Polish Police Raid Rainbow Warrior Climate Protest, Arrest Protestors

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Greenpeace have experienced a setback in their effort to stop global coal shipments.

Watch: Polish Border Guards Storm Greenpeace Boat Blocking Coal Shipment

BREITBART LONDON

10 Sep 2019

…

Video footage from Greenpeace showed the armed guards breaking a window to get into the captain’s bridge on the Rainbow Warrior, a tall sailing ship, and shouting that everyone should drop to the floor. The boarding occurred about 11 p.m. Monday.

Marek Jozefiak of Greenpeace said the ship’s captain and one activist remained detained Tuesday, along with the ship. Jozefiak, the coordinator of Greenpeace’s Climate and Energy campaign in Poland, expressed surprise at vehemence of the border guards’ actions against what he called a “peaceful action in defense of the environment.”



…

Read more (includes a video): https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2019/09/10/watch-polish-border-guards-storm-greenpeace-boat-blocking-coal-shipment/