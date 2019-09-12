Democrat presidential candidates and Green New Dealers need to face some hard energy facts
Guest essay by Paul Driessen
CNN recently hosted a seven-hour climate bore-athon. That climate cataclysms are real and already devastating our planet was not open to discussion. So host Wolf Blitzer and ten Democrat presidential contenders vied to make the most extravagant claims about how bad things are, and who would spend the most taxpayer money and impose the most Green New Deal rules to restrict our freedoms and transform our energy, economy, agriculture and transportation, in the name of preventing further cataclysms.
Cory Booker opened the bidding at $3 trillion. Kamala Harris and Julian Castro raised it to $10 trillion. Bernie Sanders upped it to $16 trillion. Then they got down to the business of telling us which personal choices and living standards they intend to roll back the furthest. Among the proposals:
Ban all commercial air travel (ruling and privileged classes presumably excepted). Change our dietary guidelines or ban beef outright. “Massively” increase taxes. “Make polluters pay” for emitting greenhouse gases. Eliminate onshore drilling, offshore drilling, fracking, coal-fired power plants, internal combustion engines. No new pipelines. In short, ban the fossil fuels that provide 80% of America’s energy! No new nuclear power plants either. And then somehow, amid all that insanity, ensure “climate justice.”
They need to be doused with a few buckets of icy cold reality. The first bucket: We do not face a climate emergency. Computer models certainly predict all kinds of catastrophes. But both the models and the increasingly hysterical assertions of planetary chaos are completely out of touch with reality.
The second, even colder bucket of reality: Wind and sunshine may be free, renewable, sustainable and eco-friendly. But the technologies, lands and raw materials required to harness this widely dispersed, intermittent, weather-dependent energy to benefit humanity absolutely are not. In fact, they cause far more environmental damage than any of the fossil fuel energy sources they would supposedly replace.
Biofuels. US ethanol quotas currently gobble up over 40% of America’s corn – grown on cropland nearly the size of Iowa, to displace about 10% of America’s gasoline. Corn ethanol also requires vast quantities of water, pesticides, fertilizers, natural gas, gasoline and diesel, to produce and transport a fuel that drives up food prices and thus adversely affects food aid and nutrition in poor nations, damages small engines, and gets one-third fewer miles per gallon than gasoline.
Replacing 100% of US gasoline with ethanol would require some 360 million acres of corn. That’s more than twice the land area of Texas. But eliminating fossil fuel production means we’d also have to replace the oil and natural gas feed stocks required for pharmaceuticals, wind turbine blades, solar panel films, paints, synthetic fibers, fertilizers, and plastics for cell phones, computers, eyeglasses, car bodies and countless other products. That would require growing corn on almost four times the area of Texas.
Solar power. Solar panels on Nevada’s Nellis Air Force Base generate a minuscule 15 megawatts of electricity, about 40% of the year, from 72,000 panels on 140 acres. Arizona’s Palo Verde Nuclear Power Plant generates 760 times more electricity, from less land, 90-95% of the time.
Generating Palo Verde’s electricity output using Nellis technology would require acreage ten times larger than Washington, DC. And the solar panels would still provide electricity only 40% of the year.
Generating the 3.9 billion megawatt-hours that Americans consumed in 2018 would mean we would have to completely blanket over twelve million acres – half of Virginia – with solar panels, and get the Sun to shine at high-noon summertime Arizona intensity 24/7/365, wherever we install those panels.
Wind power. Mandated, subsidized wind energy likewise requires millions of acres for turbines and new transmission lines, and billions of tons of concrete, steel, copper, rare earth metals and fiberglass.
Like solar panels, wind turbines produce intermittent, unreliable electricity that costs much more than coal, gas or nuclear electricity – once subsidies are removed – and must be backed up by fossil fuel generators that have to go from standby to full-power many times a day, very inefficiently, every time the wind stops blowing. Turbine blades already kill raptors, other birds and bats – perhaps a million or more every year in the USA alone. Their light flicker and infrasonic noise impair human health.
Modern coal and gas-fired power plants can generate 600 megawatts some 95% of the time from less than 300 acres. Indiana’s Fowler Ridge wind farm also generates 600 megawatts – from 350 towering turbines, sprawling across more than 50,000 acres (much more than Washington, DC), less than 30% of the year.
Now let’s suppose we’re going to use wind power to replace those 3.9 billion megawatt-hours of US electricity consumption. Let’s also suppose we’re going to get rid of all those coal and gas-fired backup power plants, natural gas for home heating, coal and natural gas for factories, and gasoline-powered vehicles – and replace them all with wind-powered electricity. We’ll also use wind turbines to generate enough extra electricity every windy day to charge batteries for just seven straight windless days.
That would require a lot of wind turbines, as we are forced to go into lower and lower quality wind locations. Instead of generating full nameplate power maybe one-third of the year, on average, they will do so only around 16% of the year. Instead of the 58,000 turbines we have now, the United States would need some 14 million turbines, each one 400 feet tall, each one capable of generating 1.8 megawatts at full capacity, when the wind is blowing at the proper speed.
Assuming an inadequate 15 acres apiece, those monster turbines would require some 225 million acres! That’s well over twice the land area of California – without including transmission lines! Their bird-butchering blades would wipe out raptors, other birds and bats across vast stretches of America.
But every turbine really needs at least 50 acres of open space, and Fowler Ridge uses 120 acres per turbine. That works out to 750 million acres (ten times Arizona) – to 1,800 million acres (ten times Texas or nearly the entire Lower 48 United States)! Eagles, hawks, falcons, vultures, geese and other high-flying birds and bats would virtually disappear from our skies. Insects and vermin would proliferate.
Manufacturing those wind turbines would require something on the order of 4 billion tons of steel, copper and alloys for the towers and turbines; 8 billion tons of steel and concrete for the foundations; 4 million tons of rare earth metals for motors, magnets and other components; 1 billion tons of petroleum-based composites for the nacelle covers and turbine blades; and massive quantities of rock and gravel for millions of miles of access roads to the turbines. Connecting our wind farms and cities with high-voltage transmission lines would require still more raw materials – and more millions of acres.
All these raw materials must be mined, processed, smelted, manufactured into finished products, and shipped all over the world. They would require removing hundreds of billions of tons of earth and rock overburden – and crushing tens of billions of tons of ore – at hundreds of new mines and quarries.
Every step in this entire process would require massive amounts of fossil fuels, because wind turbines and solar panels cannot operate earth moving and mining equipment – or produce consistently high enough heat to melt silica, iron, copper, rare earth or other materials.
Not once did CNN’s hosts or any of the Green New Deal presidential candidates so much as mention any of this. To them, “renewable” energy will just happen – like manna from Gaia, or beamed down from the Starship Enterprise.
They must no longer be allowed to dodge these issues, to go from assuming the climate is in crisis, to assuming “reliable, affordable, renewable, sustainable, eco-friendly” alternatives to fossil fuel (and nuclear) energy will just magically appear, or can simply be willed or subsidized into existence.
Citizens, newscasters, debate hosts and legislators who are more firmly grounded in reality need to confront Green New Dealers with hard questions and icy cold facts – and keep repeating them until candidates provide real answers. No more dissembling, obfuscation or incantations permitted.
Paul Driessen is senior policy analyst for the Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow (www.CFACT.org) and author of books and articles on energy, climate, environmental and human rights issues.
10 thoughts on “Buckets of icy cold reality”
Its a scam… Carbon engineering Ltd, can take CO2 from the air and after a small chemical process, give us ultra low carbon fuel, the fuel can be run in petrol and diesel cars/trucks, and can be used in aeroplanes… Carbon engineering Ltd, is in the finals of a Canadian paid government competition, to supply jet fuel. The parts needed for the machines are of the shelf parts, as oil companies already use the machines to blow out oil from the bottom of oil wells. The machines take up a a couple of acres and cost nothing compared to wind and solar… Yet its NEVER spoken about… All we hear is “trillions” of dollars are needed… Also how will the usa navy, air force, army survive??? Will all the defence department’s come back to the usa and just still their???
Sounds hugely expensive!!! Taking the scarce .04% of air that is CO2 and going backwards to gasoline or propane. Where are they going to get a source of hydrogen?
Sounds like a subsidy mining scheme, that will end up using more energy than it makes.
Better off just using liquid natural gas, if you think gasoline has the cooties.
Wow! That is some technology you got there! Transforming C02 to “ultra low carbon” fuel! I’ll bet the oil and coal companies have fought to keep that one secret, otherwise we would know about this miracle already! What would be the thermodynamic explanation for this miracle? I need to get some of that ultra low carbon fuel for my Cessna 310!
As I have said many times here, CNN Chit Not News, CNN = (99 99% of the problem
Paul forgot to mention battery back up requirements.
Good report, Paul. The facts are so obvious you would think CNN moderators are sufficiently intelligent/educated to comprehend the folly of the entire Green New Deal, yet they press on with a straight face. Makes you wonder what their true objective is. The actual aspect of Socialism is that it puts into place a class system, with the leaders living large at the top (spending other peoples money with reckless abandon!), while the workers end up in austerity. Aggressive Socialism morphs directly into Dictatorship and/or Communism, and that is where the entire Green New Deal advocates are headed.
Non of them live in the real world.
They are all wrong. We will revert back to basic farming when all forms of energy are exhausted. All the foolishness we witness will in no way help mankind to achieve this paradise that the left thinks is possible if we only believe them and allow them to take all our wealth and comfort.
??? Small chemical process?
Chlorophyll works because the Earth is covered in plants that work using the sun’s energy to process CO₂ into plant foodstuff while returning oxygen to the atmosphere.
And that mankind benefits from eons of plant life capturing energy and carbon, then storing that energy into buried deposits where geologic and tectonic processes those deposits into easy fossil fuels.
To achieve the process you claim. mankind must replicate or improve chlorophyll’s efficiency, plus modify that captured carbon (C), into fuel for general usage using a timely industrial process…
Calling it a small chemical process is a scam.
Within that process, humans must invest more energy than they can obtain from the resulting product.
Ethanol, is a simpler reduction of plant derived sugars and starches into fuel (ethanol); yet costs as much if not more than extracting buried fossil fuels, then processing that fossil fuel into a multitude of products usable by humans.
Ethanol supplies significantly lower energy containing fuel than the fuels to which it replaces, while reducing that fuel’s storage capability. Ethanol quickly absorbs moisture from the atmosphere; and will absorb water until it separates from the fossil fuel.
Utterly false as stated.
Carbon content and that carbon’s content ability to release significant exothermic energy when combusting with oxygen are two critical factors to provide man with energy from fuel. Stating that the fuel is “ultra low carbon” is akin to stating the fuel supplies ultra low energy.
“…..Ban all commercial air travel (ruling and privileged classes presumably excepted). Change our dietary guidelines or ban beef outright. “Massively” increase taxes. “Make polluters pay” for emitting greenhouse gases. Eliminate onshore drilling, offshore drilling, fracking, coal-fired power plants, internal combustion engines. No new pipelines. In short, ban the fossil fuels that provide 80% of America’s energy! No new nuclear power plants either. And then somehow, amid all that insanity, ensure “climate justice.”…….”
Let me improve that paragraph for you:
Ban all commercial air travel (except for the ruling and privileged classes).
Change our dietary guidelines or ban beef outright (except for the ruling and privileged classes).
“Massively” increase taxes (except for the ruling and privileged classes).
“Make polluters pay” for emitting greenhouse gases (except for the ruling and privileged classes).
Eliminate onshore drilling, offshore drilling, fracking, coal-fired power plants, internal combustion engines (except for the ruling and privileged classes).
No new pipelines (except for the ruling and privileged classes).
Ban the fossil fuels that provide 80% of America’s energy (except for the ruling and privileged classes).
No new nuclear power plants (except for the ruling and privileged classes).
….