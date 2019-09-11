Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Greenpeace have experienced a setback in their effort to stop global coal shipments.
Watch: Polish Border Guards Storm Greenpeace Boat Blocking Coal Shipment
BREITBART LONDON
10 Sep 2019
Video footage from Greenpeace showed the armed guards breaking a window to get into the captain’s bridge on the Rainbow Warrior, a tall sailing ship, and shouting that everyone should drop to the floor. The boarding occurred about 11 p.m. Monday.
Marek Jozefiak of Greenpeace said the ship’s captain and one activist remained detained Tuesday, along with the ship. Jozefiak, the coordinator of Greenpeace’s Climate and Energy campaign in Poland, expressed surprise at vehemence of the border guards’ actions against what he called a “peaceful action in defense of the environment.”Read more (includes a video): https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2019/09/10/watch-polish-border-guards-storm-greenpeace-boat-blocking-coal-shipment/
Another video of the raid;
What can I say? Western governments might tolerate Greenpeace’s economically damaging theatrics, but other cultures are less patient.
21 thoughts on “Polish Police Raid Rainbow Warrior Climate Protest, Arrest Protestors”
After 6 years of the Second World War and 45 years of Communism, the Polish People have had enough suffering and pain and are now able to move against anti-social forces absolutely freely.
They should do the same to the ‘open arms’ ships on the Mediterranean sea who work like a taxi service picking up customers in front of the African coast.
Good! They should be held without bail and then given very lengthy prison sentences for their crimes against humanity. They won’t try any pranks like that in Russia anymore. If they are able to do this against liberal countries that don’t protect their citizens, then people will die from cold in winter and other related survival emergencies. It is bad enough they are doubling and tripling everyone’s electricity bills making survival for the poor a daily challenge. These people should be identified globally and put on no fly lists, and their passports taken away. How long would China put up with this nonsense?
What a good idea. That will show these ecofascists who think they are superior to everyone else.
May God bless the flinty and unbending will of the Polish people!
Good stuff, it’s always amusing to see Greenpeace agitators’ stunts backfire on them.
It would be nice to see the trustafarians over at Extinct Rebellion hoist by their own petard as well…
Excellent news! I love how they’re surprised – as if they can stop other people going about their business and we should all just put up with it. Put a smile on my face to start the day!
Any anti coal zombie should watch this…..
In the seventies my mom and dad sent money. Family
good for Poland
In the seventies they sent pics of the boys in uniform saying that they would buy my brother and I a beer in Bonn, cheeky.
Good for them.
My experience of Polish people is they don’t take any carp from anyone. Good to see authorities take appropriate action on these climate terrorists.
Greenpiss forgot to glue themselve to the pier.
Now if they get released, which I hope not, try going to China or Russia, and pull the stunt again soyboys.
Merely put the Rainbow Warrior on black list of ships that cannot be supplied with ‘evil fuel oil ‘ at any port.
Now if they true to their cause , is should cause them no issue at all in fact they should welcome it .
Poland IS part of The Wes,t Eric.
Yes, maybe I should have said Anglosphere governments. But that might not have been completely accurate either.
Just what I came to say.
Poland has been Western since before the USA was anything.
Good for them (Poland) … they should try that in China, I wish they would … they would disappear.
It will be sobering for the Greenpeace anarchists who have traduced the once good reputation of Dr Patrick Moor’s worthy organisation if the Polish authorities sell the vessel to recover costs associated with blocking trade.
Let us start fighting anarchists with sensible legal controls. Treat these drop out know nothings, in the same way the rest of society is treated i.e. we have to comply and live within the law.
If the Green anarchists wish to change those laws, then the ballot box exists and the opportunity to get public support for their wrecking ideology is there waiting for them.
Virtue signalling Green zealots, freeloading on the backs of tax payers and funded by the bank of mom and dad in too many cases, has got to stop.
At least the Polish are taking action against these Greenmail corps.
Wonderful news. What a pity the Poles didn’t go a bit further and sink their ship like the Canadians did a few years ago.
Oh the iniquity of it all….
And throughout the world, weak governments who just give into these greenmail tyrants are celebrating a few weeks when they won’t be threatened by these eco-fascists.