Building Lots of Coal Plants they will be a Climate Leader

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
All that potential to embarrass the USA not being realised…
China is positioned to lead on climate change as the US rolls back its policies
September 12, 2019 9.05pm AEST
Kelly Sims Gallagher Professor of Energy and Environmental Policy and Director, Center for International Environment and Resource Policy at The Fletcher School, Tufts University
Fang ZhangChina Research Coordinator and Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Tufts University
…
We study many aspects of China’s energy and climate policy, including industrial energy efficiency and reforestration. Our analysis indicates that if China fully executes existing policies and finishes reforming its electric power sector into a market-based system, its carbon dioxide emissions are likely to peak well before its 2030 target.
…
China’s climate portfolio
Over the last decade China has positioned itself as a global leader on climate action through aggressive investments and a bold mix of climate, renewable energy, energy efficiency and economic policies. As one of us (Kelly Sims Gallagher) documents in the recent book “Titans of the Climate,” China has implemented more than 100 policies related to lowering its energy use and greenhouse gas emissions.
…
China has added vast wind and solar installations to its grid and developed large domestic industries to manufacture solar panels, batteries and electric vehicles. In late 2017 it launched a national emissions trading system, which creates a market for buying and selling carbon dioxide emissions allowances. This was a profoundly symbolic step, given that the United States still has not adopted a national market-based climate policy.
…
Even as China made big investments in wind and solar power in recent years, it also kept building coal plants. Power sector reform will help reduce the resulting overcapacity by stopping planned additions and encouraging market competition.
But success is not guaranteed. The affected companies are giant state-owned enterprises. There is political resistance from owners of existing coal-fired power plants and from provinces that produce and use a lot of coal. The current U.S.-China trade war is slowing China’s economic growth and spurring rising concerns about employment, which could further complicate the reform process.
…
Read more: https://theconversation.com/china-is-positioned-to-lead-on-climate-change-as-the-us-rolls-back-its-policies-114897
The professor leaves out a few details, like China’s commitment to massively increase their already colossal coal fleet, and their tendency to classify synthetic gas made from coal as climate friendly gas projects.
28 thoughts on “Tufts Professor: If China Stops Building Lots of Coal Plants they will be a Climate Leader”
And if pigs had wings. “China has positioned itself as a global leader on climate action…”? You have to be kidding.
That thick yellow “smog” hanging over Weifang City is almost certainly dust blown in from the Gobi Desert.
If we had some ham, we could make ham and eggs, if we had some eggs.
But China is now positioned to have those wings retrofitted markl. I imagine the wings are in the last stages of design and will be fitted by re-educated Uigars as proof of the superiority of Chinese communism over western liberal democracy…….
Meanwhile the virtues of pig wings are being praised by the fellow travellers at Tuft University.
Why is it that China, the world’s biggest emitter and rising, is always sanctified by the left, whereas the US, whose emissions are half those of China and falling , is demonised?
I think it’s a case of never let reality interfere with your perceptions.
And maybe this – “if China fully executes existing policies and finishes reforming its electric power sector into a market-based system, its carbon dioxide emissions are likely to peak well before its 2030 target” – isn’t quite as “good” as they think. Maybe it means that China is increasing CO2 emissions so much faster than expected they will reach their high emissions target earlier.
See 1948 Donora smog.
Thus began the clean up of the air in the USA.
In China’s case, that is what they seek, also.
Climate has nothing to do with their actions.
Except when they can make propaganda from it.
Kelly and Fang see a couple of trees and miss seeing the forest.
Happens with climate cult members.
If their programs to develop Gen IV nuclear reactors suitable for mass production and placing into existing coal powered generation plants, I would not be surprised.
The old idea was that China would always be ten years behind us technologically.
We have noticed that the Chinese are ahead of us in quantum computing. That would mean that they could crack all our encrypted communications in milliseconds and their communications would be completely dark to us. link Folks are seriously worried.
I would not underestimate China’s technological capabilities. I would also not underestimate their ability to innovate.
China’s main aim is to become more competitive through improving energy efficiency and to reduce REAL air pollution from thousands of low quality coal burning stations.
If they are playing the CO2 card, it is because they know they can get paid money by masochistic, guilt-ridden developed nations for doing what they wanted to do anyway for other reasons.
They can become a Climate Leader only if they come to President Trump and ask him if they can purchase the trade secrets of America’s Carbon Capture Utilization System that will remove over 90% of their regular coal fired power plants CO2 emissions.
China is now building HELE coal fired power plants. These cost much more, but with the Sidel CCU System at much less cost they can emit much less CO2.
Pls just go away Sid.
Anyone with a brain knows CCS as an end to itself is dumb beyond belief.
China is building massive over capacity because they plan on exporting electricity to Europe once the idiot Euroweenies destroy their power generating capacity.
Obama met Xi and explained how to jerk off the West with CO2. They are doing nothing that they would not already be doing for other reasons, they just want us to pay for it while they finish destroying what is left of our industrial infrastructure.
China will do whatever advances the Chinese economy and military. Nothing else has priority.
Those sound like sensible priorities to me.
It would be nice if freedom and justice were also include but that isn’t the traditional Chinese culture.
China has a deep tradition of justice. When it comes to freedom, I find that the Chinese members of the family can get away with stuff I wouldn’t even think of trying.
The reason I post anonymously is that I deeply fear the Social Justice Warriors I find myself surrounded by. That’s not freedom.
I have traveled to China twice in the past few years and the air pollution is the worst I have ever experienced anywhere including Los Angeles in the 70’s.
I traveled to Beijing, Shanghai, Wuhan, Chengdu and Xian by bullet train. The smog was like thick smoke everywhere apparently caused by coal generating plants, industry, and charcoal burning in the countryside.
The talk about China making “Green” strides may be true but this is a drop in the bucket compared to what the US has done with clean air and water. Greens in this country would do well to travel to China and India in order to understand the magnitude of the difference. We can be thankful for our regulations yet the cost already has been enormous to our economy. Given an equal playground of regulations like we have, China would immediately crash into a deep recession.
One other interesting fact is China and India have the greatest number of cities in the world with the highest particulate matter air pollution. Furthermore, the US has no cities in the top 500 for this type of pollution. We should be proud of this accomplishment yet the current bevy of Presidential hopefuls want to drive a dagger into our economy with draconian energy policies.
The problem in China is not coal as such, but the fact that smoke is not cleaned from particles as is done in Europe.
All in the wording.
‘A Global Leader in Climate *ACTION*’
These people do realise that not only is Climate not something you can action on in the first place, but even within their own context, you only really need action if you have a problem.
As example, I personally have zero action plans revolving around reducing my use of cigarettes. Many other people have very detailed plans for cigarette use reduction. Relative to me they lead me on ‘action’.
I however do not smoke.
Still, this article came from the Australian left. The only way for them to ever openly criticise China would be for Trump to take it over.
“Climate leader” is ecoclownese for “lead lemming.”
I have visited a number of China’s coal fired power stations and it is a fact that they have to meet high standards for low particulate, NOx and sulphur dioxide emissions. There is nothing backward about their coal fired power stations that I saw.
What I did see is many small coal fired plants like brick-works that appeared to have no fluegas cleanup at all. The filthy black plumes from these plants were causing significant degradation of air quality. I think the other big sources of air pollution are motor vehicles, particularly diesel trucks and also dust storms. Beijing is close to Inner Mongolia which has vast deserts and when the wind blows from there the visibility can be very poor.
In other words, “Professor of Nothing Useful but enjoys telling other people what to do.”
It doesn’t mention China’s massively increasing export of coal fired power plants to Developing Countries!
Neither does it consider India’s increasing CO2 contributions in their programme of new CFPS’s – as needed in a desperate attempt to fill the massive Power Gap generated by extending cities and industries and increases in a population that is massively increasing power usage per person..
Despite the hype, there is no real evidence that CO2 has any effect on climate and there is plenty of scientific rationale that the climate sensitivity of CO2 is zero. So even if China completely stopped making use of fossil fuels, such efforts would have no effect on climate. There are many good reasons for conserving on the use of fossil fuels but climate change is not one of them.
CCS: you produce double the energy so you can then put half the emissions underground. Back where you started.
I don’t see the relevance of the photo of Weifang ‘kite capital of the world’.
Sure some cities in China have a smog problem that has nothing to do with CO2, or necessarily coal-fired electricity generation.
The google ‘Weifang’ image page shows a bright sunny city and google earth indicates a coal-fired station to the East well away from the city centre.
“… Weifang has a monsoon-influenced, four-season humid continental climate (Köppen Dwa), with hot, humid summers, and cold but dry winters.the city receives 2,536 hours of bright sunshine annually, sunshine is abundant except during the summer months …” (Wiki).
Heavy fog is a common occurrence in East China provinces:
https://www.google.com/search?q=fog+shrouds+Chinese+provinces&client=firefox-b-d&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwieoI3-nc3kAhWYfCsKHfjMAKwQ_AUIEigB&biw=1208&bih=613
Also Chinese traditional art:
https://www.google.com/search?q=chinese+art+%2B+mist+%2B+fog&client=firefox-b-d&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwj99rOVnM3kAhVNSX0KHQrxCFYQ_AUIEigB&biw=1208&bih=613
Images like that are usually taken through a telephoto lens, it “enhances” these sorts of images. Like back lit steam and water vapour, looks bad!